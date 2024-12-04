Gallery: Vola - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg27th November 2024Known for their innovative approach to Progressive Metal, VOLA continues to captivate audiences with their blend of intense rhythmic complexity and poignant lyrical narratives. The band has always transcended genre boundaries, delivering music that is as intellectually stimulating as it is emotionally resonant.Supporting the evening was Charlotte Wessels, the Dutch singer / songwriter also known as former DELAIN frontwoman, and the German quartet THE INTERSPHERE, which is often compared to BIFFY CLYRO and MUSE.Setlist01. Chasing Sunsets02. Dopamine03. Ode to the West Wind04. The Crying Room05. Vigor and Valor06. Praise07. Soft Revolution08. The ExorcismOver the years, VOLA’s discography has showcased their bold fusion of styles. Their debut, ‘Inmazes’, introduced a sound characterized by ambient textures and heavy riffs, which evolved into more intricate musical landscapes in subsequent releases like ‘Applause of a Distant Crowd’. These albums have earned critical acclaim and bolstered their reputation in the metal scene, attracting a dedicated following with their unique blend of electronic elements and profound musical narratives. The 2020 release, ‘Witness’, further deepened their exploration of dark themes and complex rhythms, solidifying their position as genre pioneers. As 2023 dawned, VOLA signalled the beginning of a new chapter in their musical journey with the release of their evocative single ‘Paper Wolf’, showcasing their continued ability to evolve and redefine their sound.This ongoing exploration delves into the spectral presences of belief and conviction that shape personal and collective existence. The “Friend of a Phantom” tour marks a pivotal point in their career, embodying this artistic evolution and the deep, introspective journey they invite their listeners to embark upon.Setlist01. I Don’t Know How We Got Here02. We Will Not Disband03. Stone Leader Falling Down04. These Black Claws05. Glass Mannequin06. Alien Shivers07. Gutter Moon08. Break My Lying Tongue09. Head Mounted Sideways10. Cannibal (w/ Yann Dalscheid of Scarred as guest)11. 24 Light-Years12. Starburn13. Bleed Out14. Paper Wolf15. Straight Lines---16. Stray the SkiesAll Pictures by Elena Arens