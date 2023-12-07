1th December 2023
Pro-Pain - “Live 2023” - Support: Omega Purge, Boxplay
Finally! PRO-PAIN have been performing live on many stages for a long time now. Unfortunately, I hadn’t managed to get PRO-PAIN in front of my lens yet. Patience is rewarded and sometimes you get lucky and PRO-PAIN play in your favorite club practically right on your doorstep.
Boxplay
The evening was opened by BOXPLAY, who were able to convince the audience with their Punk / Hardcore mix. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063944056896
Omega Purge
The second support band that evening was OMEGA PURGE from Dresden. The bright band logo on the black overalls is a great idea! You should definitely listen to the Melodic Death Metallers at least on YouTube or Bandcamp and I’m sure no one will be disappointed. https://www.facebook.com/omegapurge
Pro-Pain
Gary Meskil is the only one who remained in the band from the original line up. Together with all the other band members, he manages to play the songs with the same power as in the 90s. And of course, the audience immediately picked up on that. PRO-PAIN as headliners were of course the highlight of the evening. The New York hardcore legend thrilled his fans. When you talk about hardcore there is never any way around PRO-PAIN. PRO-PAIN still live up to their reputation of being a very good live band. The audience never stands still at a PRO-PAIN concert and that’s how it was at the Club Seilerstrasse. There was a lot of sweat and a lot of beer among the fans. The band’s hard work on stage was rewarded with the cheers and applause of the fans! http://www.pro-pain.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
