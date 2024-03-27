23rd March 2024
Neuroticfish - Support: Audiocall
Here we go again… Always these repetitions, huh? But actually, today it’s not really a repetition, more like a sequel. And one of the good ones. About 13 months ago, we were last at Subkultur Hanover with NEUROTICFISH. We reported here. Also back then, it was in a sold-out venue. Also back then, there was a support act making their live debut. And also back then, they were basically old dudes starting fresh with a new project. In February 2023, it was the NEON SPACEMEN, making their first appearance together on a club stage, and today it’s AUDIOCALL. AUDIOCALL is the new project by Axel Tasler who´s on guitar and responsible for programming for STERIL. And like the NEON SPACEMEN, AUDIOCALL also takes the stage as a trio.
My visit in February 2023 was my first time in Jens Klostermann’s cozy music-living room. Since then, I’ve been here several times, and this wonderful club has really grown on me. So, you can imagine the worry when in February, the sound system at Subkultur decided to call it quits and needed urgent replacement. And this happened at a time when it seemed like they were just getting a handle on the financial challenges of the post-Corona era. How to raise around 20,000 euros now to finance a new system? Well, a fundraiser for Subkultur showed exactly why Jens affectionately calls his guests the “Sub-Family”. Because families stick together and support each other when it counts. The money for the new system came together in record time. Jens even pitched in a little extra, and in the end, they could even afford a second amplifier. The new system has only been tested with metal so far, and today it’s getting its Electro baptism of fire. On today’s roller coaster ride, NEUROTICFISH are giving it their all to break the new system right away. The setup is getting a thorough workout. In the end, Sascha has no choice but to acknowledge club boss Jens Klosterman, "you bought a good system, everything’s great. Top. It’s got the stamp of approval now." But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
Here we go, just before seven, when we arrive at Subkultur and there’s already a small bunch waiting for entry. We spot some familiar faces right away. Got to do the rounds of greetings, but there isn’t much time for chats, though. The door opens right on the dot today. Somehow, it seems like everyone is heading straight front of stage, so our almost customary front-row spot isn’t available. We settle for the second row. Luckily, I manage to get a decent view to the stage from the second row. Gradually, the guests fill up the club, and it gets crowded quickly. Merch guy Jörn is busy behind the small stand. We pass the time until the start with some small talk here and there as it gets busier. It’s getting really cuddly today. We’re already feeling warm. Jens quickly places water bottles on stage a quarter to nine. Then everything is set for AUDIOCALL. And so are we.
Audiocall
AUDIOCALL hasn’t been around for very long. STERIL guitarist Axel Tasler (vocals, synth) independently released his first album ‘Know your Murderer’ digitally last year with his own project. Since then, the project has grown into a trio with Alex Bianco (guitar) and Thorsten Lücht (bass), and the guys have managed to snag a label deal. Since February, the trio has been signed with the Dark Dimensions Label Group. Their first single, ‘Love can repeat itself’, was released on February 23. The debut album ‘Know your Murderer’ will be officially released on March 29, freshly mastered on the new label. It’ll also be available on CD with a booklet artistically designed by Stephan Meenen (STERIL). An album that I highly recommend to you. The band had a few CDs with them today. Unfortunately, the merch was already packed away at the hotel after NEUROTICFISH’s performance, so we’ll probably grab our physical copy at the MORPHOSE concert on April 12 in Göttingen, where AUDIOCALL will be the special guest. https://www.facebook.com/audiocall.band
Music & Performance
Just like the entry, today’s show starts right on the dot. At half-past eight, Axel, Alex, and Thorsten step onto the stage right on time. And if you already have a song called ‘The Beginning’ in your repertoire, why not start with that? Although Axel has been at home on German and international stages with the Electro-Industrial band STERIL since the nineties, today marks the first time he takes centre stage as a frontman, with completely new and his own music that no one knows how the audience will react to. It’s natural to be a little nervous in that situation. And at the beginning, you can definitely see that in the musician. It only makes him even more likable. The investment in to the new system has already paid off. It’s rocking. And with sound engineer Krischan Wesenberg at the controls, what could go wrong? The lighting setup is a bit more colourful today than usual. In addition to the regular blue, red, and pink, accents are added with green and yellow, and there’s occasionally a bit lighter from the front. Both shows are visually supported by projections onto the screen. With AUDIOCALL, we get to admire the art of Stephan Meenen here.
There’s not much room for dancing in the sold-out Subkultur tonight. Nevertheless, there’s some swaying going on right away. The hope that “something starts today” with the guys at their first concert is likely not in vain. The first step is taken, and it’s a successful start. Two more songs from the debut album follow, ‘Supreme World’ and ‘Where is the Love?’, before things get a bit darker. Enough with the “pop crap”. ‘Leave My World’ hasn’t been released yet and will only appear on the next album, planned for 2025. The song is about an alien “who has been living on Earth for millennia and is not happy with how we treat the world.” That’s why he releases a virus to wipe out humanity. It’s a very atmospheric track that I really like and it’s building up excitement for the second album.
