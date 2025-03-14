Covered genres and formats: All dark scene genres, EP, demo, single, maxi single, remix compilation
10. Agnosia - ‘Kun Maailma Palaa (EP)’ (Postpunk, Synth-Rock| Finland, Sex Ranger Records)
The Finnish project AGNOSIA was formed in the first half of the 10s and their first recordings were released as an EP in 2015. At that time AGNOSIA’s music sounded as rhythmic Postpunk periodically going into Punk Rock with male vocals in Finnish. After releasing several EPs in 2023 the debut full-length work was released, in which the music was filled with synths, the style became close to Synth-Rock and the male vocals were replaced by female singer. The new EP is called ‘Kun Maailma Palaa’ and continues the trends of the debut full-length album. Periodically nice Synth-Rock melodies with a touch of Postpunk change to Postpunk with a touch of Synth-Rock. Female vocals with lyrics in Finnish add charm. Good interesting non-trivial material from Finland. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/agnosiabandfin
09. Sang Froid - ‘Silence the Night (EP)’ (Gothic Rock | France, Frozen Records)
The debut full-length album of 2023 by the French band SANG FROID has already appeared in the tops of the Guitar Dark scene at high positions. And while the musicians are preparing their second full-length work, their EP called ‘Silence the Night’ is released with two originals and two electronic remixes. This is the same melodic Gothic Rock as on the album. Melancholic and romantic with good male vocals in English and French according to all the canons of the genre. Good EP. Now we are waiting for the next full-length from the French. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sangfroidfr
08. Inglawt - ‘The End Is the Beginning (EP)’ (Techno-Industrial | Spain, Märked)
The INGLAWT project was formed in the early 20s by a DJ and producer from Cuba who now lives in Spain. The project’s discography includes several EPs, singles and remixes, but the author has not yet reached the level of full-length material, although in tendencies of Techno-Industrial scene it is not sure, that he will. The EP ‘The End Is the Beginning’ presents four tracks with monotonous cyclical Techno-Industrial with a powerful beat, Dance rhythms and mechanical sounds. Not a bad work, although somewhat monotonous, is suitable for DJs to explode the dancefloor. Considering the fact, that the musician previously worked in the genre of classic Techno, then, probably, in Techno-Industrial he has everything ahead and we can expect even better track with more techno-industrial energy. Facebook: https://www.instagram.com/inglawt
07. POC - ‘The Dogs are Barking (EP)’ (Old-school EBM, Anhalt EBM | Sweden, Scanner)
Mika Rossi is a Swedish vocalist and composer, who works primarily in the Old-school EBM genre. The Swede has participated in such projects as AGREZZIOR, AUTODAFEH and ENDLESS SHAME. In 2023 the debut EP was released and in 2024 a sequel followed. The project is called POC and the release is called ‘The Dogs are Barking’. The EP features five tracks in the genre of Old-school EBM with interspersed Anhalt mood. This is not dry viscous material, but quite voluminous and rhythmic even with rare use of guitars. Catchy melodies, fiery rhythms with lyrics in English will not leave EBM fans indifferent. Facebook: n/a
06. Fernruf.Berlin - ‘Das.Licht (EP)’ (Synthpop, Electropop | Germany, Self-Released)
The first recordings of the German project FERNRUF.BERLIN appeared on the Bandcamp page in 2024. In 2024 the project managed to release two EPs, a debut full-length album and a bunch of other material, which was published also on their SoundCloud. There is no information about the participants and their biographies on the network, but from the posted material we can conclude that the musicians (or musician) work not only in the genres of the dark scene, but also create music and remixes in techno, house and other more mainstream electronic directions. The debut album and the first EP were quite in a more Post-Industrial key using the synth music, but the last released EP already sounds in a combination of Synth with Electropop, rhythmic hitty melodies and German-language lyrics. Good interesting material from a project from Berlin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FernrufBerlin
05. Sylvaine - ‘Eg Er Framand (EP)’ (Neofolk, Ethereal | Norway, Season of Mist)
