Gallery: Hu, The - Esch sur 2023

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg5th July 2023In 2019, an NPR story put a spotlight on “a band from Mongolia that blends the screaming guitars of heavy metal and traditional Mongolian guttural singing,” accurately highlighting the cultural importance and unique musical identity of THE HU. Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, THE HU - comprised of producer Dashka along with members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush - are a modern Rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland.The band’s name translates to the Mongolian root word for “human being,” and their unique approach blends instruments like the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp) and throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call “Hunnu Rock.” To date, THE HU have accumulated over 329 million combined streams and 290 million video views.All Pictures by Elena Arens