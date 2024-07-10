2th July 2024
Alice Cooper - “Too Close To Comfort” Tour
On Tuesday 2th July 2024 a true legend visited the Freilichtbühne Junge Garde which was for this evening the stage for ALICE COOPER. As always, he was able to delight his fans with his show from start to finish. Of course, the setlist included big hits like ‘School’s out’, ‘Poisen’, ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’.
The lighting and sound in the Junge Garde were excellent. Even at the age of 76, ALICE COOPER still delivers a brilliant Rock show and is cheered on by his fans. The Junge Garde was also almost sold out that evening. Of course, the guillotine was used and cut off ALICE COOPER’s head. With his current tour and this concert, ALICE COOPER is proving that he was absolutely rightly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! All of his band members must also be applauded for this great show. Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henriksen, Nita Strauss on guitars and Chuck Garric on bass as well as Glen Sobel on drums delivered a great concert. You can find some impressions of the concert in our gallery. Enjoy! https://alicecooper.com/
Setlist
01. Lock Me Up
02. Welcome to the Show
03. No More Mr. Nice Guy
04. I’m Eighteen
05. Under My Wheels
06. Bed of Nails
07. Billion Dollar Babies
08. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)
09. Be My Lover
10. Lost in America
11. Hey Stoopid (with Drum Solo)
12. Welcome to My Nightmare
13. Cold Ethyl
14. Go to Hell
15. Poison
16. Feed My Frankenstein (with Solo by Nita Strauss)
17. Black Widow Jam
18. Ballad of Dwight Fry
19. I Love the Dead
20. Elected
21. School’s Out
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
