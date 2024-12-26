21th December 2024
Doro - “Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud” - Special Guest: Holy Mother
When Heavy Metal was born with a gigantic big bang in the early 1980s, a blonde, female star shone particularly brightly. The star’s name: Doro Pesch! DORO has been tirelessly committed to the cause of Metal for four decades. In 2023, she celebrated her 40th stage anniversary with two special anniversary shows and the brand-new studio album ‘Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud’. No doubt: the new album conquered the hearts of fans and is already another milestone in DORO’s long and successful career.
Holy Mother
Wow! What a brilliant concert evening in the Musikhalle Markneukirchen. It was opened by HOLY MOTHER from Long Island, New York. Some time ago, Rock Hard aptly compared Mike Tirelli’s voice with that of Ronnie James Dio. He demonstrated this impressively that evening. Respect! Great performance! It was nice to see HOLY MOTHER as a support band that evening. https://www.holymotherband.com/
Setlist
01. Face This Burn
02. Live to Die
03. Mesmerized by Hate
04. The Elevator
05. Holy Diver (Dio cover)
06. Fire
07. Drum Solo
08. Power
09. Today
10. Toxic Rain
Doro
After a short break, DORO took over the stage. What the Queen of Metal delivered that evening was simply gigantic. After all these years, DORO still has a fascinating aura on stage and captivates her fans and the entire audience. At the end of the year, the concert was once again a real highlight. She was also able to impress everyone with the well-mixed set list. An evening that the guests will remember for a long time. https://www.doromusic.de/
Setlist
01. I Rule the Ruins (Warlock cover)
02. Time for Justice
03. Fire in the Sky
04. Burning the Witches (Warlock cover)
05. Raise Your Fist in the Air
06. Out of Control (Warlock cover)
07. Fight
08. Above the Ashes
09. Für immer (Warlock cover)
10. True as Steel (Warlock cover)
11. Guitar Solo
12. Children of the Dawn
13. Metal Racer (Warlock cover)
14. Drum Solo
15. Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover)
16. All We Are (Warlock cover)
---
17. Evil (Warlock cover)
18. Love Me in Black
19. Earthshaker Rock (Warlock cover)
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
