Live Review: Sólstafir - Berlin 2024

Metropol, Berlin, Germany9th December 2024On a cold winter evening, SÓLSTAFIR graced Berlin’s Metropol with their much-anticipated stop on their “Nordic Descent Tour 2024”. Known for their epic, atmospheric Rock that weaves elements of Post-Metal, Black Metal, and Shoegaze, the Icelandic legends’ performance was the perfect way to experience their unique sound.The tour also featured experimental Black Metal band ORANSSI PAZUZU and the atmospheric Metal outfit HELGA as support acts, ensuring the show was filled with intense sonic exploration from beginning to end. SÓLSTAFIR, ORANSSI PAZUZU, and HELGA delivered a night of captivating, atmospheric, and experimental Metal that showcased the best of Nordic music. The emotional depth and intensity of the performances were more than enough to leave a lasting impression on everyone in the crowd. The “Nordic Descent Tour 2024” was a remarkable journey, one that took fans through a sonic landscape filled with beauty, darkness, and everything in between.Kicking off the evening, HELGA, hailing from Sweden, provided an intriguing mix of Black and Post-Metal that captured the crowd’s attention. Their mystical soundscapes, combined with themes of nature and forests, perfectly set the tone for the night’s atmosphere. Songs from their debut album ‘Wrapped in Mist’ resonated deeply with the crowd, especially with their ability to seamlessly blend Swedish and English lyrics. Their unique blend of heaviness with subtle prog touches created an engaging set that left fans wanting more.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 5Total: 8 / 10Next up, Finnish avant-garde black metal outfit ORANSSI PAZUZU brought their trademark mix of Psychedelia and Extreme Metal to the stage. Known for blending Black Metal with psychedelic and experimental elements, their set was hypnotic and unpredictable, with songs like ‘Bioalkemisti’ and ‘Valotus’ dominating the stage. Their ability to fuse chaos with beauty left the audience entranced, unsure whether they were experiencing black metal, psychedelia, or something else entirely. Tracks like ‘Kuulen ääniä maan alta’ and ‘Vasemman käden hierarkia’ further highlighted their unique approach to music, challenging the audience with every note.Setlist01. Bioalkemisti02. Kuulen ääniä maan alta03. Muuntautuja04. Uusi teknokratia05. Valotus06. Hautatuuli07. Vasemman käden hierarkiaRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 5Total: 7.5 / 10Finally, SÓLSTAFIR took the stage, and from the first note, it was clear they were about to deliver a night to remember. With their atmospheric Rock that traverses the Icelandic landscapes of ice, fire, and desolation, SÓLSTAFIR’s performance captivated the audience with its raw emotion and stunning musicality. Tracks like ‘Fjara’ and ‘Ótta’ left listeners spellbound, while the band’s epic energy and stage presence kept the crowd fully immersed in their world. Although the lighting and sound were not ideal for photography, the band’s emotional connection with the audience more than made up for any technical shortcomings.The set included songs from their upcoming album and fan favourites, such as ‘Svartir sandar’ and ‘Hin Helga Kvöl’. The standout moments came with powerful renditions of ‘Ritual of Fire’ and ‘Ótta’, which resonated deeply with fans who sang along to every word. As expected, the band ended the night on a high with a powerful encore performance of ‘Goddess of the Ages’, leaving everyone in the venue awe-struck.Setlist01. 78 Days in the Desert02. Silfur-Refur03. Blakkrakki04. Svartir sandar05. Ljós í stormi06. Hún andar07. Fjara08. Hin Helga Kvöl09. Ritual of Fire10. Ótta---11. Goddess of the AgesRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Sound: 8Light: 6Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer