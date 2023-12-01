Gallery: Fear Factory & Butcher Babies - Esch sur Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg29th November 2023On Wednesday, the US Metal band from Los Angeles, FEAR FACTORY, did the honours at the Rockhal. Joining FEAR FACTORY with their raw energy, ruthless riffs, and commanding stage presence, the special guests of the night, BUTCHER BABIES, promised an exhilarating performance.Kicking off the FEAR FACTORY Rockhal concert was the fast-rising Ukrainian band, IGNEA. Fresh from releasing their latest album, ‘Dreams of Lands Unseen’, IGNEA brings a captivating blend of melodic metal and compelling storytelling to the stage. Their performance set the perfect tone for a night dedicated to celebrating the power of live metal music. The powerful and mesmerizing symphonic metal band GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS opened the night. Comprised of talented and passionate musicians, GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS pushed the boundaries of the genre by combining heavy riffs, epic melodies, and captivating orchestral arrangements.Setlist01. The Curse of Man02. Sacramental03. The Lycaon King04. False Prophet05. The Lands of SnowSetlist01. Dunes02. Camera Obscura03. Daleki Obriyi04. Bosorkun05. Jinnslammer06. To No One I Owe07. Nomand’s Luck08. LeviathanSetlist01. Backstreets of Tennessee02. Red Thunder03. Monsters Ball04. King Pin05. Wrong End of the Knife06. It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!07. Beaver Cage08. Spittin’ Teeth09. Last December10. Magnolia Blvd.Setlist01. Shock02. Edgecrusher03. Recharger04. Dielectric05. Disruptor06. Powershifter07. Freedom or Fire08. Descent09. Linchpin10. What Will Become?11. Slave Labor12. Archetype13. Martyr14. Demanufacture15. Zero Signal16. Replica17. ResurrectionAll Pictures by Elena Arens