Spiritbox - “European Tour 2025” - Special guests: Periphery, Stray from the Path
Canada’s hottest Metalcore band right now SPIRITBOX scheduled their first headline shows for this year: a seven-date European run in February, stopping off in Berlin, Tilburg, Paris, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg.
Stray from the Path
The evening’s opening band was the American Metalcore band STRAY FROM THE PATH. Originating from Long Island, New York, the quartet was founded in 2001 around guitarist Thomas Williams, the only remaining original band member. In 2005 the current vocalist Andrew Dijorio (aka Drew York) joined the band, and the band became increasingly political in their message. Their latest release ‘Euthanasia’ from 2022 is their tenth studio album. For more about the band go to https://www.facebook.com/Strayfromthepath/
Music & Performance
Pretty early at 7:30pm, STRAY FROM THE PATH entered the stage, and opened their set with the iconic song ‘Needful Things’ from their 2022 album ‘Euthanasia’. The Palladium was already quite packed, and the audience picked up the energetic Rap-heavy Metalcore from the New Yorkers very quickly and converted the energy into a boiling mosh pit. Singer Drew relentlessly fired up the people in the front and developed a menacing authority over the crowd. Guitarist Tom Williams delivered artful string work and grooves reminiscent of Tom Morello. However, his instrument suffered from being muddied over by the mighty drum sound mix, which rattled the Palladium in its foundation. At the end of the thirty-minute set, Drew demanded 50 crowd surfers for their final song, and the audience more than delivered, as security had their hands full to catch body after body being carried over the heads of the crowd.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Periphery
The roster of Australian Metal bands marked the next band of that special evening: PERIPHERY, a Metalcore band from Sydney, Australia. Founded in 2012, the band has released its debut album ‘The Mortal Coil’ in 2017 and their last album ‘Fatalism’ was released in September 2023. https://periphery.net
Music & Performance
Periphery, those architects of intricate sonic landscapes, took the stage first, immediately establishing their dominance. Their performance was a masterclass in Progressive Metal, a complex tapestry woven with djent rhythms, soaring melodies, and mind-bending technicality. Spencer Sotelo’s vocal prowess was nothing short of extraordinary, his range stretching from delicate, emotive cleans to guttural, visceral screams, each note delivered with unwavering precision.
The guitar trio of Misha Mansoor, Jake Bowen, and Mark Holcomb, a veritable force of nature, displayed an almost supernatural level of skill. Their fingers danced across their fretboards, conjuring intricate riffs and blistering solos that left the audience awestruck. Matt Halpern, a human metronome, anchored the band’s complex rhythms with unwavering precision, his drumming a relentless barrage of power and finesse. The bass player, providing a deep, resonant foundation, completed the sonic architecture. The band’s stage presence was professional and polished, showcasing their years of experience and dedication to their craft. The light show, a meticulously choreographed display of vibrant colors and dynamic patterns, accentuated the intricate nuances of their music, creating a truly immersive experience. Each song was a journey, a carefully crafted sonic adventure that took the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Spiritbox
Few bands have made such a splash with their debut and relentless touring as the quartet from Victoria, Canada. Last year’s appearance on stage at Rock am Ring / Rock im Park, as well as numerous support tours for ARCHITECTS and KORN, put them firmly on the music scene also in Europe. The band’s growing popularity was also showcased by the number of concertgoers wearing their merchandise, so you could get the impression that SPIRITBOX were the worthy headliner of the evening. https://www.spiritbox.com
Music & Performance
Then, the atmosphere shifted, the anticipation reaching a fever pitch as SPIRITBOX prepared to take the stage. The stage was bathed in an eerie glow, hinting at the raw emotion and intensity that was about to be unleashed. Courtney LaPlante, a captivating force of nature, commanded the stage with an almost primal energy. Her vocals, a mesmerizing blend of ethereal melodies and guttural screams, resonated deep within the soul, leaving the audience spellbound. Mike Stringer’s guitar work was a driving force, his heavy riffs and atmospheric textures creating a sonic landscape that was both powerful and haunting. The rhythm section, consisting of Zev Rose on drums and Josh Gilbert on bass, provided a solid, unwavering foundation, their performance a testament to their technical skill and raw power.
SPIRITBOX’s live show was a visceral experience, a cathartic release of raw emotion that resonated with every member of the audience. The band's new songs from the upcoming album ‘Tsunami Sea’ were a highlight, generating a huge response from the crowd and proving that the band's creative evolution continues to push boundaries. The light show, a swirling vortex of colors and shadows, amplified the band's intense stage presence, creating a truly immersive and unforgettable experience. The Cologne Palladium was a cauldron of energy, a testament to the power of live music and the enduring appeal of modern metal. As the final notes faded into the night, the audience left the venue, their ears ringing and their hearts pounding, carrying with them the memory of a truly extraordinary concert.
Setlist
01. Fata Morgana
02. Cellar Door
03. Jaded
04. Halcyon
05. Perfect Soul
06. The Void
07. Eternal Blue
08. Circle With Me
09. Rotoscope
10. Sew Me Up
11. Hysteria
12. Soft Spine
13. The Mara Effect, Pt. 3
14. No Loss, No Love (with Andrew Dijorio)
15. Holy Roller
16. Constance (Acoustic into full band)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Pictures by Christian Beyermann