29th November 2023
Fear Factory & Butcher Babies - “Disruptour” - Support: Ignea + Ghosts Of Atlantis
On Wednesday, the US Metal band from Los Angeles, FEAR FACTORY, did the honours at the Rockhal. Joining FEAR FACTORY with their raw energy, ruthless riffs, and commanding stage presence, the special guests of the night, BUTCHER BABIES, promised an exhilarating performance.
Kicking off the FEAR FACTORY Rockhal concert was the fast-rising Ukrainian band, IGNEA. Fresh from releasing their latest album, ‘Dreams of Lands Unseen’, IGNEA brings a captivating blend of melodic metal and compelling storytelling to the stage. Their performance set the perfect tone for a night dedicated to celebrating the power of live metal music. The powerful and mesmerizing symphonic metal band GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS opened the night. Comprised of talented and passionate musicians, GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS pushed the boundaries of the genre by combining heavy riffs, epic melodies, and captivating orchestral arrangements.
Ghosts of Atlantis
Setlist
01. The Curse of Man
02. Sacramental
03. The Lycaon King
04. False Prophet
05. The Lands of Snow
Ignea
Setlist
01. Dunes
02. Camera Obscura
03. Daleki Obriyi
04. Bosorkun
05. Jinnslammer
06. To No One I Owe
07. Nomand’s Luck
08. Leviathan
Butcher Babies
Setlist
01. Backstreets of Tennessee
02. Red Thunder
03. Monsters Ball
04. King Pin
05. Wrong End of the Knife
06. It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!
07. Beaver Cage
08. Spittin’ Teeth
09. Last December
10. Magnolia Blvd.
Fear Factory
Setlist
01. Shock
02. Edgecrusher
03. Recharger
04. Dielectric
05. Disruptor
06. Powershifter
07. Freedom or Fire
08. Descent
09. Linchpin
10. What Will Become?
11. Slave Labor
12. Archetype
13. Martyr
14. Demanufacture
15. Zero Signal
16. Replica
17. Resurrection
All Pictures by Elena Arens
