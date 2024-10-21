16th October 2024
Camouflage - “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour - 40 Years Of Camouflage” - Special Guest: DJ AIO
It’s the evening of 11th November 1987. The writer of this review is a delicate 11 years old and sits with her family in front of the television. Fortunately, the 500-meter restricted zone in which we live is located in southern Thuringia of the German Democratic Republic and not in the proverbial “Valley of the Clueless”. We are only allowed to enter our hometown after an ID check by the border soldiers who guard the barrier at the entrance to the village. If friends or family want to visit us, they need a permit. But hey, we are able to watch “West TV”! So, here we are sitting in front of the TV, watching the “ZDF Hit Parade”.
When Dieter Thomas Heck announced on 18th January 1969, “This is Berlin! The Second German Television presents you with the first edition of the Hit Parade!”, I was still “just a twinkle in my parents’ eye”. At that time, the rule was that songs had to be performed live, and they had to be in German. This changed in 1985. Viktor Worms took over as host, and now it was allowed to sing in other languages. This opened the door for international acts and German artists who preferred singing in English to present themselves on the Hit Parade. Today, three guys from Bietigheim-Bissingen mix in with the schlager stars and present themselves to the TV audience.
While my sister had already discovered DEPECHE MODE some time ago, my music taste at that time was still largely influenced by my parents. I was just beginning to take a deeper interest in music and develop my own preferences. Heiko Maile, Oliver Kreyssig, and Marcus Meyn, who had made their TV debut with CAMOUFLAGE about three months earlier on the ARD show ‘Spruchreif’, definitely left a lasting impression on me that November evening in 1987. Since there are hardly any opportunities for us to purchase albums and records, we regularly tune into the radio, our fingers poised to press the record button. The youth radio station DT64 caters to alternative music tastes, and in the show “Duett - Musik für den Rekorder”, complete albums are played. This means the A-side one week and the B-side the next. This is how I later acquire my first albums from THE CURE, and CAMOUFLAGE also makes its way into my burgeoning music collection this way.
For a long time, my recordings on cassette would remain the only way I accessed music. It wasn’t until many years later that CAMOUFLAGE’s albums made their way to me on formats like vinyl or CDs, after the band made a fantastic comeback with ‘Sensor’ in 2003. And although CAMOUFLAGE was invited to perform at a festival in the GDR back in 1988, it has actually taken until now for me to finally have the chance to see them live and in colour on stage. It’s definitely a strange feeling to see a band whose music you basically grew up with for the first time live after such a long time. The expectations are huge, and there’s a significant worry about whether the band can live up to them. But I can reassure you (and myself) that these concerns turn out to be completely unnecessary throughout the evening, as the three gentlemen effortlessly exceed all my expectations. And this is despite the fact that one part of the trio isn’t even on tour - at least not directly. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
From my last visit to the Erfurt Central Club, I know that there is a large enough parking lot right next door, where I will park my vehicle today as well. I finished work a bit early in the afternoon and was already on the road towards Erfurt shortly before half past four. With plenty of buffer for the rush hour traffic, I manage the 132 kilometres today in less than one and a half hours. Shortly after entering the town, about 3.5 km from the venue, a small neon sign by the roadside points me to the special event. At a quarter to six, I leave my vehicle behind and am the third person at the door. A little later, the first outdoor lights are switched on as the sun slowly sets behind the horizon. It’s the middle of the week, and there’s still plenty of time before admission. Starting from half past six, more and more guests arrive, and the once small group gradually but steadily grows into a decent line. A large portion of the available tickets was sold in advance, but there are still tickets at the box office. Some last-minute attendees gladly take advantage of this.
