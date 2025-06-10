6th to 8th June 2025
Rock im Park 2025 Day 1 with Imminence, Spiritbox, Bullet For My Valentine, Slipknot
Once again, the beginning of June could not come fast enough: This year’s edition of Rock im Park, the slightly smaller twin of storied festival behemoth Rock am Ring was about to begin, and with the 30th anniversary, the production company went out of its way to lift this year’s event to another level: With four stages, 100 bands, and 88,500 tickets sold for Nuremberg alone the people behind the festival truly delivered.
However, with the arrival at the festival grounds this year it became clear that this growth comes at a price. In order to get onto the festival grounds, we had to wait over an hour, so there went my chances to see NOTHING MORE.
Imminence
After having missed my first act, next up on today’s selection list was IMMINENCE, the Swedish Symphonic Metalcore band from Trelleborg. They formed back in 2012 and have released seven studio albums this far. Despite the sun showing up, thankfully after a patch of torrential rain, the mood was very gloomy and sinister, with the band members all dressed in black and the stage decoration featuring a set of gothic church windows below the giant band name.
The crowd celebrated their heroes, and heeded singer Eddie Berg’s requests for circle pits and wall of deaths. The musical elements of the performance also were quite remarkable, as the band - besides adding female angelic voices - is the only Metalcore band to feature a singer screaming into the mic of his violin. www.imminenceswe.com
Spiritbox
Few bands have made such a splash with their debut album and relentless touring as the quartet from Victoria, Canada. Last year’s appearance of SPIRITBOX on the Mandora stage at Rock am Ring / Rock im Park literally stirred up tons of dust that afternoon. This year now it was time to rock the biggest festival stage. And boy did they pull people. The area in front of the largest Utopia stage turned into a sea of 50,000 people, which is a pretty unusual sight for that time of the day. And the tens of thousands of people had no reason to be disappointed.
The lights turned the stage blue, a huge video projection in the back of the stage sprang to life, and the introductory notes of ‘Fata Morgana’ from the band’s recently released ‘Tsunami Sea’ album resounded, during which the band took to the stage. Singer Courtney LaPlante captivated the audience from the first second. Growing up listening to Cannibal Corpse, LaPlante has developed an unrivalled capability to alternate between clean singing and growling/screaming with enormous ferocity and precision. This, coupled with the enormously diverse musical influences, which make the band’s musical style hard to describe but absolutely unique. SPIRITBOX’s stage presence was simply made for stages like these. This resounded well with the audience, so a steady stream of crowd suffers started to appear, and the center front of stage area was constantly engaging in circle and mosh pits.
The set’s climax was reached when the band launched into their smash hit, ‘Circle With Me’. The crowd erupted in a frenzy, the energy reaching a fever pitch as LaPlante’s powerful vocals soared through the venue. The song’s signature distorted breakdowns and cathartic choruses sent shivers down spines and left no one untouched and breaking into sweat. The closing song ‘Cellar Door’ after sixty minutes of playtime put a lid on a gig to be remembered, for which the band expressed tremendous gratitude to the fans for coming to the show. http://www.spiritbox.com
Bullet For My Valentine
Next up were Wales’ finest in Metalcore, who played that genre before it was even invented. BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s performance at Rock im Park in Nuremberg was a true test of their enduring metalcore might, and they absolutely crushed it despite the challenging conditions. The heavens opened up, drenching the crowd and turning parts of the Zeppelinfeld into a muddy, rain-slicked expanse.
Yet, neither the band nor the dedicated fans let the weather dampen their spirits. As the rain steadily fell, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE launched into a powerful set that largely focused on their iconic debut, ‘The Poison’. Tracks like ‘4 Words (To Choke Upon)’, ‘Tears Don’t Fall’, and ‘Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do)’ resonated with a raw intensity that seemed to defy the downpour. Each riff was tighter, each drum hit more impactful, and Matt Tuck’s vocals cut through the wind and rain with surprising clarity. The energy from the stage was infectious, prompting an already committed crowd to embrace the elements.
Mosh pits churned with renewed vigour, and fans sang along to every word, their voices carried on the wind, creating an undeniable camaraderie. It was a testament to the band’s catalogue that even in such adverse weather, the anthemic quality of their songs shone through. While the rain certainly added a layer of discomfort, it also seemed to strip away any pretences, leaving a pure, unadulterated rock experience. BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE proved once again why they remain a staple of the metalcore scene, delivering a relentless and captivating performance that turned a rainy Rock im Park afternoon into a memorable triumph of sound and spirit. https://www.bulletformyvalentine.com
Slipknot
Then it was time for the most anticipated headliner show of the evening: SLIPKNOT’s headliner announcement last year triggered true celebration mode among the festivalgoers, and their set at Rock im Park in Nuremberg was nothing short of a sonic assault, proving why they remain one of Metal’s most formidable live acts. Even with the persistent rain turning the Zeppelinfeld into a muddy expanse, the Maggots were out in full force, ready to embrace the chaos.
From the moment the ominous intro tape faded and the band launched into ‘Knight Rider Theme’ followed by the brutal one-two punch of ‘(sic)’ and ‘People = Shit’, it was clear this wasn’t just a concert; it was an experience. Corey Taylor, a true master of ceremonies, sporting his mask reminiscent of a Louisiana swamp creature, commanded the stage with his signature intensity, his distinct voice cutting through the layers of thunderous percussion and searing guitars. Despite the absence of founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan, who was reportedly tending to family matters, the remaining eight members delivered a performance that felt utterly complete and unyielding.
However, I will always fail to understand why a drummer would need four (!) base drums as part of his kit. The setlist was a visceral journey through their discography, heavily leaning on their seminal debut and ‘Iowa’, but also weaving in powerful tracks from later albums like ‘Nero Forte’ and ‘Unsainted’. Each song was met with ferocious enthusiasm from the crowd, who, undeterred by the rain, formed massive mosh pits and sent crowd surfers sailing over the sea of heads. The light show was a dazzling spectacle, enhancing the band’s menacing presence and making for an unforgettable visual complement to their auditory onslaught.
SLIPKNOT didn’t just play songs; they unleashed an energy that resonated deeply with the drenched but dedicated audience. They transcended the miserable weather, turning it into a backdrop for a truly cathartic heavy metal ritual. Their headlining performance at Rock im Park was a stark reminder of their unparalleled power and enduring legacy, leaving no doubt that even after decades, SLIPKNOT remain the undisputed titans of the live arena. www.slipknot.com
Summary of Day 1
After the scorching SLIPKNOT gig, when tens of thousands of fans headed for the exits, the video screens of the main stage awakened again, and broadcasted the first headliner of 2026: LINKIN PARK, which created a goosebump-inducing moment of cheers.
Pictures by Christian Beyermann