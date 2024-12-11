7th December 2024
Sodom meets Tankard - Support: Factory Inside
The concert evening in the MUSIKHALLE Markneukirchen was opened by FACTORY INSIDE from Klingenthal. They were able to win over the audience very quickly with their Metal / Hardcore sound. If you don’t know them yet, you should definitely check out their social media channels and listen to them! Then TANKARD took the stage. 42 years and the band is still great fun live! SODOM as headliner were celebrated by the audience. Onkel Tom had put together a nice set list with songs from the entire history of the band. It was once again a brilliant evening in the Markneukirchen music hall, which clearly deserves a permanent place in the annual concert schedule of every Heavy Metal fan!
Factory Inside
Tankard
Setlist
00. Intro: Seek and Destroy (Metallica)
01. One Foot in the Grave
02. The Morning After
03. Rapid Fire (A Tyrant’s Elegy)
04. Ex-Fluencer
05. Need Money for Beer
06. Rules for Fools
07. Interlude (Time Warp)
08. Time Warp
09. Chemical Invasion
10. Zombie Attack
11. Beerbarians
12. Alien
13. A Girl Called Cerveza
14. Freibier
15. (Empty) Tankard
16. Outro: Hurt (Johnny Cash)
https://www.tankard.info/
Sodom
Setlist
01. Silence Is Consent
02. Jabba the Hut
03. The Crippler
04. The Saw Is the Law
05. Nuclear Winter
06. Blasphemer
07. Die stumme Ursel
08. Proselytism Real
09. Agent Orange
10. Conflagration
11. Exhibition Bout
12. Let’s Fight in the Darkness of Hell
13. Tired and Red
14. Outbreak of Evil
15. Leave Me in Hell (Venom cover)
16. Ausgebombt (German Lyrics)
17. Remember the Fallen
18. Bombenhagel
19. Outro: Steigerlied
https://www.sodomized.info/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
