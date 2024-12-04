27th November 2024
Vola - “Friends of a Phantom European Tour 2024” - Support: Charlotte Wessels
Known for their innovative approach to Progressive Metal, VOLA continues to captivate audiences with their blend of intense rhythmic complexity and poignant lyrical narratives. The band has always transcended genre boundaries, delivering music that is as intellectually stimulating as it is emotionally resonant.
Charlotte Wessels
Supporting the evening was Charlotte Wessels, the Dutch singer / songwriter also known as former DELAIN frontwoman, and the German quartet THE INTERSPHERE, which is often compared to BIFFY CLYRO and MUSE.
Setlist
01. Chasing Sunsets
02. Dopamine
03. Ode to the West Wind
04. The Crying Room
05. Vigor and Valor
06. Praise
07. Soft Revolution
08. The Exorcism
Vola
Over the years, VOLA’s discography has showcased their bold fusion of styles. Their debut, ‘Inmazes’, introduced a sound characterized by ambient textures and heavy riffs, which evolved into more intricate musical landscapes in subsequent releases like ‘Applause of a Distant Crowd’. These albums have earned critical acclaim and bolstered their reputation in the metal scene, attracting a dedicated following with their unique blend of electronic elements and profound musical narratives. The 2020 release, ‘Witness’, further deepened their exploration of dark themes and complex rhythms, solidifying their position as genre pioneers. As 2023 dawned, VOLA signalled the beginning of a new chapter in their musical journey with the release of their evocative single ‘Paper Wolf’, showcasing their continued ability to evolve and redefine their sound.
This ongoing exploration delves into the spectral presences of belief and conviction that shape personal and collective existence. The “Friend of a Phantom” tour marks a pivotal point in their career, embodying this artistic evolution and the deep, introspective journey they invite their listeners to embark upon.
Setlist
01. I Don’t Know How We Got Here
02. We Will Not Disband
03. Stone Leader Falling Down
04. These Black Claws
05. Glass Mannequin
06. Alien Shivers
07. Gutter Moon
08. Break My Lying Tongue
09. Head Mounted Sideways
10. Cannibal (w/ Yann Dalscheid of Scarred as guest)
11. 24 Light-Years
12. Starburn
13. Bleed Out
14. Paper Wolf
15. Straight Lines
---
16. Stray the Skies
All Pictures by Elena Arens
