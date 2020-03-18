Latest Raffles

Gallery: Lordi - Leipzig 2020

Details
LordiHellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
14th March 2020
Lordi - “Killectour 2020” - Special Guest: Almanac

The evening was opened by Victor Slomski’s ALMANAC. What a great opener! They started a little bit later with the concert but they also played longer, because FLESH ROXON did not play this evening. Unfortunately, they left earlier to go on her way home. The problem was that a few countries closed their borders because of the actual corona situation and this would be a real problem for them. But I hope to see FLESH ROXON in the future live on stage.

ALMANAC delivered a great opening concert. The new album ‘Rush of Death’ is out now and you can listen to ‘Bought and Sold’ and ‘Rush of Death’ on YouTube. Frank Beck and Jeannette Marchewka is such a powerful vocal duo, really amazing on stage. So, if you have the opportunity to see and hear them live go and by a ticket. After this great opening the stage was prepared for the headliner of this evening. LORDI had taken the stage by storm. What a great show. Unfortunately, LORDI announced that this show will be the last on this tour. For the last time on this tour they celebrated an awesome show. The new LORDI album ‘Killection’ was released on the end of January 2020 and so they played songs from the new album and also many of their hits from older records. And the fans enjoyed every single song. It was a great concert evening that will stay in the memories of the fans for a long time.


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
