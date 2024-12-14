8th December 2024
Solstafir - “Nordic Descent Tour 2024” - Support: Oranssi Pazuzu, Helga
SOLSTAFIR visited the Täubchenthal in Leipzig this year on their “Nordic Descent Tour”. SOLSTAFIR have been performing all over the globe for over 20 years, stunning audiences with their heart and soul from the first note, letting it all out until they leave the stage. The atmospheric Icelandic Rock’n’Roll sound that is unique to SOLSTAFIR always offers those who witness their epic sets a journey through ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland, with a full catalogue of exceptional, timeless hits to perform.
Helga
The concert evening started with HELGA from UK. The band describes their style as Haunted Ethereal Progressive Metal. I was happy to be able to experience her that evening. https://linktr.ee/thebandhelga
Oranssi Pazuzu
Second band on stage was ORANSSI PAZUZU from Finland. Their sound is a mix of Black Metal Psychedelic and Space Rock. Very unique. The band released their new album ‘Muuntautuja’ this year on Nuclear Blast Records. ORANSSI PAZUZU are no strangers to the extreme avant-garde, and being part of this tour also marks the launch of the highly anticipated latest edition of their impressive music catalogue. https://oranssipazuzu.com
Solstafir
SOLSTAFIR transformed the Täubchenthal in Leipzig into a mystical soundscape. The Icelandic Post-Metal band managed to perfectly fill the intimate atmosphere of the location with their unique mix of melancholic melodies and powerful riffs. From the first note, the band captivated the audience, especially with classics like ‘Fjara’ and new pieces from their current album. The charismatic performance of singer Aðalbjörn Tryggvason was particularly impressive, captivating the audience with his rough voice and intense stage presence. Between songs, the band was personable and approachable, which deepened the connection with the fans. An evening full of emotions that left both die-hard fans and newcomers enthusiastic. https://www.solstafir.net/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Comments powered by CComment