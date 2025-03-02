CD Review: Horrors, The - Night Life

Artist: The HorrorsTitle: Night LifeGenre: Alternative / IndieRelease Date: 21st March 2025Label: Fiction Records / Virgin MusicTHE HORRORS is an English Rock band which was founded in 2005. So far, they have released five full length albums which have all reached the UK Top 40. Now, eight years after the last release ‘V’, the band is finally back with a brand-new album. ‘Night Life’ is the name of this brand-new gem, which is released on March 21st through Fiction Records and Virgin Music. ‘Night Life’ comes with nine songs and lasts for about forty-five minutes.The album begins with ‘Ariel’. The ethereal sound of the opening track is gradually building up and eventually transforms into a grad sound that you can fully sink into. It sounds almost as if THE HORRORS are slowly emerging from the shadows during this song, before they take you by the hand to guide you through ‘Night Life’. The following song, ‘Silent Sister’, comes with Industrial elements. The intro gives the impression of charging or loading up with energy before THE HORRORS will release the full extent of the song onto you. ‘The Silence That Remains’ is a catchy and energizing song. ‘Trial By Fire’ comes with a rhythm that will pull you along. The intense chorus will definitely catch your attention and stick with you for a while. ‘The Feeling Is Gone’ is a beautiful song. Every now and then, the arrangements of this song give you the impression of something lurking in the darkness.‘Lotus Eater’ is a catchy and thriving song with an upbeat arrangement, while ‘More Than Life’ is calm, melancholic and absolutely heartfelt. ‘When The Rhythm Breaks’ is a slow and gentle song, which brings back the ethereal sound, along with an echoing - almost like a stuttering sound that has trouble flowing freely. This stopping sound will definitely resonate within you and leaves behind an interesting feeling. The closing song ‘L. A. Runaway’ is probably the catchiest song of the album. The thriving tunes will definitely catch your attention and might even get stuck in your head.THE HORRORS have created and extremely interesting and stunning album that seems to be playing with your mind and soul. The arrangements dig deep and sink into your pores, filling them up all the way. The music gives your mind the space to sink in fully and explore the songs bit by bit. It is easy to lose track of time and place while listening. The smooth and dark arrangements, along with the gentle vocals take you by the hand and pull you into the depth of each song. So, take your time getting to know this album. It is definitely worth it. Here is the brand-new album: ‘Night Life’ by THE HORRORS is out now, waiting for you! Check it out.01. Ariel02. Silent Sister03. The Silence That Remains04. Trial By Fire05. The Feeling Is Gone06. Lotus Eater07. More Than Life08. When the Rhythm Breaks09. L.A. RunawayFaris Badwan - Lead VocalsJoshua Hayward - Guitar, PianoRhys Webb - Bass, Keyboards, Organ, Percussion, Backing VocalsAmelia Kidd - Keyboards, Backing VocalsJordan Cook - Drums, PercussionsMusic: 10Sound: 9Total: 10 / 10