The doors open on point at seven o’clock. After a brief stop at the “drink return” and a trip to the bar for some refreshments, I’ll find myself a spot in the front row, slightly to the right of the centre, for the next two and a half hours. For the encore, I’ll head to the back of the club to get a better overall view of the stage. That’s the plan, at least. Due to the long line at the entrance, I decide to skip the trip to the restroom and the bar for now and instead look for a good spot in front of the stage. Front row, slightly to the right of the centre - this part of my plan is already working out. I quickly come to an agreement with the woman next to me. Like me, she’s here alone, and we take turns watching each other’s jackets for short trips to the bar or restroom. So, I can check off this part of my plan too. On stage, DJ AIO has already taken his place behind the booth and is entertaining the arriving guests.
AIO
In August, CAMOUFLAGE announced that, unlike previous tours, there would be no opening acts for the upcoming concerts of their “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour”. They wanted to create a different atmosphere for the tour evenings, so they hired friendly and esteemed DJs to play exciting electronic music before the performances. For this DJ support, we will make an exception by not providing a setlist or the usual scoring for music and performance. For tonight’s event, the band has chosen DJ AIO, who will be warming up the crowd at three tour concerts in total: in Dresden, Erfurt, and his hometown, Leipzig. According to his Bandcamp page, the Leipzig-based DJ and producer loves to experiment with his music. AIO is a resident DJ at the nightclub Elipamanoke in Leipzig and the captain of the independent record label Kosmos Records.
"I’m honored to be part of CAMOUFLAGE’s tour, opening three shows for a band that has been delivering world-class music for more than 40 years. With tracks like ‘The Great Commandment’ and ‘Love Is a Shield’, they’ve left a mark on music history. Therefore, I’ve prepared a special dark disco set to warm up the crowd.” This is how AIO announces his support set just before the tour starts. His DJ booth is set up in the centre, in front of Heiko Maile’s keyboards. As the club fills up with more guests, the DJ warms up the crowd for an hour of fine and atmospheric synth-sounds. The club is steadily filling up. People are getting drinks at the bar. Some are visiting the merch stand right away. Conversations are flowing relaxedly. Meanwhile, I take a moment to examine the lighting and stage setup. On the left and right at the front edge of the stage are two stands equipped with several LED lights and long light tubes. The drum kit (on the left), Heiko Maile’s keyboards (in the middle), and another keyboard and guitars (on the right) are set up on platforms that seem to be part of the lighting installation. Additional light tubes are mounted on them. In the back of the stage, there are big LED screens along with a whole lot of different spots and lights. AIO is bathed in blue, interrupted by moving beams of orange or yellow-green. From the front, white-yellow spots provide additional accents.
The sound in the club is great, with no flaws to speak of. AIO’s soundscapes fill the room. The rhythms definitely get people moving. Camouflage wanted something different for this tour, and the audience seems to enjoy the change. By the way, the outfits are noticeably more colourful than what I’m used to, even though black and muted tones still dominate. The DJ is completely absorbed in his controls, seemingly lost in the sound and music. Every now and then, he takes a sip from his cup and smiles contentedly most of the time. Somehow, it’s fun to watch this guy. He just seems so relaxed and in tune with himself and the music. A few people in the crowd are already swaying and dancing, getting into the mood, while the majority are casually chatting with friends. Right at eight, AIO cuts the sound, waves to the audience, and wishes everyone a great time. The crowd rewards his set with cheers and applause, while the equipment is quickly unplugged and the DJ booth, along with the technical gear, is cleared from the stage. https://soundcloud.com/aio-music / https://www.facebook.com/aiomusic
Camouflage
Bietigheim-Bissingen, 1983: Friends Heiko Maile, Oliver Kreyssig, and Marcus Meyn share a common passion for electronic pop music. At that time, Heiko and Oli are undergoing vocational training while Marcus is completing his high school diploma. Together with their friend Martin Kähling (he leaves the band in 1984) the guys form the band LIZENENCED TECHNOLOGY, which they soon rename CAMOUFLAGE. They earn money for their own studio, “Boys Factory”, through part-time jobs and start to perform at local venues. A year later, they record their first demo tapes. One of the tapes is submitted to a talent competition in 1986, where CAMOUFLAGE takes first place. The band’s history is marked by as many setbacks as great successes. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, various anniversary editions, live albums, singles and compilations. If you want to dive deeper into over 40 years of the band’s history, I recommend visiting the CAMOUFLAGE website or checking out their Facebook page. There, you’ll find a wealth of detailed archive entries, historical TV clips, documentaries and interviews, music videos, song lyrics, a full discography and much, much more.
“40 Years of CAMOUFLAGE - Rewind To The Future And Goodbye”. The anniversary tour, was originally supposed to take place last year. However, in March 2023, the band announced that the tour would be postponed to autumn 2024. After a long band hiatus since 2016, the band had originally wanted to celebrate “40 years of Camouflage, 40 years of music, videos, images, and memories” with their fans and entire crew. But the post-pandemic situation in the live market, along with the realization that a great and exciting tour also needs new songs and content, ultimately led to this decision. CAMOUFLAGE rose to the challenge and more than fulfilled their mission to blend the past, present, and future into a cohesive concept and an entertaining show. In addition to a successful mix of old and newer tracks, fans can look forward to completely new songs, plenty of entertaining anecdotes, all visually presented in a stunning way.
Caution: Spoiler! If you’re planning to attend one of the remaining concerts on the tour and want to be surprised, you should stop reading here and come back to the rest of the review after your own concert experience. We’re now going to dive deep into the concert evening, including the setlist and the surprises announced in advance. To everyone who doesn’t mind spoilers or who has already attended one of the previous shows, enjoy reading on! https://www.camouflage-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/CamouflageMusic
Music & Performance
During the short break, there’s quite a bit of noise as people engage in lively conversations. Next to the microphone stand, which is positioned in the centre, stands a large teleprompter that serves as a lyric aid for Marcus. After all, none of us are getting any younger. The average age of the audience likely corresponds to that of the musicians, although there are a few younger fans mixed in. At ten past eight, the lights go out, the photographers gather in the photo pit, and the intro begins. Individual lights flash on. Someone behind me asks whether the opening act is coming on or if the show is about to start. Then Marcus and Heiko step onto the stage, and the audience erupts in short but intense cheers. The two live musicians, Jochen and Volker (both of whom had participated in earlier tours), follow and take their places for the evening. So that question is settled. However, for some, another question arises: “Where’s Oli?”
Heiko answered this question in an interview at the end of September and shared the following message from Oli: “Dear CAMOUFLAGE friends and concertgoers, it has been a few years since CAMOUFLAGE was last on tour. In the coming weeks, you can look forward to the first concerts since 2015. I personally decided some time ago not to tour anymore, and I will not be part of the “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye” shows in 2024 and 2025. For us as a band, this was a difficult situation, and I am very grateful to Heiko and Marcus for respecting my decision and for continuing to work together on new songs and ideas, which I hope you will hear about soon. I wish you all special concert moments! Oliver Kreyssig.” Regarding the tour’s execution, CAMOUFLAGE has teamed up with their long-time collaborators Jochen Schmalbach (drums and electronic drums) and Volker Hinkel (guitar and keyboards). Since Volker cannot accompany the band on all the tour dates, they are also supported by guitarist Stefan (Snöt) Fehling. In addition to the musical presentation, they have put significant effort into the visual design and have managed to integrate Oli into the show in a very special way. But back to the intro and the first new song, ‘Rewind To The Future And Goodbye’.
“... now we’re standing together / better than ever / working on our dreams to come true / the beats getting faster / crying and laughter / we give it a try / rewind to the future and goodbye ...”
The song perfectly sets the tone for the evening both musically and thematically. Around me, people start dancing from the very first beat. The audience expresses their excitement with loud cheers and hearty applause. “Good evening, everyone! We are CAMOUFLAGE. On drums, Jochen Schmalbach. On guitar, Volker Hinkel.” With these words, Marcus welcomes the excited crowd. The chime-like intro to ‘That Smiling Face’ follows and the audience in Erfurt erupts in cheers once again. We are taken back to the beginnings in 1988 and the very first CAMOUFLAGE album, ‘Voices & Images’. As Volker switches from keyboard to guitar, Marcus encourages the audience to clap along. It’s clear that the band is really excited after the long break. A wave of unrestrained energy and enthusiasm sweeps through the room. “Thank you! Oh, this is wonderful. It’s so great to play this song and see it in your eyes and know that you love it as much as I do. This is truly amazing. Thank you all so much!”
Tonight, CAMOUFLAGE want to celebrate their history with their fans. “We’ve been together for 41 years now and making music together for 41 years. At some point, we started sending out cassette tapes.” With a wink, Marcus explains to the younger fans that, yes, cassettes were a thing once, and they actually had music on them. He proclaims that one of those tapes ended up at the radio station Hessischer Rundfunk. Radio host, singer, and electronic musician (VELVET UNIVERSE) Rainer Sauer, who hails from Frankfurt a. Main, played a track by the boys from Swabia on his show ‘Sounds vom Synthesizer’. Rainer Sauer apparently said, “Guys, this band needs a record deal”. And now, the boys are playing that very song, ‘Fade In Memory’. Fittingly, the LED screens show old cassette tapes, which display early photos of the band. Marcus jumps and dances across the stage, and the audience follows with enthusiasm, singing, clapping, and rewarding the performance with loud cheers and applause. The applause quickly turns into rhythmic clapping as the song transitions seamlessly into the next track. With ‘Thief’, we make a big leap forward - from 1984, when the first demo of ‘Fade In Memory’ was recorded, straight to 2003 and CAMOUFLAGE’s sixth album, ‘Sensor’.
The catchy and fairly mellow song is delivered with an incredible amount of power and energy. The track feels fresh and full of life, making it an absolute blast. While Volker and Heiko handle the backing vocals (“so beautiful”, I noted), Oli now has his first moment on stage in a way. The video for the song, in which he also plays a role, is shown on the screens. With the next two songs, we stay with ‘Sensor’ a little longer. ‘You Turn’ and ‘Me And You’ follow. Heiko begins ‘You Turn’ by kneeling on the floor behind his keyboard, and Volker takes over the guitar again. I notice how well the sound is mixed and how beautifully the guitar comes through - clear and strong, without being overbearing or too dominant. Oli is seamlessly integrated, singing from the screen, while Marcus beams from ear to ear and encourages the fans to clap along. He joins Heiko and Volker for backing vocals and taking the second voice. During ‘Me And You’, the visuals on the screens change to shifting patterns and images. The crowd behind me has turned into a swaying mass. The atmosphere is relaxed and fantastic. People sing along loudly while Marcus, once again, plays the role of entertainer. Hundreds of hands wave in the air. From the stage, that must look overwhelming, and Marcus thanks the audience in turn by clapping for them.
Before the next song, Marcus shares a story about the band’s last performance here in Erfurt. He makes a small mistake, but the audience doesn’t mind. “Are you doing well? Heiko and I were last in Dresden in December of last year for an event called ‘Night of the Proms’.” (Editor’s note: Marcus actually meant their last visit to Erfurt on 5th December 2023, at the Messehalle.) “And there, a 70 or 80-piece orchestra played ‘Love Is A Shield’ and ‘The Great Commandment’. And let me tell you - we were standing next to the stage, and the orchestra started with ‘Love Is A Shield’. People heard that first chord, and they just froze, like ‘whoa’. Then they all jumped up. It was insanely awesome. And for an artist standing beside the stage, it brings tears to your eyes, I’m telling you. It was just incredible. So, Erfurt, much respect!” Neither of those two songs is coming up next, though. Instead, our journey takes us back to 1993, to the era of ‘Bodega Bohemia’.
