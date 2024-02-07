CD Review: Ghost Dance - The Silent Shout

Artist: Ghost DanceTitle: The Silent ShoutGenre: Post Punk / Goth / Alternative / Gothic RockRelease Date: 5th May 2023Label: Voltage RecordsThis review is long overdue for which I apologise to both the band and you dear readers. ‘The Silent Shout’ Is the band’s first album in years and the first album under the new line-up. GHOST DANCE are one of the quintessential British Alternative bands of the 80s. Formed in the West Yorkshire town of Keighley, by Anne-Marie Hurst (ex-SKELETAL FAMILY) and Gary Marx (ex-SISTERS OF MERCY) in 1985, it didn’t take long for GHOST DANCE to become a firm favourite on the Goth / Alternative scene - with a dedicated army of followers known as “The Spook Squad”. GHOST DANCE turned out many dance floor classics like ‘The Grip of Love’, ‘Down to the Wire’, and ‘River of No Return’. They signed to major record label Chrysalis in 1987, but sadly went their separate ways two years later. Fans were overjoyed when Anne-Marie reformed the band in 2019 - with Tim Walker and Stephen Derrig on guitars, Phil Noble on bass and Dave Wood on drums. Tim and Dave were originally in HARLEQUYN and Stephen Derrig was in ORIGINAL SIN. They began to play live once more and were received enthusiastically their fans. Then lockdown hit, so the band turned their disappointment into creativity. The result was a superb album of ten tracks that shot to the top of the iTunes indie chart as soon as it was released on 5th May 2023 - in fact the album has re-entered the top ten charts this week and is currently at the number seven position.The first track ‘Goodbye’ opens with that signature GHOST DANCE bass that we are so familiar with, followed by Anne-Marie’s instantly recognisable vocals. The chorus is sweet but with just a little spice. Gothic Rock at its finest. Definitely one for the DJs to spin in clubs. The vocals on the next track ‘Disgrace’ really showcases Anne-Marie’s vocal range as does ‘Fool's Paradise’ her vocals reminiscent of Debbie Harry circa 1979 - so much so, that I have to keep reminding myself that this is GHOST DANCE and not BLONDIE! Track four ‘Jessamine’ is a beautiful Rock ballad with a bluesey guitar intro that builds up to a catchy chorus, you will find yourself humming in the kitchen. It was released as a single in 2022 and was an instant hit with fans. The next track ‘It Rains’ is a haunting lament, with a soft finger picking guitar melody and poignant lyrics. A bit of a tearjerker this one: beautiful and it perfectly demonstrates the versatility of this band.The following track: ‘A Town Called Sympathy’ brings the energy back up. It’s a little more of the old GHOST DANCE peeking through. This is another one for the dance floor. ‘Casting Shadows’ is another track which would be perfect for the dance floor - with a catchy chorus and guitar riffs. The next track ‘Immortalised’ has in my opinion, some of the best instrumental sequences on the album. The vocals are soft and melodic, which really gives the opportunity for Tim, Stephen, Phil and Dave’s talents to shine through. Similar to the previous track, the penultimate track: ‘Falling Down’ also highlights the instrumental talent - beginning with a few power chords. This is the closest to a title track - now mentioned in the chorus. “‘The Silent Shout’, there’s no way out.” It’s punchy, memorable and everything you need in song. One of my favourite tracks on the album. The final track ‘After the Rain’ is a sweet, sanguine melody that leaves you thirsty for more. It is unmistakably the same GHOST DANCE that we all know and love, but one that after lying dormant, has burst from the chrysalis, metamorphosed into something even greater and more sophisticated than ever. This album might be ‘immortalised’ as one of the best ever from this band.A little more rock than previous GHOST DANCE tracks, the album nonetheless delivers some memorable tunes. The band poured their hearts and souls into the production of this album and it shows. If you love good old-fashioned Goth that crosses the threshold into Rock, with finger picking guitar riffs and power chords, you will love ‘The Silent Shout’.01. Goodbye02. Disgrace03. Fool’s Paradise04. Jessamine05. It Rains06. A Town Called Sympathy07. Casting Shadows08. Immortalised09. Falling Down10. After the RainAnne-Marie Hurst - VocalsTim Walker - GuitarDave Wood - DrumsPhil Noble - BassStephen Derrig - GuitarMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10