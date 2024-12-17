Gallery: Die Fantastischen Vier - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg14th December 2024Following the success of their last album, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER were returning to the Rockhal stage to thrill their fans with an energetic live show. The setlist promised a perfect mix of old classics such as ‘Die da!?!’, ‘MfG’ and ‘Troy’ as well as new tracks from the current album.The Rockhal in Esch sur Alzette provided the perfect setting for this unique concert. The impressive acoustics and the energetic atmosphere made the live experience something very special. Whether you have been a fan for decades or have just discovered the music for yourself, this concert was an absolute must for all music lovers. On 14 December, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER took over the Rockhal stage for an extraordinary and unique show.Setlist01. Long Player / Neues Land02. Die da?!03. Weekendfeeling04. Heute05. 44 Tausend06. Danke07. Aller Anfang ist Yeah08. Hitisn09. Bestandsaufnahme10. Populär11. Dann mach doch mal12. Du mich auch13. Endzeitstimmung14. Win Win Win15. Der Picknicker16. Le Smou17. 2518. Troy19. Mehr nehmen20. Was man will21. Tag am Meer22. Endstation Erde23. Inferno24. Wie weit25. Sie ist weg26. Projekt Y27. MfG28. Ernten was wir säen---29. Aufhören30. Einfach sein31. Smudo in Zukunft32. ZusammenAll Pictures by Elena Arens