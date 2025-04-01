28th March 2025
Tokio Hotel - “European Tour 2025” - Support: Malou Lovis
On March 28, 2025, the Inselpark Arena in Hamburg became the epicenter of an electrifying musical journey as TOKIO HOTEL graced the stage during their much-anticipated European tour. For me, this concert was not just another event; it coincided with my birthday and fulfilled a long-cherished dream of photographing the band up close
Malou Lovis
MALOU LOVIS (full name Malou Lovis Kreyelkamp) is a German singer-songwriter born in 1999 in Wettringen, Germany. She gained national attention and acclaim after winning Season 13 of The Voice of Germany in 2023, where she was mentored by Bill and Tom Kaulitz of TOKIO HOTEL. Before her breakthrough on The Voice, Malou had already released several singles between 2020 and 2023 on streaming platforms, including ‘Vielleicht’ (with Greta Marvie) and ‘Song of the Ocean’. Her original song ‘Glacier Rivers’, which she performed in The Voice finale, is a powerful anthem about her personal coming out and a message against homophobia. The song was released as a single after her win and quickly resonated with listeners for its emotional depth and honesty. In early 2025, Malou released her first full-length album titled ‘Things I wrote down last night’. The album features 11 tracks blending intimate lyrics with soft Pop and Indie vibes. She is currently touring Europe as a supporting act for TOKIO HOTEL and is set to launch her own headline tour in Fall 2025. https://www.instagram.com/malou.lovis/
Music & Performance
The evening commenced with the soulful performance of MALOU LOVIS, whose emotive vocals and poignant lyrics captivated the audience. Her setlist included songs like ‘Want it Back,’ a heartfelt plea for lost love; ‘Twenty-Five,’ reflecting on the complexities of reaching a quarter-century, and ‘A Piece of Me,’ an intimate exploration of vulnerability. Each song resonated deeply, setting an introspective yet anticipatory mood for the night
Tokio Hotel
TOKIO HOTEL is a German Pop-Rock band formed in Magdeburg in 2001 by twin brothers Bill (vocals) and Tom Kaulitz (guitar), joined by Georg Listing (bass) and Gustav Schäfer (drums). Known for their unique style and emotionally charged lyrics, they rose to international fame with their 2005 hit single ‘Durch den Monsun’ (‘Through the Monsoon’). Since then, TOKIO HOTEL has evolved into a genre-blending band that fearlessly explores synth-pop, electro-rock, and alternative pop sounds. Over the years, they’ve won numerous awards and have sold over 10 million records worldwide, building a loyal global fanbase. Their latest album, ‘2001’ (released in 2022), is a nostalgic yet forward-thinking project that marks the band’s 20-year journey. The title references the year the band was formed and captures their growth, both musically and personally. The album blends modern production with emotional depth, featuring singles like ‘White Lies” (feat. VIZE) and ‘Bad Love.’ https://www.tokiohotel.com
Music & Performance
After a brief intermission, the atmosphere in the arena shifted palpably as the lights dimmed and an ethereal glow enveloped the stage. TOKIO HOTEL made a dramatic entrance, with lead singer Bill Kaulitz descending onto the stage adorned in a resplendent angelic costume, complete with luminous wings that shimmered under the spotlight. This celestial imagery evoked themes of light and love, immediately drawing the audience into the band's enchanting world. The band launched into ‘Miss It (At All),’ an energetic opener that set the tone for the evening. The crowd erupted in cheers, their enthusiasm mirrored by the band's dynamic performance. As the concert progressed, TOKIO HOTEL masterfully balanced nostalgia with innovation, delivering a setlist that traversed their storied career.
‘Darkside of the Sun’ followed, its pulsating rhythms and anthemic chorus igniting a collective euphoria among fans. The synergy between the band and the audience was palpable, each feeding off the other's energy. Midway through the show, the tempo shifted with ‘Love Who Loves You Back,’ a track from their 2014 album ‘Kings of Suburbia.’ The song's infectious beat and universal message of reciprocal affection had the entire arena swaying in unison, a testament to its enduring appeal. One of the evening’s most poignant moments occurred during the acoustic rendition of ‘Just a Moment,’ performed alongside MALOU LOVIS. The stripped-down arrangement highlighted the raw emotion in Bill's voice, creating an intimate connection that left many in the audience visibly moved.
The nostalgic chords of ‘Rette mich’ transported long-time fans back to the band's early days, evoking memories of youthful angst and passion. This seamless blend of past and present showcased TOKIO HOTEL's evolution while honoring their roots. Throughout the concert, Bill Kaulitz underwent several wardrobe changes, each ensemble meticulously designed to complement the thematic elements of the songs. From the celestial angel to avant-garde, futuristic attire, his fashion choices added a visual narrative that enhanced the storytelling aspect of the performance. The main set concluded with ‘White Lies,’ a collaboration with VIZE, its electrifying beats leaving the audience craving more. The encore featured the iconic ‘Durch den Monsun,’ the song that catapulted them to fame, and ‘Great Day,’ a fitting finale that left the crowd basking in the afterglow of an unforgettable night.
As the final notes echoed through the arena and the lights dimmed, I stood amidst the cheering crowd, camera in hand, heart full of gratitude. Celebrating my birthday by capturing the essence of TOKIO HOTEL's performance was a dream realized, an experience that will forever be etched in my memory.
Setlist
01. Miss It (At All)
02. Darkside of the Sun
03. The Heart Get No Sleep
04. Girl Got a Gun
05. Love Who Loves You Back
06. Hands Up
07. Feel It All
08. Home
09. Easy
10. Just a Moment (with Malou Lovis Kreyelkamp)
11. In Your Shadow (I Can Shine)
12. Rette mich
13. Fahr mit mir (4x4) (Kraftklub cover)
14. Fata Morgana (Nina Chuba cover)
15. World Behind My Wall
16. Spring nicht
17. Careless Whisper (George Michael cover)
18. What If
19. Colors of the Wind (Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz cover)
20. White Lies
---
21. Durch den Monsun
22. Great Day
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska