6th October 2024
Within Temptation - “Bleed Out Tour 2024” - Support: Annisokay
The Dutch band WITHIN TEMPTATION visited Germany in the course of their “Bleed Out Tour” and made a stop at the Palladium in Cologne. The co-founders of Symphonic Rock, led by singer Sharon den Adel, performed many songs from their 2023 album of the same name on their tour 2024. BLIND8 and ANNISOKAY were announced as support acts, but unfortunately the Ukrainians from BLIND8 were unable to perform that night, so ANNISOKAY took over the first gig.
Annisokay
The Post-Hardcore band ANNISOKAY from Halle (Saale) / Germany immediately captured the audience. Singer Rudi Schwarzer repeatedly took to the front of the stage to scream and interact with the fans. Christoph Wieczorek stood at his microphone stand with his electric guitar. Anyone who didn’t know ANNISOKAY by then could sing along to the Linkin Park cover ‘One Step Closer’. https://www.annisokay.com / https://www.facebook.com/annisokay/
Setlist
01. Throne of the Sunset
02. Ultraviolet
03. Like a Parasite
04. Get Your Shit Together
05. One Step Closer (Linkin Park cover)
06. Human
07. Coma Blue
08. Calamity
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Within Temptation
Few bands have had such an illustrious career as WITHIN TEMPTATION. Since their founding in 1996 by singer Sharon den Adel and guitarist Robert Westerholt, the Dutch Symphonic Metallers have confidently written themselves into the annals of Rock and Metal history. Even 26 years later, there are no signs of them slowing down or embracing uncertain fashions. Thanks to this focus and determination, the Dutch have always been able to avoid the pitfalls of a profoundly changing music industry. With the release of their eighth studio album ‘Bleed Out’ on October 20th, it becomes clear that they are not afraid of new paths. The album is a bold leap musically and, above all, in terms of content. The title song already confirms this: it is about Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman murdered for refusing to wear a proper hijab, and shines a spotlight on people oppressed by their regimes that subjugate their citizens and destroy societies in the process.
Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, WITHIN TEMPTATION have shifted their writing focus to social issues, the war, the plight of women fighting for their freedom, and the complex issues surrounding women’s right to choose. Therefore, ‘Bleed Out’ became a fearless proclamation from the band to the world and music. This is not an album that is afraid to shake one or two (speaker) systems. Imbued with an enormous dynamic range that, as usual, explores the full depth of symphonic heaviness, the album is as exuberantly Heavy Metal and anthemic as it is politically profound. ‘Bleed Out’ will be released worldwide on various formats on October 20th via WITHIN TEMPTATION’s label Force Music Recordings in a joint venture with Bertus Distribution and can be ordered already. Further information and the opportunity to pre-order the album can be found at www.within-temptation.com. Already released are ‘The Purge’, ‘Don’t Pray For Me’, ‘Wireless’, ‘Shed My Skin (feat. Annisokay)’, ‘Entertain You’ and ‘The Ritual’. https://www.within-temptation.com / https://www.facebook.com/wtofficial
Music & Performance
After the stage had been rebuilt, a large multi-part LED wall could be seen in the background. When the intermission music stopped, a film was played on the LED wall. When the band entered the stage, the background changed and the song ‘We Go to War’ was played. This was the introduction to the next five songs, all from the new album ‘Bleed Out’. Singer Sharon den Adel literally floated across the stage in a long purple dress. During ‘Shed My Skin’, Christoph Wieczorek from ANNISOKAY joined the band on stage and played guitar next to Sharon. The evening consisted of a nice mix of old and new songs. Singer Sharon liked to speak to the audience between songs and here she often used English, but sometimes also German. WITHIN TEMPTATION dedicated the song ‘Supernova’ to the fans who came to the sold-out Palladium in Cologne that evening. Like every WITHIN TEMPTATION concert, the evening was once again rocking, epic and explosive.
Setlist
01. We Go to War
02. Bleed Out
03. Ritual
04. Shed My Skin (with Annisokay)
05. Wireless
06. The Reckoning
07. Shot in the Dark
08. Stand My Ground
09. A Fool’s Parade (with Alex Yarmak)
10. The Promise
11. Supernova
12. Angels
13. Paradise (What About Us?)
14. Faster
---
15. Our Solemn Hour
16. All I Need
17. Mother Earth
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
