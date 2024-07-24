21st July 2024
The BossHoss - “Twenty F**kung Years” - Very Special Guest: Kiefer Sutherland
Last weekend, THE BOSSHOSS were guests at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach on their “Twenty F**kung Years” tour together with their special guest KIEFER SUTHERLAND. It was a hot summer day and with the wonderful weather it was clear that it would be a hot concert evening. Even before the event began, Alec Völkel and Sascha Vollmer were able to inspire THE BOSSHOSS fans at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach with their closeness to the community. Both were in front of the stage after doors opened. Many fans were very happy to have a quick meeting and took the opportunity to take selfies with their stars. With the good mood of the fans in front of the stage and the beautiful backdrop of Wasserschloss Klaffenbach in the background, everyone could look forward to a great event.
Kiefer Sutherland
The evening was opened by Hollywood star and musician KIEFER SUTHERLAND and his band. In his 45-minute set, he and his band were able to absolutely convince the audience with their style. He and his band have long since established themselves and fill locations. I was happy to see him live on stage, this time in the role of the musician, which he does just as well as his acting roles. https://kiefersutherland.com/
The BossHoss
Then THE BOSSHOSS took over the stage and the audience was warmed up with big flames throughout the show. It was actually warm enough, but THE BOSSHOSS wanted to make sure that none of the fans went home with a cold. If there were goosebumps that evening, it was only from the hits that THE BOSSHOSS had on their setlist. For two hours, a big “Best Of 20 Years of BOSSHOSS” party was celebrated with the fans. Alec didn’t miss a round of crowd surfing. The dates of the “Best Of Tour” are definitely not to be missed. You can find some impressions of the concert in our gallery. Enjoy. https://www.thebosshoss.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