“I tell you how it feels...” During ‘Suspicious Love’, the stage is completely bathed in red. The band comes across so natural and authentic, I can almost see the guys from back in the day. The audience sways dreamily to the rhythm, singing along. The video for the song plays on the screens. The tempo picks up, and this song also builds an incredible energy, until Marcus drops to the floor on the final beat and lets the song fade out while resting on his knees. Once again, there’s a massive wave of cheers and applause. Some people here will probably lose their voices by tomorrow. With ‘Perfect’ we move a bit further along the timeline before arriving in the present. Once again, Oli makes an appearance on the screen, and his voice is played along. “Lift off and fly” - Marcus spreads his arms wide, while Volker is back at the front of the stage with his guitar, delivering a small solo. “Many have asked what we’ve been doing all this time. The last album was nine years ago. Okay, we take our time. We’re not exactly the fastest. We’re extremely picky about everything we do. We choose the best of the best, so it looks like it does tonight, for example. That’s incredibly important to us. What matters is that you’re here tonight and having an amazing evening with us. That you leave here saying, ‘That was really beautiful’. That’s what we want. And of course, we’ve also played new music. You heard the first song as an opener. Now, here comes the next one.”
The crowd immediately starts swaying and dancing along to ‘Everything’. The catchy melody fits perfectly into the set. For me, it’s a real goosebumps moment. I really hope it won’t take another nine years for the ninth album to come out because this definitely leaves you wanting more. Looking around, I see many beaming faces. The stage is once again bathed in red light, pierced by white beams, with just a touch of front lighting. It’s very fitting and beautiful. Marcus raises his arms in the air, and many in the audience follow suit. The song is very well received, with cheers and loud applause to prove it. And once again, we move backward on the timeline. This time, to the seventh album, ‘Relocated’, in 2006. At the beginning of ‘We Are Lovers’, Heiko playfully paddles behind the keyboard, while Marcus marches to the chorus, raising his arms in the air, alternating sides. Volker’s guitar work shines here as well. Heiko steps forward briefly to encourage the crowd to clap along. The stage lights switch to blue, and the sound transitions seamlessly into ‘Blue Monday’, as if part of a medley. Various blue patterns appear on the screens. When the audience recognizes the song, they erupt into loud cheers and sing along enthusiastically. Drummer Jochen really seems to be in his element during this song, singing along with just as much excitement. The NEW ORDER cover is an absolute blast. As the last chords fade, the band loops back into ‘We Are Lovers’, wrapping up the song in a wave of applause and cheers.
‘I’ll Follow Behind’ takes us back to 2003 once again. Marcus moves across the stage from one side to the other and back. The blue lighting is streaked with red beams and flashes of light pulse in time with the song. Following the light, I notice that not only is the stage beautifully illuminated, but the spotlights are also casting lovely patterns on the ceiling. The lighting shifts to green as we leap forward in time again, this time to 2015, bringing us to the current album, ‘Greyscale’. As soon as the first notes of ‘Leave Your Room Behind’ play, the audience immediately begins clapping along rhythmically. Oli makes another appearance on the screen. I’m simply fascinated by how seamlessly they manage to incorporate the absent drummer, keyboardist, lyricist, composer and singer into the show. It all feels so natural and effortless, and I’m just filled with joy. What a wonderful evening!
