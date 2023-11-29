CD Review: Neuroticfish - The Demystification Of The Human Heart

Artist: NeuroticfishTitle: The Demystification Of The Human HeartGenre: Future Pop / Electronic / Synth Pop / EBMRelease Date: 15th December 2023Label: Non Ordinary RecordsFounded in the early 90s by Sascha Mario Klein and Henning Verlage, the band gained quite a success in the Gothic scene with great songs for the dance floors. But in 2008 the band disbanded. Fortunately, NEUROTICFISH returned in 2013 with ‘A sign of life’ - an album title that couldn’t be better chosen for their comeback. Since then, they had some headliner shows and appearances on several festivals. Wildly popular are their “Heimspiel” shows at the Kulttempel Oberhausen where they always raise the roof. With this album the band has released six studio albums, 11 singles / EPs, including re-releases and two compilations.The title of the album sounds quite novel-like and intriguing. Although this is not a musical novel but rather short stories the golden thread is the insight into the human nature and society. Surely the observations and experiences of the last years with the Corona crisis, lockdown, existential fear which all fired the division of society but also lead to personal and psychological crises for many people influenced the topics of the tracks.The opener is a slower song and by listening to the lyrics you immediately have some models in your mind who perfectly fit to the description be it in your personal surrounding or what you notice on the political stage. But actually, it illuminates both sides: the imposter who pretends to be someone big although there is nothing behind it but also the persons who fall for the great pretender because he reflects their wishes and needs. Though of course no real imposter would admit that he is one. The lyrics are underlined by a haunting reverberating melody but just when the last tunes are fading the tempo of the following song goes straight upwards. Those fans who had attended the last live shows are already familiar with it. There is a very catchy tune and soon you will sing along “You bring the noise. I suffer from your voice…”Yes, we all know such people you are not sad about not seeing or hearing them because what they tell or how they say it is just too disturbing. Also, the following song invites you to dance. Despite the title in German the lyrics are in English. And again, by listening to this song you can so relate to the content where it’s about facts versus opinion and which unpleasant discussions emerge without finding an agreement or agree to disagree but more division and even hatred. Another danceable song follows and it’s about the wish to break with this society. I think many of us can relate with this wish being tired of the state of society - the world we are living in - with all the sad and bad news we are surrounded on daily base. The next song describes an uncommon relationship underlined with a pulsating and up-tempo melody. With driving beats the following song lets you at least tap your feet. The lyrics don’t resonate with me emotionally thus I’m not sure if I really understood what it’s about. Finding yourself in the situation to realise that you are in a kind of competition and contemplating whether to take part or leave the situation. That’s what I can make out of it but probably you find another interpretation for yourself.Pulsating, driving beats, a powerful sound underlines the statements of the lyrics and the frequently repeated automatic voice ‘We are not safe’ requesting to engage socially and politically. The tempo of song eight goes a bit down with bits of spoken samples in it. Rain as a cleanser from negative experiences and relationships. The following song is almost a (danceable) hymn that despite what some pretend to be in the end we are the same with everyone having their burden to carry, having made difficult experiences and thus should be considerate towards others. Song ten is a slower one fitting to the contemplative lyrics. Those who had purchased already the ‘Velocity N20’ EP are familiar with the second to last song. Up-tempo beats and the frequently repeated automatic voice of a child that states ‘I need to sleep’. Well, who could sleep to these beats and sound that force you to move? The album ends like the opener slowly. A bit sombre and contemplative as if it’s a résumé and conclusion of a life full of (self-) experiences.My conclusion after listening to this album? My expectations were not disappointed after listening several times to this long-awaited album. NEUROTICFISH just know how to create fantastic sounds and lyrics with many songs for the dance floors and surely great material for interesting remixes. Personally, there are several songs that will end up on my “Running playlist” though I know that the creation of the songs is fuelled by red wine and spoons full of chocolate spread from a popular brand. If you like the music of NEUROTICFISH or are a fan I’m sure you won’t be disappointed. The album is available as CD and download.01. Imposter Syndrome02. Bring the noise03. Echokammer04. Light my way05. How to suffer06. Rival07. We are not safe08. Rain09. Everything10. Tail lights11. Sleep12. GoneSascha Mario Klein - Vocals, Lyrics, Music, ProductionHenning Verlage - Keyboard, ProductionMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10