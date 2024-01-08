Artist: Golden Apes
Title: Our Ashes At The End Of The Day
Genre: Goth Rock
Release Date: 5th January 2024
Label: Icy Cold Records
Album Review
When I first delved into GOLDEN APES’ latest release, my initial impression was an acknowledgment of the remarkable talent required to seamlessly weave the sounds of guitars and bass into a compelling composition. ‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ serves as a masterclass in instrumentation, showcasing nuances, electronic elements, and instrument purity executed flawlessly. Already the opening track, ‘Fourteen Rivers’, exhibits the musicians’ seasoned skill, offering a beautiful duet between bass and guitar, later complemented by drums and a supporting melody - a true gem.
The title track, a classic GOLDEN APES piece, features fast, resonating drums and a commanding guitar lead. My standout favourite, ‘Shine’, captivates with its dynamic energy, serving as a powerful backdrop for Peer Lebrecht’s emotionally charged and intensely delivered vocals, evoking gooseflesh. Other notable tracks, such as ‘All of Her’ and ‘The Moment I Fell’, blend the essence of energetic Rock with vocal lyricism, creating a captivating contrast. In the latter, Peer’s vocals take on a remarkably sharp tone, introducing a compelling and previously unheard dimension.
‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ unfolds at a brisk pace, emphasizing intensity, vocal value, and meticulously crafted sound passages. The album exudes melancholy, a touch of nostalgia - typical of GOLDEN APES - alongside emotions in dark shades and a substantial dose of lyricism. Can they be labelled as gothic rock poets? To some extent, yes, but these are poets capable of delivering a robust sonic impact, shocking the senses with vocal and instrumental energy. The album leans more towards invigorating rock than gothic melancholy, a praiseworthy distinction. In conclusion, ‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ is a great album. Give it a listen.
Tracklist
01. Fourteen Rivers
02. Our Ashes at the End of the Day
03. Shine
04. Ash Trees
05. Reflections
06. All of Her (Totem)
07. Bigotry (And Still...)
08. The Moment I Fell
Line-up
Peer Lebrecht - Words, Vocals, Keyboards
Gerrit Haasler - Guitars
Christian Lebrecht - Bass
Salomon Bosse - Drums, Percussions
Website
www.goldenapes.com / www.facebook.com/GoldenApes
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
