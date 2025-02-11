Gallery: VNV Nation - Ilsenburg 2025

Harzlandhalle, Ilsenburg, Germany7th February 2025After the phenomenal success of their 2023 album ‘Electric Sun’, which thrilled fans and led to sold-out live shows across Europe, VNV NATION has kicked off their live tour for the double album ‘Construct // Destruct’ (to be released in March) on February 5, 2025. As expected, the delivered a rich and multifaceted sound in Ilsenburg. The evening was opened by STRAIGHT RAZOR.Joining VNV NATION on tour is rising electro artist STRAIGHT RAZOR. Known for his dark, beat-driven sound, STRAIGHT RAZOR is gaining significant recognition in the alternative and electronic music scene. His dynamic presence has perfectly complemented the powerful performance of VNV.‘Construct // Destruct’ showcases VNV NATION’s evolution, pushing the boundaries of alternative electronic music with complex sonic landscapes and deep emotional intensity. The album will be released end of March 2025. Fans could enjoy an immersive experience, blending the high-energy, powerful performances that VNV is known for with exciting new musical elements.Setlist01. Save Me (new song)02. Only Satellites03. Silence Speaks04. Nemesis05. Legion06. When Is the Future?07. Sunflare08. Tomorrow Never Comes09. Honour10. The Farthest Star11. Carbon12. Retaliate13. Control14. Resolution15. Perpetual---16. The Game17. Gratitude18. Close to Heaven---19. Illusion20. Nova21. All Our SinsAll Pictures by Marko Heiroth