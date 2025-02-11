7th February 2025
VNV Nation - “Construct // Destruct - Live Tour 2025” - Special Guest: Straight Razor
After the phenomenal success of their 2023 album ‘Electric Sun’, which thrilled fans and led to sold-out live shows across Europe, VNV NATION has kicked off their live tour for the double album ‘Construct // Destruct’ (to be released in March) on February 5, 2025. As expected, the delivered a rich and multifaceted sound in Ilsenburg. The evening was opened by STRAIGHT RAZOR.
Straight Razor
Joining VNV NATION on tour is rising electro artist STRAIGHT RAZOR. Known for his dark, beat-driven sound, STRAIGHT RAZOR is gaining significant recognition in the alternative and electronic music scene. His dynamic presence has perfectly complemented the powerful performance of VNV.
VNV Nation
‘Construct // Destruct’ showcases VNV NATION’s evolution, pushing the boundaries of alternative electronic music with complex sonic landscapes and deep emotional intensity. The album will be released end of March 2025. Fans could enjoy an immersive experience, blending the high-energy, powerful performances that VNV is known for with exciting new musical elements.
Setlist
01. Save Me (new song)
02. Only Satellites
03. Silence Speaks
04. Nemesis
05. Legion
06. When Is the Future?
07. Sunflare
08. Tomorrow Never Comes
09. Honour
10. The Farthest Star
11. Carbon
12. Retaliate
13. Control
14. Resolution
15. Perpetual
---
16. The Game
17. Gratitude
18. Close to Heaven
---
19. Illusion
20. Nova
21. All Our Sins
All Pictures by Marko Heiroth