Darkness seems to resonate with the audience. So, “let’s follow up with the next dark number right away. The next song is called ‘Out of Control’. It’s about two souls coming together in the infinite universe and merging with each other.” The song comes across powerfully and very cool, almost reminiscent of VNV NATION but somehow not quite. Meanwhile, Axel seems to be settling into his new role. The guys are happy to be here today. You can tell. Axel admits how nervous they were. He’s been getting up at six o’clock all week and hardly slept. He thanks Jens, “for giving a completely unknown band the chance to perform here”. It’s something I also greatly appreciate about Jens Klostermann, that he consistently provides a stage for unknown artists in his club. Of course, a “thank you” to NEUROTICFISH is also in order, for allowing the guys to “support tonight”. With ‘The Tower’, things “brighten up a bit again.” And that also works, Axel beams quite contentedly.
“The next song, you’ll get it right away. The song is called ‘Too far’ and it’s about someone who has gone too far.” We find out exactly what Axel means during the chorus. “Now everyone... ‘we go too far’.” And Axel is right, you get it right away, and when he holds the mic towards the audience, many sing along. It’s a nice, danceable number, and despite the cramped conditions today, there’s still plenty of movement in the room. Where did the time go? We’re already at the last song. Axel is pleased that everyone stayed. The last song is - as it should be - the current single ‘Love can repeat itself’. A bit of promotion for the album and the merch they brought along is necessary. After all, Axel sees “far too few AUDIOCALL shirts in the audience. That can be changed.” Then it’s earworm alert, because that’s exactly what ‘Love can repeat itself’ is, a real earworm. Catchy, without being cheesy, memorable, danceable, and just beautiful. After Axel introduces his bandmates, there’s also a bit of STERIL at the end (a special short version of the STERIL remix).
Quarter past nine means it’s time to say goodbye, thank Krischan at the controls, and wish us lots of fun with “the fantastic NEUROTICFISH”. The boys deserve the warm applause. The system and the support have definitely passed their baptism of fire.
Setlist
01. The Beginning
02. Supreme World
03. Where is the Love?
04. Leave My World
05. Out of Control
06. The Tower
07. Too far
08. Love can repeat itself
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7,5
Light: 7,5
Sound: 9,5
Total: 8.3 / 10
Neuroticfish
Actually, there’s not much more to say about NEUROTICFISH. If you’re not familiar with the electronic music project of Sascha Mario Klein (Music, Lyrics, Keyboards, and Production) and Henning Verlage (Keyboards and Production), you really need to catch up. Of course, we’re happy to help, and we recommend our interview with Sascha from last December. You can find the interview here. Founded as an alter ego of Sascha (often simply called “the fish”) in the early 90s, NEUROTICFISH experiments with elements of Synth Pop, Trance, Industrial, and EBM to create their own blend of Electronic Music. In December, the duo released their latest album ‘The Demystification Of The Human Heart’. My colleague morTICIA has delved into it here. We also extensively covered the album release show at their Heimspiel (Home Game) at the Kulttempel Oberhausen. So, let’s get straight to today’s performance, where surely some songs from the new album will be heard, only for the second time. https://neuroticfish.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialNeuroticfish
Music & Performance
The change-over happens quickly. Sound engineer Krischan and NeuWerk boss Peddy Sadighi, along with Henning, take care of the tech. At half-past nine sharp, the lights go out, and Henning and Sascha take the stage. Today, we also kick off with ‘Imposter Syndrome’, a bit of fog, and the video on the screen. Sascha already gets vocal support from the audience. With the first straightaway behind us, we now shoot straight up on the roller coaster with ‘Bring the Noise’. “Good evening. It’s great to be back in Hanover. Crazy!” A little feedback causes a slight jolt in our carriage, and Sascha has a ringing in his ear. Fortunately, we don’t hear anything in front of the stage. A bit less reverb and more backings seem to fix the issues and set up the system for our ride. We climb the first camelback dancing and singing, clapping and screaming. “How are you all doing?” Another slight feedback, and with ‘Silence’, we keep climbing up the hill. “Make some noise!” And with full force, we go down the hill. ‘Walk Alone’ gives us a little breather. Once again, I let myself be captivated by Sascha’s voice. Vocally simply fantastic. I’ll see you again at the next ascent.