Because it’s going so well, the guys treat us to another ‘Greyscale’ song. The audience goes wild from the very first note of ‘Shine’, singing their hearts out. Green patterns flash on the screens, and orange beams of light cut through the space. “Shine from the inside…” - it truly feels like we’re all glowing from within, filling the room with warmth and love. Volker is on the move again with his guitar, first over to the drums and then to Heiko at the keyboard. “Erfurt, I want to see your hands!” The band ramps up once more, and Marcus encourages the crowd to sing along - “O o oho oho o oho”. The song wraps up with a brief drum solo, but the audience keeps singing for a bit longer. The intro to the next track has already started, and hands shoot up into the air. ‘The Great Commandment’, the first major hit from their debut album ‘Voices & Images’ (1988), kicks in and Erfurt goes absolutely wild. The bass makes your whole body vibrate. The video for the song plays on the screen. The entire hall sings so loudly that Marcus is nearly drowned out. He holds the mic stand out to the fans, savouring the choir. You couldn’t have picked a better song for this (first) showdown. “Pure madness!!!”, is what I jotted down. It’s just before 9:30 when the band leaves the stage to loud cheers, screaming, and applause. I’m so blown away that I completely forget I had planned to watch the rest of the concert from further back.
There isn’t much time for a change in position anyway. The calls for an encore grow louder, quickly bringing the musicians back to the stage, which remains mostly dark. For the first encore block, they’ve planned another surprise. Marcus steps onto the stage, holding one of those neon-coloured glowing tubes. What follows is another cover song. With ‘Cold’, CAMOUFLAGE not only covers THE CURE but, in a way, Marcus and Heiko also cover themselves. This track was featured on the 1992 EP from their joint project, AREU AREU. The stage setup mirrors the booklet artwork of that EP, which, by the way, was re-released in 2022 and is still available for purchase, for example, on Bandcamp. The stage stays mostly dark, except for neon light bars that reflect on and in front of the screens. Marcus plays with the glow stick in his hands, repeatedly raising it high above his head or twirling it in front of him. This cover version is also met with enthusiastic cheers.
“As some of you may have noticed, we keep releasing 30-year editions of our albums”, Marcus shares. He explains that Heiko frequently sits down to dig through the archives, gathering “all the stuff” he still has from the time of the album. This includes some scribbles and samples, and Heiko plays a few of them right away. They’ve been desperately searching for a special choir and Heiko finally found it. He asks, “was that the one?” and plays, “These are just some stranger’s thoughts”, but it’s just a bit too slow. Then again, this time too fast, and finally, on the third try, it’s just right. “Who knows this one?” I would say everyone - judging by the cheers and screams, at least. “And then we thought, since we found it again, since we have the sample, we might as well play the song.” Loud “Yes” shouts can be heard; everyone is clearly excited about it. The year “1988” appears on the screen, followed by various faces and portrays from around the world visualizing the song title, ‘Stranger’s Thoughts’. This song also sounds fresh and not at all dated. Heiko calls for “everyone now” and the entire hall sings along with Marcus, Heiko, and Volker. The ensuing applause seamlessly transitions into rhythmic clapping and leads into the next song from 1988, ‘Neighbours’.
For ‘End Of Words’, Volker switches from the keyboard back to the guitar. The stage is bathed in red light, with small green “suns” glowing in between. The green light grows brighter and then fades away, only to reignite again. Towards the end of the track, I make my way to the back and head up to the gallery. From up here, the stage setup looks even more impressive than from below. The sound is still good, even at this height. Since the gallery is closed to the public, only the photographers get the privilege of experiencing this view tonight. I rarely get the chance to see things from this perspective, so I take a moment to enjoy the sight before the band takes their next break at a quarter to ten. The view of hundreds of hands rising above heads and applauding is truly impressive from up here. The lights dim once again, leaving behind only a blue haze.
A few minutes later, the lights brighten again. The band returns, holding paper masks in front of them. Marcus explains the story behind: “Who remembers this? You have to imagine: Rome, the Spanish quarter, with people sitting there wearing these masks, which they then used for a video shoot. It looked pretty funny; I can tell you.” Heiko emphasizes that back then, they cut the masks out by hand and kept them well preserved. Marcus takes the opportunity to give a birthday shoutout before ‘Handsome’ kicks off the second and final encore. As the stage is bathed in blue, white spotlights trace patterns on the ceiling. Blue dots swirl around the edges of the stage while Marcus jumps and dances, spinning around as well. “Erfurt, as I realized today, it’s quite a journey getting out here”, Marcus shares. “I was at McFit this morning, and that little trip cost me 50 euros. 24 euros for the taxi there and 24 euros back, plus a tip. Unbelievable.” Heiko chimes in, “that’s what singers do. Keyboardists walk.” Marcus confirms, “that’s right; Heiko walked. But not to McFit!” He apparently had a piece of cake somewhere, if I understood correctly. Marcus adds, it’s a total contrast program with the two of them.
“But what I wanted to tell you is: We definitely don’t want to let you go without love. Because love is a shield.” The audience erupts in screams and cheers. As the first chords of ‘Love Is A Shield’ ring out, I look out at a sea of phone screens. From up here, it admittedly looks very nice. For many in the audience who would rather celebrate and clap along, the view of the stage is probably done for now. At least most don’t overdo it and put their devices back in their pockets after a short time to join the party and sing along with all their might. Marcus once again holds the microphone out to the fans. Wow, what a choir! Gradually, the rest of the band comes forward, grabs a mic, and sings along. The entire hall joins in. What a beautiful sight and a fantastic finale. CAMOUFLAGE is sent off with lasting cheers and applause. “Thank you! Thank you very much! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” Even during the farewell photo, the cheering continues. At ten o’clock, it’s time to say, “Thank you! Safe travels home. Until next time.”
The crowd starts thinning out. An outro plays, and credits roll on the screen - a beautiful gesture and a tribute to everyone who put so much work, love and dedication into this show. Some guests linger a little longer, visiting the bar or the merch stand. At ten past ten, I slowly head home, reminiscing about an incredibly wonderful evening. As far as I’m concerned, CAMOUFLAGE has definitely accomplished their mission.
Setlist
01. Intro / Rewind To The Future And Goodbye
02. That Smiling Face
03. Fade In Memory
04. Thief
05. You Turn
06. Me And You
07. Suspicious Love
08. Perfect
19. Everything
10. We Are Lovers
11. Blue Monday (NEW ORDER cover)
12. I’ll Follow Behind
13. Leave Your Room Behind
14. Shine
15. The Great Commandment
---
16. Cold (THE CURE cover)
17. Stranger’s Thoughts
18. Neighbours
19. End Of Words
---
20. Handsome
21. Love Is A Shield
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Author’s Note: In general, I’m not a fan of rating concerts with points, and I always find it difficult to do so. To clarify, I want to point out that the rating I’ve given reflects my personal opinion, based solely on my individual and very subjective impressions and experiences. It doesn’t claim to be objective or universally applicable. It’s always best to form your own opinion anyway. With that said, enjoy your next event!
Here, the dates for the “Rewind To The Future And Goodbye Tour - 40 Years Of Camouflage” (as of 19th October 2024):
12.10.2024: Dresden - Stromwerk
15.10.2024: Frankfurt - Batschkapp
16.10.2024: Erfurt - Central
17.10.2024: Magdeburg - Amo
18.10.2024: Leipzig - Haus Auensee
19.10.2024: Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36
20.10.2024: Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle 2
21.10.2024: Hanover - Pavillon
22.10.2024: Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
23.10.2024: München - Backstage [Werk]
25.10.2024: Berlin - Columbiahalle
22.11.2024: Tallinn (Estland) - Alexela Kontserdimaja
23.11.2024: Riga (Lettland) - Palladium
24.11.2024: Vilnius (Litauen) - Compensa Concert Hall
26.03.2025: Warschau (Polen) - Palladium
28.03.2025: Ostrava (Tschechien) - Barrák Music Club
29.03.2025: Bratislava (Slowakei) - Rafinery Gallery
30.03.2025: Prag (Tschechien) - Roxy
All Pictures by Aileen Ritter
