5th July 2023
The Hu - “Rumble of Thunder European Tour” 2023
In 2019, an NPR story put a spotlight on “a band from Mongolia that blends the screaming guitars of heavy metal and traditional Mongolian guttural singing,” accurately highlighting the cultural importance and unique musical identity of THE HU. Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, THE HU - comprised of producer Dashka along with members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush - are a modern Rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland.
The band’s name translates to the Mongolian root word for “human being,” and their unique approach blends instruments like the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp) and throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call “Hunnu Rock.” To date, THE HU have accumulated over 329 million combined streams and 290 million video views.
All Pictures by Elena Arens
Related Articles
Live Review: Castle Rock Festival - Mülheim 2023 (Day 2)
Schloss Broich, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany 30th June & 1st July 2023Castle Rock Festival 2023 Day 2 with Nachtblut, Heldmaschine, Lacrimas Profundere, End...
Preview FIT FOR A KING - Cologne 2023-11-25
Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany 25th November 2023Fit For A King - “The Hell We Create” European Tour - Special Guests: Emmure, Thrown, Gloom In The Corner Novem...
Preview THE PRODIGY - Düsseldorf 2023-11-30
Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany 30th November 2023The Prodigy - “Army of the Ants European Tour” With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, THE ...
Preview THE DARKNESS - Cologne 2023-11-09
Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany 9th November 2023The Darkness - “Permission to Land 20th Anniversary Tour” 2023 THE DARKNESS returned in 2012 after a seven-year ...
Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mannheim 2023
Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany 26th June 2023Red Hot Chili Peppers - Special Guest: Iggy Pop - Support: The Mars Volta This is how “HOT” the RED HOT CHILLI...
Live Review: 30th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2023 (Day 4)
Leipzig, Germany 26th to 29th May 2023Wave Gotik Treffen 2023 Day 4 with Ploho, Forced to Mode, Eisfabrik, Front Line Assembly, The Mission No matter how long ...
Interview: March Violets, The - June 2023
Interview with Rosie Garland (vocals), Tom Ashton (guitar) and William Faith (bass guitar) from The March Violets Many years ago, purple was considered the col...
Interview: Rose Of Avalanche, The - June 2023
Interview withPhil Morris (vocals), Alan Davies (bass guitar), Glenn Shultz (guitar), David Wolfenden (guitar) and Mark Thompson (drums) from The Rose of Avalan...
Live Review: 30th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2023 (Day 1)
Leipzig, Germany 26th to 29th May 2023Wave Gotik Treffen 2023 Day 1 with Shireen, Harpyie, ZyniC, The Chameleons, Lord of the Lost and galleries of General Dyna...
Preview THE HU - Dresden 2023-07-13
Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany 13th July 2023The Hu - “Rumble of Thunder Tour 2023” Forget everything you think you know about Metal: THE HU turn the gen...
Comments powered by CComment