Kathrine Shepard is already a well-known personality on the Metal scene. Her debut full-length work in the genre of atmospheric black Metal with variations was released in 2014 on her own. After that the Norwegian vocalist was noticed by the famous metal label Season of Mist and all of Katherine’s future recordings were released there. In addition to solo albums the Norwegian took part in albums of other Metal projects, but in 2022 her voice was heard on the album of the Synthwave project CARPENTER BRUT and in 2024 Katherine took part in one composition of the debut full-length album of the Spanish Folk project ULMUS. In March 2024 the Norwegian as SYLVAINE released a mini-album called ‘Eg Er Framand’, performed in a combination of Nordic Neofolk with Ethereal. Katherine’s beautiful vocals in Norwegian and atmospheric compositions create a magical atmosphere of the mountains and lakes of Norway, which cannot be confused with anything else. Good job. I wonder if Katherine will continue to work in this direction or return to the Metal sound, which she also did quite well. Will see. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sylvainemusic
04. Vogon Poetry & Scala - ‘Home (EP)’ (Synthpop | Sweden + Germany, pbhmedia)
The Swedish project VOGON POETRY was formed in the first half of the 10s and released its debut full-length work in the genre of melancholic Synth in 2014. SCALA is a symbiosis of Swedish composer Peter Johansson, who lives in Germany, and Swedish vocalist Helena Wigeborn. SCALA has already managed to make some noise on the Synth scene with two cool albums in Electropop. VOGON POETRY and SCALA previously collaborated on remix releases and the mini-album ‘Home’ was their first collaborative work on original songs. It turned out to be an ideal combination of melancholic Synth with romantic Electropop and excellent vocal parts of John from VOGON POETRY and Helena from SCALA with English-language lyrics. Very cool smooth work of two talented bands, whose work has not disappointed for many years. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vogonpoetrymusic / https://www.facebook.com/scalamusik
03. Eucaristia - ‘An Image of Sin (EP)’ (Deathrock | Italy, Swiss Dark Nights)
The young band EUCARISTIA from the Italian city of Milan was formed in the mid-20s and currently has only one EP in its discography called ‘An Image of Sin’. The EP features three very short compositions each less than two minutes long. Musically it is a rather dynamic punky Deathrock with an Old-school atmosphere and male vocals in English. Despite such short compositions this material by EUCARISTIA is one of the best mini-releases of the year in the genre of Guitar Gothic music and raises great hopes for a full-length work. A new name on the Deathrock scene, to whom I personally predict a breakthrough. Apparently, the Swiss label Swiss Dark Nights agrees with me having signed the project even before their first releases. Now it remains to wait for the album. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eucaristia.official
02. World, Interrupted - ‘When You See Me, Run (EP)’ (Gothic Electro, EBM | Poland, Detriti Records)
The Polish duo WORLD, INTERRUPTED formed at the turn of the 10s and 20s and released their debut full-length album ‘Deception, Follow Me’ in 2021 on the format label Detriti Records. In 2024 after a break the Poles return with an EP called ‘When You See Me, Run’. Musically WORLD, INTERRUPTED mixes many genres of music from EBM and Gothic Electro to Electroclash and Futurepop with the influence of gothic sound a la Coldwave and Gothic Industrial. This is exactly what the new EP turned out to be. The diverse work with sometimes atmospheric, but mostly dynamic dance compositions and beautiful female vocals is unique and brings freshness to the scene of both gothic electronics and Post-Industrial. Good material with memorable melodies. Now we are waiting for the return of WORLD, INTERRUPTED and the release of full-length material. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/world.interrupted.band
01. Rove Monteux - ‘Sine Libertate (EP)’ (Neoclassics | Czechia, Lua Vermelha)
Composer, producer and musician ROVE MONTEUX was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil and currently lives in Brno, Czechia. The Czech Brazilian created dark ambient music in the early years of the project and later switched to doom metal periodically alternating guitar releases with more atmospheric opuses. The new EP entitled ‘Sine Libertate’ was released on the Lua Vermelha label, one of the creators of which is the author himself, and presents beautiful airy Neoclassical compositions with female opera vocals and chorales. The influence of Metal was also reflected in two compositions, but the atmosphere still did not lose its neoclassical charm. On the last composition you can even hear electronic arrangements. Good high-level and emotional work by ROVE MONTEUX. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rovemonteuxmusic
Other honourable mentions: 15 AND UGLY, ALIEN TEARS, ANOMALÍA, ARMOUR, BOYD SCHIDT & HECATE LEGACY, CAELUM WRAITH, DIONYSUS, DIRT CHAMBER & SLICHTNACHT, EMILY & AEMELIA, GHOSTS OF SOLACE, GLIS, HUIR, IAMNOONE & IAMTHESHADOW, IMPRESSIVE FAKTORIA, KALTE HAND, KHLD, NGHTLY, NIENKE, NOCHE MISERIA, NOCTURNAL SEA, NYC BASEMENT, PROTOKOLL 19, ROME, RYUJI TAKEUCHI, SLAUGHTERHOUSE & FLORES Y FUEGO, SOPHIE AND ME, SYNAPSCAPE, VOGON POETRY & SCALA, WHIPHOUSE