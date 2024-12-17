Live Review: Second Sight - Berlin 2024

Huxleys, Berlin, Germany7th December 2024SECOND SIGHT, a synth-driven Electro Pop band, warmed up the crowd with a high-energy set. Known for their blend of darkwave and 80s-inspired sounds, they were a perfect match for the evening’s nostalgic theme. Their recent releases, including ‘Send Me An Angel’ and the remix of ‘Crockett’s Theme’, show a band that is not afraid to mix iconic 80s tracks with their own unique modern flair.Music & PerformanceTheir performance was filled with catchy beats, atmospheric synths, and powerful vocals, with the audience responding enthusiastically to their dynamic stage presence and charm. Although SECOND SIGHT was not the headliner, their set was impactful, and their songs like ‘Use Me’ kept the energy high and the crowd moving. Their enthusiasm was contagious, and their connection with the crowd felt genuine.RatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer