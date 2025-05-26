Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Alexander "Lex" Wohnhaas from Megaherz

Every one of our interviews has its own story and is unique. This interview with Lex took almost four years until I finally had everything I needed. When we met at the “Volle Kraft Voraus” Festival, the last hurdle was overcome - we were finally able to take a photo of Lex’s tattoo. I had to serve as the background for it, so unfortunately it’s not fully visible, but sometimes you just have to be happy with what you get. Now I’m excited to share our interview with you. Enjoy!: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: Actually, I got my first (and so far only) tattoo quite late. I think I was already 35 or even older. The decision definitely involved a long process of maturation.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: As I mentioned, I only have one tattoo. Some of you may know it - it’s quite striking. A powerful tribal design running up my right arm to my shoulder blade. I had wanted a tattoo for a long time but was always unsure about what exactly it should be. I flipped through countless magazines, saw tattoos on friends - nothing really spoke to me in a way that made me feel I’d want to wear it for a lifetime. Then one day, I saw a character in a movie (I can’t remember which one) with a similarly powerful tribal tattoo. Up until then, I’d only known those fine, intricate tribals like in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’, which didn’t really appeal to me. But that one fascinated me. And since fire is my element, I wanted the design to climb up my arm in the form of flames.Do you plan to get more tattoos?: No, I feel complete with this tattoo.Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: Since I only have the one tattoo - yes. It was done by Sonny at Traitors Island in Munich, whom I can highly recommend. He used a 13-needle setup. He also created the design himself - he freehanded the flames directly onto my arm, adjusting them to my anatomy, and just got started. I found him through a friend who, luckily, knows a lot of great tattoo artists.How long was the longest session?: As far as I remember, it took three sessions of about four hours each.Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Well, luckily, I have a pretty high pain tolerance - especially when it’s something I really want. Also, the pain level can vary greatly depending on the body part. The arm wasn’t that bad. It only got tricky around the elbow and in the armpit, but I just clenched my teeth a bit and got through it.Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: No, this tattoo is part of me - like my right arm.What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Since I don’t want any more tattoos, that question doesn’t really apply to me. But I’d never get a tattoo on my face or hands. Those are no-go zones for me, and I rarely like tattoos on those areas on other people, either.Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: I’ve seen that with many of my friends - I think all of them have more than one tattoo. I guess I’m the exception. I wanted one tattoo. I’m very happy with it. After that, I never felt the urge for more.Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Since I put a lot of thought into my tattoo, I can’t really relate to that mindset. Although, back when I was much younger, if I’d had enough money, I probably would’ve gotten some nonsense from a catalogue too - just because I really wanted a tattoo. Thank God - I think it was on some vacation - I didn’t have enough money left. I’m sure I would’ve regretted that years later. I see my body as a natural work of art, and if I want to “enhance” it, then I’d better do it with intention and care. But sure, when you’re young and impulsive, you sometimes do dumb stuff - it happens.I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: I think nowadays it’s not a big deal anymore - tattoos are totally mainstream. Unless, maybe, you have your face tattooed - that can still scare some people off and make certain jobs harder to get. But then again, you can always make an impression with your personality - that’s the best way, anyway.Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: The most important thing is: be absolutely sure about what you want to wear on your skin - because unless you want to spend a lot of extra money and go through a lot of pain getting it removed, you’ll have to live with it forever. So, I think it’s really important to be proud of your tattoo. And of course, it’s just as important to find a good tattoo artist you trust. Nothing is more frustrating than having to look at crooked lines or blurry outlines for the rest of your life. So with that said - enjoy the art you choose to wear.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaTattoo Picture by Jaroslav, Concert Pictures by Daria Tessa