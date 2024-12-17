14th December 2024
Die Fantastischen Vier - “Long Player On Tour”
Following the success of their last album, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER were returning to the Rockhal stage to thrill their fans with an energetic live show. The setlist promised a perfect mix of old classics such as ‘Die da!?!’, ‘MfG’ and ‘Troy’ as well as new tracks from the current album.
The Rockhal in Esch sur Alzette provided the perfect setting for this unique concert. The impressive acoustics and the energetic atmosphere made the live experience something very special. Whether you have been a fan for decades or have just discovered the music for yourself, this concert was an absolute must for all music lovers. On 14 December, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER took over the Rockhal stage for an extraordinary and unique show.
Setlist
01. Long Player / Neues Land
02. Die da?!
03. Weekendfeeling
04. Heute
05. 44 Tausend
06. Danke
07. Aller Anfang ist Yeah
08. Hitisn
09. Bestandsaufnahme
10. Populär
11. Dann mach doch mal
12. Du mich auch
13. Endzeitstimmung
14. Win Win Win
15. Der Picknicker
16. Le Smou
17. 25
18. Troy
19. Mehr nehmen
20. Was man will
21. Tag am Meer
22. Endstation Erde
23. Inferno
24. Wie weit
25. Sie ist weg
26. Projekt Y
27. MfG
28. Ernten was wir säen
---
29. Aufhören
30. Einfach sein
31. Smudo in Zukunft
32. Zusammen
All Pictures by Elena Arens
