Gallery: Sodom - Markneukirchen 2024

Musikhalle Markneukirchen, Markneukirchen, Germany7th December 2024The concert evening in the MUSIKHALLE Markneukirchen was opened by FACTORY INSIDE from Klingenthal. They were able to win over the audience very quickly with their Metal / Hardcore sound. If you don’t know them yet, you should definitely check out their social media channels and listen to them! Then TANKARD took the stage. 42 years and the band is still great fun live! SODOM as headliner were celebrated by the audience. Onkel Tom had put together a nice set list with songs from the entire history of the band. It was once again a brilliant evening in the Markneukirchen music hall, which clearly deserves a permanent place in the annual concert schedule of every Heavy Metal fan!Setlist00. Intro: Seek and Destroy (Metallica)01. One Foot in the Grave02. The Morning After03. Rapid Fire (A Tyrant’s Elegy)04. Ex-Fluencer05. Need Money for Beer06. Rules for Fools07. Interlude (Time Warp)08. Time Warp09. Chemical Invasion10. Zombie Attack11. Beerbarians12. Alien13. A Girl Called Cerveza14. Freibier15. (Empty) Tankard16. Outro: Hurt (Johnny Cash)Setlist01. Silence Is Consent02. Jabba the Hut03. The Crippler04. The Saw Is the Law05. Nuclear Winter06. Blasphemer07. Die stumme Ursel08. Proselytism Real09. Agent Orange10. Conflagration11. Exhibition Bout12. Let’s Fight in the Darkness of Hell13. Tired and Red14. Outbreak of Evil15. Leave Me in Hell (Venom cover)16. Ausgebombt (German Lyrics)17. Remember the Fallen18. Bombenhagel19. Outro: SteigerliedAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer