Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Twitch Morrison (Hugh) from No Limitations and Meanderthal

One thing I love about this project is that it allows me to discover different artists from around the world and an endless number of new bands. Our guest today is from Pennsylvania, USA. He is the vocalist and bassist of NO LIMITATIONS, a Punk Rock band, and also the bassist of the early melodic Hardcore band MEANDERTHAL. A very interesting mix of styles - and I hope this will be reflected in his tattoos as well. Let’s find out…When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?I got my first tattoo in secret as a teenager. Saved some Christmas money, got a ride to a town, and got ink in a sketchy apartment. It did not stay a secret for long!How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?I honestly stopped counting at 60! They all start to blend together at some point. I knew as a kid I wanted to be covered, so I got sleeves as soon as I was 18.Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?Not by a long shot! A handful aren’t even finished but I get too stoked about new ideas to wait! There’s lots to come.Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?I’ve been all over for tattoos and never stick with one artist. It’s like a collection for me. I’ve drawn up some of them myself. I’ve even done some of them myself.Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?They definitely hurt less when you’re younger! I’ve slept through a handful of them but most of the time talking or meditation helps. I don’t take anything for the pain.Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?I regret some of the poor-quality pieces but I have plans for cover ups. Funny stories none the less.What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?Don’t get names. I got four names. None of those relationships lasted. You’d think I’d learn that lesson the first time not the fourth!Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?Well, the cravings exist, that’s a real thing, but I’ve been addicted to plenty of things and I wouldn’t compare it! I’m sure I will stop when I feel like I’m finished.Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?I think there’s truth to that. Not everyone is a deep thinker. That’s okay too. I’d say the majority of people still want something special to them.I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a “good” job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?I have the best job ever! Nothing is more fun than playing music! Tattoos made it harder in the past, piercings even worse for some odd reason, but all of that seems to be letting up in the past few years. It’s not as hard as it used to be since it’s more common.Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Think about it but don’t over think it. You’re only obsessed with your first tattoo until you get your second!Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Sarah Novroski