Artist: Golden ApesTitle: Our Ashes At The End Of The DayGenre: Goth RockRelease Date: 5th January 2024Label: Icy Cold RecordsWhen I first delved into GOLDEN APES’ latest release, my initial impression was an acknowledgment of the remarkable talent required to seamlessly weave the sounds of guitars and bass into a compelling composition. ‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ serves as a masterclass in instrumentation, showcasing nuances, electronic elements, and instrument purity executed flawlessly. Already the opening track, ‘Fourteen Rivers’, exhibits the musicians’ seasoned skill, offering a beautiful duet between bass and guitar, later complemented by drums and a supporting melody - a true gem.The title track, a classic GOLDEN APES piece, features fast, resonating drums and a commanding guitar lead. My standout favourite, ‘Shine’, captivates with its dynamic energy, serving as a powerful backdrop for Peer Lebrecht’s emotionally charged and intensely delivered vocals, evoking gooseflesh. Other notable tracks, such as ‘All of Her’ and ‘The Moment I Fell’, blend the essence of energetic Rock with vocal lyricism, creating a captivating contrast. In the latter, Peer’s vocals take on a remarkably sharp tone, introducing a compelling and previously unheard dimension.‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ unfolds at a brisk pace, emphasizing intensity, vocal value, and meticulously crafted sound passages. The album exudes melancholy, a touch of nostalgia - typical of GOLDEN APES - alongside emotions in dark shades and a substantial dose of lyricism. Can they be labelled as gothic rock poets? To some extent, yes, but these are poets capable of delivering a robust sonic impact, shocking the senses with vocal and instrumental energy. The album leans more towards invigorating rock than gothic melancholy, a praiseworthy distinction. In conclusion, ‘Our Ashes At The End Of The Day’ is a great album. Give it a listen.01. Fourteen Rivers02. Our Ashes at the End of the Day03. Shine04. Ash Trees05. Reflections06. All of Her (Totem)07. Bigotry (And Still...)08. The Moment I FellPeer Lebrecht - Words, Vocals, KeyboardsGerrit Haasler - GuitarsChristian Lebrecht - BassSalomon Bosse - Drums, PercussionsMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10