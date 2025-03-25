23rd March 2025
Skunk Anansie & Support: So Good
SKUNK ANANSIE are back in Germany for five concerts! 30 years after their founding and over eight years since their last studio album, fans can once again look forward to new music and a European tour! When SKUNK ANANSIE formed in London in 1994, the music scene was dominated by Britpop - driven by white men with guitars. However, the four band members - Deborah “Skin” Dyer, Martin “Ace” Kent, Richard “Cass” Lewis, and Robbie - stood out: as one of the first mixed-race bands, they drew attention right from the start. As support, “Bratpop” band SO GOOD was accompanying the tour.
So Good
There is not so much info to be found about this Tik Tok sensation, London based “Ignorant Brat Pop” (as they call their music themselves) project SO GOOD. A few singles out according to Spotify, pics and clips on Tik Tok and Instagram, some merch online… but not even a website. Still, SKUN ANANSIE brought this woman and her gang on tour. Sophie, the woman behind SO GOOD, is branding herself as the female version of Johnny Rotten, as she said in an interview. Well, this punk princess is not afraid to be heard! Coming from apparently nowhere, she’s making a name for herself with a mix of Drill, Hip Hop and Punk. https://linktr.ee/sooogood / https://www.instagram.com/sogoodsoooogood
Music & Performance
There are acts you don’t have to look for - they find you. SO GOOD is exactly that kind of phenomenon. Without a big promotional machine, without an official website, but with a presence that sweeps through the streets of London like a loud, unstoppable storm. On Sunday evening, Sophie, the frontwoman of SO GOOD, took the stage with her band as the support act for SKUNK ANANSIE - and left an audience torn between shock and euphoria. The show delivered a high-energy mix of Drill, Hip-Hop, and Punk, a sound the band itself calls “Ignorant Brat Pop”. Sophie, dressed in her signature knee-high socks and a tilted beret, stormed the stage with an attitude somewhere between Johnny Rotten and M.I.A. Her voice? Unmissable. Her presence? Unmistakable.
Between songs, she screamed out rage and wit, addressing politics, gender issues, and social grievances - always with a touch of humour and an infectious energy. The interaction with the audience was raw and direct: anyone who thought they could escape this whirlwind was quickly proven wrong. The songs felt even more intense live than in the short clips that went viral on TikTok. Conclusion? SO GOOD is a band you don’t just listen to - you experience it. If you miss the feeling that music can still shake things up and provoke, you shouldn’t miss this live show. One thing is certain: this is just the beginning.
Skunk Anansie
As classic outsiders, they always engaged politically and actively, but above all, they made a name for themselves in Britrock as an outstanding live band. Just weeks after their first gig, they secured a record deal and in 1995 released their debut album ‘Paranoid and Sunburnt’. Shortly after, drummer Robbie France left the band, and Mark Richardson took his place. Their second album, ‘Stoosh’, earned them international breakthrough success in 1996, achieving platinum status in the UK. Three years later, they released ‘Post Orgasmic Chill’ and hit another milestone: after just five years together, they headlined the legendary Glastonbury Festival. At the beginning of the new millennium, came sad news for many fans: the band announced a break to allow each member more space for their solo projects. But in 2008, they triumphantly returned with a sold-out reunion tour and the “Best-of” album ‘Smashes & Trashes’.
In 2010, their fourth studio album ‘Wonderlustre’ was released, achieving gold status in several European countries. Their albums ‘Black Traffic’ (2012) and ‘Anarchytecture’ (2016) also continued their previous successes and were celebrated by both fans and critics. SKUNK ANANSIE have always been known for their electrifying live performances - from the beginning, they stood out thanks to the charismatic frontwoman, Skin. Their energy shone through when they supported legends like U2, DAVID BOWIE, and AEROSMITH. With over 30 years of band history, SKUNK ANANSIE are rightly regarded as one of the most influential British bands of all time. Their unique interpretation of punk and their timeless political lyrics make them more relevant today than ever. In spring 2025, they proved this once again during their long-awaited European tour with five shows in Germany. https://skunkanansie.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSkunkAnansie
Music & Performance
Fans had to wait a long nine years for a new studio album from SKUNK ANANSIE - but the British Rock band proved that they have lost none of their energy and stage presence. On March 23, 2025, they rocked the sold-out Palladium in Cologne and delivered a captivating show that once again highlighted why they are among the best live acts out there. Right on time at 9 PM, SKUNK ANANSIE took the stage and kicked off the night powerfully with ‘This Means War’. Frontwoman Skin, still radiating an incredible stage presence at 57, had the audience in her grip from the very first moment. With ‘Charlie Big Potato’ and ‘Because of You’, two classics followed that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
A highlight of the evening was the live premiere of ‘An Artist Is An Artist’, the first single from the upcoming album ‘The Painful Truth’, set to be released on May 23. Alongside this song, the band also introduced two more new tracks, ‘Animal’ and ‘Cheers’, both of which were well received by the audience. However, the concert primarily focused on the band’s biggest hits, much to the fans’ delight. Whether it was high-energy Rock anthems like ‘I Believed in You’, ‘Tear the Place Up’, and ‘Twisted (Everyday Hurts)’, or emotional ballads like ‘Secretly’, ‘Weak’ (my personal favourite), and ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’, the setlist left nothing to be desired.
Skin once again proved her connection with the audience, venturing into the crowd twice and even crowd-surfing back to the stage during ‘I Can Dream’. With ‘God Loves Only You’, she emphasized the band’s clear stance against any form of exclusion and for more love and unity. After nearly 110 minutes filled with energy and emotion, the concert ended with a perfect blend of power and intimacy. ‘Little Baby Swastikkka’ provided an explosive finale before the band closed the night on a heartfelt note with the acoustic ballad ‘You’ll Follow Me Down’. SKUNK ANANSIE once again proved that they are an absolute force to be reckoned with live. If you missed this concert, make sure not to miss their next tour - because this band (STILL!) belongs on stage!
Setlist
01. My Greatest Moment (Intro)
02. This Means War
03. Charlie Big Potato
04. Because of You
05. An Artist Is an Artist
06. I Believed in You
07. Love Someone Else
08. God Loves Only You
09. Secretly
10. Weak
11. I Can Dream
12. Twisted (Everyday Hurts)
13. My Ugly Boy
14. Animal
15. Yes It’s Fucking Political
16. The Skank Heads (Get Off Me)
17. Tear the Place Up
---
18. Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)
19. Cheers
20. Little Baby Swastikkka
---
22. You’ll Follow Me Down
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)