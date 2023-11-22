RoD header

Translate

Gallery: Holy Moses - Zwickau 2023

Details
holy moses zwickau2023Club Seilerstrasse, Zwickau, Germany
18th November 2023
Holy Moses - “The Finale Reign Tour 2023” ALARM Revival - Support Warpath, Moshquito

Last weekend HOLY MOSES were guests at Club Seilerstrasse on their farewell tour. The Club Seilerstrasse and Roland Ritter Kulturproduktionen came up with something special for this concert. At the “ALARM Revival”, guests were welcomed by the original “Club Alarm” entrance sign. It’s nice that this entrance sign has been preserved over all these years and was a reminder of the Zwickau Cult Club that evening. MOSHQUITO and WARPATH were also in the line-up. With this line-up, the Club Seilerstrasse was sold out for this concert. Many fans didn't want to miss the opportunity to honor a veteran like HOLY MOSES on their last tour.


Moshquito

The evening was opened by the band MOSHQUITO from Zwickau, which, like WARPATH and HOLY MOSES, can look back on a very long band history. The local actors were of course celebrated accordingly by the audience. https://www.facebook.com/Moshquitoband

  • SPF_2338
  • SPF_2345
  • SPF_2351
  • SPF_2357
  • SPF_2359
  • SPF_2365
  • SPF_2374
  • SPF_2377
  • SPF_2381
  • SPF_2397
  • SPF_2399
  • SPF_2410
  • SPF_2414
  • SPF_2418
  • SPF_2424
  • SPF_2432
  • SPF_2440
  • SPF_2446
  • SPF_2451
  • SPF_2456


Warpath

WARPATH smashed a heavy set into the club. Thanks guys that the hut is still standing and hasn’t been completely leveled! A real highlight! https://www.warpath-germany.com

  • SPF_2518
  • SPF_2526
  • SPF_2545
  • SPF_2550
  • SPF_2572
  • SPF_2583
  • SPF_2584
  • SPF_2599
  • SPF_2603
  • SPF_2604
  • SPF_2614
  • SPF_2619
  • SPF_2642
  • SPF_2665
  • SPF_2678
  • SPF_2687
  • SPF_2689
  • SPF_2701
  • SPF_2706
  • SPF_2711


Holy Moses

Of course, HOLY MOSES agreed. The atmosphere in the club was brilliant. There was singing along and of course there were a lot of head bangers. Sabina Classen thrilled her fans with her distinctive voice. At the end of the show there was a duet with WARPATH front man Dirk Weiss. As a farewell, HOLY MOSES really teared down the walls and thanked the fans very much. Thank you HOLY MOSES for many years live on stage and many good albums. Thank you for the music! http://holymoses.net

  • SPF_2749
  • SPF_2752
  • SPF_2759
  • SPF_2774
  • SPF_2782
  • SPF_2792
  • SPF_2798
  • SPF_2800
  • SPF_2807
  • SPF_2812
  • SPF_2816
  • SPF_2836
  • SPF_2847
  • SPF_2859
  • SPF_2864
  • SPF_2867
  • SPF_2869
  • SPF_2877
  • SPF_2882
  • SPF_2884

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer

See also (all categories):

Tweet
Share
Share
share with Whatsapp
share with Telegram

Comments powered by CComment