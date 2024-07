Gallery: Alice Cooper - Dresden 2024

Junge Garde, Dresden, Germany2th July 2024On Tuesday 2th July 2024 a true legend visited the Freilichtbühne Junge Garde which was for this evening the stage for ALICE COOPER. As always, he was able to delight his fans with his show from start to finish. Of course, the setlist included big hits like ‘School’s out’, ‘Poisen’, ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’.The lighting and sound in the Junge Garde were excellent. Even at the age of 76, ALICE COOPER still delivers a brilliant Rock show and is cheered on by his fans. The Junge Garde was also almost sold out that evening. Of course, the guillotine was used and cut off ALICE COOPER’s head. With his current tour and this concert, ALICE COOPER is proving that he was absolutely rightly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! All of his band members must also be applauded for this great show. Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henriksen, Nita Strauss on guitars and Chuck Garric on bass as well as Glen Sobel on drums delivered a great concert. You can find some impressions of the concert in our gallery. Enjoy! https://alicecooper.com/ Setlist01. Lock Me Up02. Welcome to the Show03. No More Mr. Nice Guy04. I’m Eighteen05. Under My Wheels06. Bed of Nails07. Billion Dollar Babies08. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask)09. Be My Lover10. Lost in America11. Hey Stoopid (with Drum Solo)12. Welcome to My Nightmare13. Cold Ethyl14. Go to Hell15. Poison16. Feed My Frankenstein (with Solo by Nita Strauss)17. Black Widow Jam18. Ballad of Dwight Fry19. I Love the Dead20. Elected21. School’s OutAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer