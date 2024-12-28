10th December 2024
The Script - “Satellites World Tour 2024” - Support: Tom Walker
With their catchy Pop-Rock, the Irish band THE SCRIPT has long since achieved global stardom. Even though their biggest hits are somewhat behind them in Germany, they can still rely on a loyal fan base. This Tuesday evening at the Zenith was no exception: with approximately 4,500 attendees, the venue was well-filled, and the audience was in high spirits.
Tom Walker
THE SCRIPT brought TOM WALKER along as the support act for this tour. While his name might not immediately ring a bell, there were plenty of “Oh, I know this song” moments during his performance. His 2017 single ‘Leave a Light On’ reached No. 8 on the charts, and the accompanying album also sold well. His second album, ‘I Am’, released earlier this year, has received less attention so far - making this tour a great opportunity to change that. https://www.iamtomwalker.com / https://www.facebook.com/IamTomWalker
Music & Performance
Although he is categorized as a singer-songwriter, TOM WALKER brought a live band with him, which added a punchy edge to his catchy tunes. Opening the evening with the slightly balladic ‘Not Giving In’, he soon transitioned into more upbeat territory with ‘Head Underwater’ from his new album ‘I Am’. His powerful voice was particularly striking. As he warmed up to the positive reactions from the crowd, he gradually became more animated and began interacting with the audience. While his performance was somewhat quieter than the evening’s main act, it still fit the atmosphere perfectly. His past hit, ‘Leave a Light On’, was met with enthusiastic sing-alongs toward the end.
Setlist
01. Not Giving In
02. Head Underwater
03. Just You and I
04. Echoes
05. Holy Ghost
06. Burn
07. Leave a Light On
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Light: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
The Script
THE SCRIPT first made waves in Germany with their debut albums, but it was ‘Hall of Fame’ (feat. will.i.am) from their third album ‘#3’ that brought them significant recognition. The Irish Pop-Rock band’s fan base grew even more with the hit single ‘Superheroes’ in 2014. However, 2023 marked a tragic turn for the band when co-founder Mark Sheehan passed away. The remaining members decided to continue, honouring what he would have wanted. This Munich performance proved that his spirit lives on. https://www.thescriptmusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/thescript
Music & Performance
As the lights dimmed for THE SCRIPT, drummer Glen Power took to the stage first with a drum intro, followed by the rest of the band. They opened with ‘You Won’t Feel a Thing’, combining catchy sounds with enthusiastic applause. Frontman Daniel O’Donoghue not only engaged the crowd with practiced ease but also conveyed genuine gratitude - a sincerity that shone through in moments like the early performance of ‘Superheroes’ and his walk through the pit during ‘Rain’, encouraging audience participation.
The setlist felt like a greatest hits compilation - a proof to how many of their songs are instantly recognizable, even years later. Tracks like ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ still feel familiar. Amid the evening’s upbeat mood, the memory of Mark Sheehan was present. Songs like ‘If You Could See Me Now’ and ‘No Good in Goodbye’ carried emotional weight, reminding everyone of his legacy. True to form, the band wrapped up the main set with ‘For the First Time’, a perfect lead-in to the encore. The crowd kept singing the chorus long after the band had left the stage, prompting their return. They ended the night with the reflective ‘Home Is Where the Hurt Is’ before delivering two of their biggest hits, ‘Breakeven’ and ‘Hall of Fame’. It was a strong conclusion to a fantastic concert experience.
Setlist
01. You Won’t Feel a Thing
02. Superheroes
03. Rain
04. Both Ways
05. Six Degrees of Separation
06. The Man Who Can't Be Moved
07. Millionaires
08. If You Could See Me Now
09. Inside Out
10. Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”
11. Before the Worst
12. Nothing
13. No Good in Goodbye
14. Paint the Town Green
15. For the First Time
---
16. Home Is Where the Hurt Is
17. Breakeven
18. Hall of Fame
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10
All Pictures by Marius Meyer
