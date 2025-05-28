CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Looking for Trouble

Artist: The Dead DaisiesTitle: Looking For TroubleGenre: RockRelease Date: 30th May 2025Label: The Dead Daisies PTY LTD. / SPVTHE DEAD DAISIES is an Australian-American Rock supergroup with a rotating lineup of renown musicians. Members of WHITESNAKE, GUNS’N’ROSES, BLACK SABBATH, MOTLEY CRUE and many others have already had their turn. This project was founded in 2012, and besides touring the world, the band has also released several studio albums, this one being their eighth. ‘Looking For Trouble’ comes with ten songs, lasting for thirty-seven minutes and is filled with breathtaking arrangements that take you back in time, to the late 80s and early 90s of Rock music, and shows off the individual talents of each of the current members.The album begins with strong Rock’n’Roll music. ‘I’m Ready’ will pull you along instantly and get you in the groove for what is yet to come. ‘Going Down’ brings in the easy-going tunes, along with a chorus that will get stuck in your head easily. ‘Boom Boom’ continues smooth and rhythmic. With ‘Black Betty’ THE DEAD DAISIES are covering a classic Rock song. Guiding through the song with a beautiful guitar solo,’The Thrill Is Gone’ creates a space to get lost in.Picking up the pace again, ‘Born Under A Bad Sign’ comes back catchy and thriving. ‘Crossroads’ is yet another rhythmic song on this album. It brings along a hint of Country music. ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ adds a Blues touch to the Rock’n’Roll arrangements. Still filled with classic Rock’n’Roll, but slightly more intense ‘Walking The Dog’ gets you moving along for sure. ‘Little Red Rooster’ brings back the Blues touch and smoothly guides you towards the end of the album.The DEAD DAISIES created an album that is timeless. With different elements of the Rock genre and a whole lot of skill, ‘Looking For Trouble’ is full of songs that inspire, and get you going along. It is a fresh reminder of the origin of today’s variety of sub-genres. While ‘Looking For Trouble’ is deemed to be a Blues album through and through, it varies here and there, as you can hear other influences as well. All in all, it is a brilliant album for all you Rock and Blues loving people out there. So, check it out!01. I’m Ready02. Going Down03. Boom Boom04. Black Betty05. The Thrill Is Gone06. Born Under A Bad Sign07. Crossroads08. Sweet Home Chicago09. Walking The Dog10. Little Red RoosterJohn Corabi – VocalsDoug Aldrich – GuitarsDavid Lowy – GuitarsMichael Devin – BassSarah Tomek – Drums On The AlbumTommy Clufetos – Drums LiveMusic: 8Sound: 10Total: 9 / 10