Live Review: Nocturnal Culture Night 16 - Deutzen 2023 (Day 1)

Kulturpark, Deutzen, Germany

1st to 3rd September 2023

Nocturnal Culture Night 16 Day 1 with Toal, Eisfabrik, Near Earth Orbit, Vive la Fête, Alchemists of Mu, La Scaltra, Empathy Test, Nachtmahr, XTR Human, Potochkine, Then Comes Silence, Blancmange, GULVØSS, Ian Leding, Sans-Fin, Rome, Vortex, Christian Von Aster, Markus Heitz + Warm-up with Ner.Ogris, 2nd Face, Jihad, Statiqbloom



2023 is somehow the year of my festival premieres. The 16th NCN is no exception. This rather small festival, which has been inviting attendees to the idyllic Kulturpark Deutzen every first weekend of September since 2007 (the first NCN in 2005 was held in July), is definitely one of my festival-highlights this year.





I already tip my hat to the organizers and the NCN crew, who put a lot of courage and love into organizing this wonderful festival. Here, you won’t find the big headliners that you see at every festival and that guarantee good ticket sales. A significant part of the charm of this festival comes from the incredibly diverse range of acts. Of course, there are also well-known bands and scene giants in Deutzen. But there are also many bands you may not have heard of or that are not omnipresent. A great opportunity to broaden your musical horizons. In particular, I notice in this year’s line-up the number of projects with women at the forefront. While female musicians are more than underrepresented at major festivals, I count 10 in Deutzen this year (hopefully I counted correctly) that know how to impress with female presence at the front row.







In the lovely Kulturpark, many seating options (some covered, some with large sunshades) invite you to chat comfortably with friends or new acquaintances, enjoy a drink, or savour one of the many culinary delights in peace. The culinary offerings are indeed as diverse and varied as the music. Here, too, the Nocturnal Culture Night team shows courage and innovation. The quality of the food and drinks on offer is exceptionally good and reasonably priced. Even the vegan options are extremely diverse and delicious. They range from Handbrot (a type of pastry) to pasta, Latin American cuisine, crepes, and ice cream. The selection is so diverse that I didn’t manage to try everything in three days. After all, I’m not (just) here to eat. Many large festivals could definitely take a page from their book in this regard. Of course, what goes in must eventually come out. Although it’s an open-air event, there are not only portable toilets on the premises but also toilet trailers at multiple locations with handwashing facilities and a permanent restroom building. Regular checks, cleaning, and restocking are carried out here. The entire area is very clean, with trash bins available everywhere, and people dispose of their trash properly. The crew is exceptionally friendly and helpful. You feel comfortable here, almost like being at home.







But there’s not just plenty of opportunities for eating and drinking; there’s also a chance to do some shopping. Of course, there’s the obligatory band and festival merchandise and various clothing items. There’s jewellery, music, books, decorations, and figurines. Even the little (and maybe the big) ones have their fun, albeit later in the evening. A bouncy castle is set up in the park during the late hours. The neighbouring campsite also offers affordable accommodation options, a “My Tent Is Already Set Up” service, and a campsite supermarket. The pathways between the stages (there are music performances on four stages and a fifth stage for readings) are short, and everything is close together. This allows us to at least briefly check out almost all the acts today and get an impression. I can even fully enjoy some individual performances. The technicians are also doing a great job overall. Lighting and sound on all stages are pretty good, and the visual staging is consistently impressive. Only at the reading stage, the noise from the other stages is a bit distracting, and it can sometimes be a bit challenging to listen.







The festival weekend kicks off on Thursday evening with a warm-up party at the Kulturbühne. Before the “craziest DJ set Deutzen has ever heard”, NER.OGRIS, 2ND FACE, JIHAD, and STATIQBLOOM will perform. Unfortunately, we can’t be there on Thursday as we still have to attend our day jobs occasionally. Although we did take a day off for Friday, the journey to arrive on Thursday evening is just too far, so we can only set out on Friday morning. However, we spoke with some attendees of the warm-up event, and they found the evening fantastic, with all four bands being extremely worth seeing. For the night owls among the festival-visitors, there are also after-show-parties on Friday and Saturday. So, there’s ample opportunity to dance even after the concerts. However, since we want to provide you with impressions of all the acts over the three festival days and need to be fresh again early (the nights are short anyway), the editorial team will skip the parties. We’d rather be back on site promptly for the entrance, which unfortunately starts later than announced on all days. But there’s always something. Let’s do it first things first, but not necessarily in that order.