“Now let’s go a bit old school here. Are you ‘Civilized’?” And off we go uphill again with full speed and I’m sure tomorrow I won’t have a voice anymore. Henning asks Sascha for a shoutout. So, a subtle hint about the many beautiful merch items that Jörn is selling over there at the stand. Sascha assures us, “he doesn’t bite, he’s the nicest guy I know. But he wants your money.” Two more new songs, ‘Echokammer’ and ‘How To Suffer’ blast us full throttle up the hill again, and Sascha wants to see boss Jens dance now because it’s time to really test out the new system. Once we reach the top, our carriage stops briefly. Sascha does “some more advertising. Specifically, for the new album”. You’ve of course read our interview by now and know that each CD has its own front artwork, making it a unique piece. The guys “put a lot of work into that”. Sure, Sascha “knows CDs aren’t as cool as Spotify anymore”. But he just talked to Peddy, their manager earlier. Maybe there’ll be something on vinyl after all, which sparks great enthusiasm among some. And because Paddy wants it and a spontaneously initiated “representative survey” shows that there are enough takers, Sascha decides, “let’s do it, Peddy.”
With the twenty-year-old track, ‘Suffocating Right’, we take one last turn at the top, where I close my eyes and let the centrifugal force press me into the seat. “Thank you very much. Ah, it’s so nice to be in Hanover again.” And with that, we set off for the next descent. “Now let’s break this new system. I want to see your hands. Come on, people, the ‘Bomb’!” Sascha uses the wild ride to introduce Henning. “Ladies and Gentlemen, the man, the legend, Henning Verlage.” And down into the next curve. “There’s still more to come; 1, 2, 3, 4!” And with ‘Wake Me Up’, we’re back up again. “That’s awesome! So, the next song is from the new album. It’s called ‘The Demystification of the Human Heart’. And it’s about what has gone wrong in our society in the past few years.” And that’s why I love and respect this band so much.
NEUROTICFISH don’t just make great music. They take a stand, speak their minds, and make a statement when many bands hide behind their “apolitical façade”. “We’re left-wing dudes. Well, at least I am. And the most important thing is that we play in a club where right-wing crap, racism, and all other crap have no place. And you can all thank the boss for that and yourselves. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be here. Thank you very much! This is ‘Everything’.” With an “old classic” in to the loop. ‘M.F.A.P.L.’ sends us into the next descent with a paranormal impact. What a ride. However, the roller coaster ride doesn’t trigger a ‘Fluchtreflex’. The all-time favourite of many fellow travellers is sung at the top of their lungs. “That was beautiful, thank you! So, what haven’t we played yet? This cheesy number from the 2000s. No party without Myer, no NEUROTICFISH concert without ‘Velocity’. People, can it get any louder?”
The coaster heads into one last turn. “Thank you very much! This is our last song. This is ‘Need’. Hanover, it was wonderful with you. You guys are awesome.” The coaster slows down. We come to a stop. Henning and Sascha get off. “Guys, get home safely, keep partying here a bit longer. See you in a bit. Have a great night. Thank you very much!” But the two know that the ride isn’t quite over yet. Loud calls for an encore, vigorous applause. They’re easily persuaded. “We’re going to do 2 or 3 more songs here, and then Jens has to rub us down backstage with Franzbranntwein and wrap us in foil, because otherwise, it’s over; all over. You promised that, Jens, you know, right? I’m just talking nonsense today. But that’s because I’m having so much fun with you folks. You’ll have to bear with it now.”
The coaster starts again. One last loop. ‘Tail Lights’, ‘Greater Good’, and ‘Former Me’. “Thank you very much! Should we keep going? But you guys have to dance now.” All hands up again for Henning, and then the truly last straightaway. The coaster slows down again as we demand one more encore. “Thanks, guys. Okay, let’s do one more. (‘And then one more’ it sounds from the side-lines) You’re relentless, aren’t you? We’ll do one more. But then I really have to go up there. So, we bid farewell to you all, now ‘Invisible’. Thank you very much!” After 100 minutes, it’s “Take care, see you soon. Keep partying.” The applause continues until Sascha and Henning are no longer visible. But for most, the night is far from over. We stay a little longer and set off for the hotel shortly after midnight with Sascha’s words echoing in our ears: “Thank you for a wonderful concert. I hope to see you at Amphi.” I think we will.
Setlist
01. Imposter Syndrome
02. Bring The Noise
03. Silence
04. Walk Alone
05. Civilized
06. Echokammer
07. How To Suffer
08. Suffocating Right
09. Bomb
10. Wake Me Up
11. Everything
12. M.F.A.P.L.
13. Fluchtreflex
14. Velocity N20
15. Need
---
16. Tail Lights
17. Greater Good
18. Former Me
---
19. Invisible
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 7.5
Sound: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10
All Pictures by Aileen Ritter
