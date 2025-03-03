Live Review: China Crisis - Berlin 2025

Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, Germany16th February 2025A cold February evening in Berlin, but inside Kantine am Berghain, the atmosphere was warm, intimate, and filled with anticipation. The night belonged to a band that had shaped the New Wave and Art Pop scene of the 1980s with melancholic synth melodies and sophisticated arrangements: CHINA CRISIS. Decades have passed, yet their music has lost none of its charm. Supporting them was an artist who knows exactly how to bring the spirit of the 80s into the present: KNIGHT$.James Knight, known as KNIGHT$, is a British Synth-Wave and Italo-Disco artist who has been making waves with his infectious, danceable 80s-inspired sound. With tracks like ‘What’s Your Poison?’ and ‘Alligator’, he blends catchy melodies with retro vibes and a touch of Pop charisma.Music & PerformanceRight from the first beat, it was clear: KNIGHT$ wasn’t just a warm-up act - he was a one-man energy explosion. With his undeniable charm, dry British humour, and an instinct for synth-driven, feel-good Pop anthems, he had the crowd in the palm of his hand. His performance was dynamic, full of movement, and radiated pure fun. With a mix of effortless dance moves and engaging stage presence, he pulled the audience into his neon-lit world. Berlin responded with enthusiasm - heads nodding, feet tapping, and an unmistakable buzz of excitement in the room.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10Hailing from Kirkby, Merseyside, CHINA CRISIS - formed by Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon in 1979 - became known for their introspective, elegantly crafted songs. With hits like ‘Wishful Thinking’, ‘Christian’, and ‘Black Man Ray’, they left a lasting mark on the British New Wave and Art Pop scene.Music & PerformanceAs CHINA CRISIS took the stage, a wave of nostalgia filled the venue. But this wasn’t just a trip down memory lane - it was alive, real, and deeply engaging. Gary Daly, with his charismatic, almost mischievous charm, took every chance to interact with the crowd, sharing stories and humorous anecdotes between songs. Eddie Lundon, his ever-reliable counterpart, balanced the show with his effortless guitar work and calm presence. The setlist was a perfect journey through their career, offering a mix of reflective ballads and upbeat Pop gems.Whether it was a deeply emotional classic or a more energetic track, the audience followed them every step of the way. When ‘Wishful Thinking’ began, the crowd started singing along - a powerful moment that highlighted just how deeply these songs still resonate. What truly made this evening special was the connection between band and audience. There was laughter, participation, and a genuine sense that this wasn’t just a routine performance - it was a celebration of timeless music, played with heart. A night that perfectly blended nostalgia with outstanding musicianship. CHINA CRISIS proved that their music is as relevant and moving as ever, while KNIGHT$ showcased how the 80s spirit continues to thrive today. If you missed it, you truly missed something special.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer