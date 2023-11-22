18th November 2023
Holy Moses - “The Finale Reign Tour 2023” ALARM Revival - Support Warpath, Moshquito
Last weekend HOLY MOSES were guests at Club Seilerstrasse on their farewell tour. The Club Seilerstrasse and Roland Ritter Kulturproduktionen came up with something special for this concert. At the “ALARM Revival”, guests were welcomed by the original “Club Alarm” entrance sign. It’s nice that this entrance sign has been preserved over all these years and was a reminder of the Zwickau Cult Club that evening. MOSHQUITO and WARPATH were also in the line-up. With this line-up, the Club Seilerstrasse was sold out for this concert. Many fans didn't want to miss the opportunity to honor a veteran like HOLY MOSES on their last tour.
Moshquito
The evening was opened by the band MOSHQUITO from Zwickau, which, like WARPATH and HOLY MOSES, can look back on a very long band history. The local actors were of course celebrated accordingly by the audience. https://www.facebook.com/Moshquitoband
Warpath
WARPATH smashed a heavy set into the club. Thanks guys that the hut is still standing and hasn’t been completely leveled! A real highlight! https://www.warpath-germany.com
Holy Moses
Of course, HOLY MOSES agreed. The atmosphere in the club was brilliant. There was singing along and of course there were a lot of head bangers. Sabina Classen thrilled her fans with her distinctive voice. At the end of the show there was a duet with WARPATH front man Dirk Weiss. As a farewell, HOLY MOSES really teared down the walls and thanked the fans very much. Thank you HOLY MOSES for many years live on stage and many good albums. Thank you for the music! http://holymoses.net
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Comments powered by CComment