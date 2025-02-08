CD Review: Chris Harms - 1980

Artist: Chris HarmsTitle: 1980Genre: ElectronicRelease Date: 31st January 2025Label: Napalm RecordsCHRIS HARMS, the mastermind behind LORD OF THE LOST, has released his first solo album ‘1980’. As a child he already had a passion for music and took music lessons early on. In bands he has been making music since 1999, and has continuously evolved his way of making music, as well as his style and artistic personality. It has been a long - and probably not always easy road - but he has achieved a lot since then. As a producer CHRIS HARMS has worked with various artists, and his band LORD OF THE LOST has grown a large fanbase worldwide. And now, it was the right time for his solo-album, a project of the heart which he has wanted to do for quite a while already. So, to make a long story short, here is this long-awaited solo album ‘1980’. Released on January 20 through Napalm Records, the album comes with eleven songs and lasts for forty-eight minutes.‘1980’ begins with ‘I Love You’ which provides a catchy beginning for the album. This opening song is pulling you along right away, and you will be able to relate to the lyrics as well. All that wrapped in beautiful electronic tunes that will be tough to resist to. My advice: just let go and move along to the tunes. With ‘She Called Me Diaval’ CHRIS HARMS is picking up the pace a bit. ‘Missed Calls’ has a grand synth opening, which will definitely catch your attention. Chris Harms also invited some guest artist to join him: ‘Madonna Of The Nights’ featuring Sven Friedrich of SOLAR FAKE, and ‘The Grey Machines’ is featuring Ronan Harris of VNV NATION. I would almost say, those are the favourite songs on the album, but the more I think about it, the more songs I add to that list of favourites.Each song is catchy in its very own way. While some pull you on the dance floor, others will get you swaying along and your mind to wander. Each song has its own spirit and its own sound. The synthesizers on the entire album tell a story on its own. With every time listening to this album, you will be able to discover something new. This way this album will never tire. This is an album that can be played over and over again. Whether you let the music sink in with the background, or actively listen to each song, whether you get lost in the music and your thoughts or just let it be background noise, it is entirely up to you. I assure you will enjoy each and every single song on this album, just like I do. And in my personal opinion, I might also go as far and say I enjoyed this album more than some LORD OF THE LOST albums. But that is up for you to decided. So, it’s your turn now: go ahead and press play on ‘1980’ by CHRIS HARMS and let the music fill the space around you, and every bit within you.01. I Love You02. She Called Me Diaval03. Somewhere Between Heaven And Armageddon04. Missed Call05. Madonna Of The Night (feat. Sven Friedrich/ Solar Fake)06. Lunamor07. Parallax08. Past Pain09. The Grey Machines (feat. Ronan Harris/ VNV Nation)10. Vagueness Of Faith11. May This Be Your Last BattlefieldChris HarmsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10