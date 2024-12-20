Artist: The Cure
Title: Songs Of A Lost World
Genre: New Wave / Dark Wave
Release Date: 1st November 2024
Label: Polydor (Universal Music) / Fiction Records
Album Review
“I don’t think there was really a kind of an official beginning to this album, because it’s been kind of drifting in and out of my life for like an awful long time. I mean if I have one regret it’s that I said anything at all about it in 2019 because I really shouldn’t have done, because we had only just started creating it...” said mastermind Robert Smith at the end of September. On 1st November 2024 it finally happened. The long-awaited 14th studio album ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ by THE CURE saw the light of day. And exactly on the release day, THE CURE performed the brand-new album live at the Troxy in London in front of 3,000 fans. After that, there were three more blocks consisting of fan favourites and hits, songs from the 1980 album ‘Seventeen Seconds’, and many classics. In total, 31 songs, which were simultaneously live streamed worldwide. The first part of the evening is now available digitally as a live album, ‘Songs Of A Live World Troxy London MMXXIV’. The physical version of the live album will be released in February. All proceeds from the sales will go to the organization “War Child”, which supports children and young people in war zones. But let’s rewind a few months. Some of the new songs had already premiered live during the 2022/23 world tour and were thus familiar to many fans before the album’s release. Quite unlike myself, though.
Like many fans, I was absolutely thrilled about the concert on 17th October 2022 in Leipzig. On one hand, I would finally have the chance to see the heroes of my youth live again after six years. On the other hand, I had made plans to meet up with friends I hadn’t seen in a long time. But about a week before the concert, it finally got me - COVID. I had managed to avoid it for two and a half years. Now, at the most unfortunate time, it had finally caught up with me. Although I was feeling better two days before the concert, my tests were still positive, and I wasn’t fully recovered yet. With a heavy heart and feeling completely frustrated, I had to give up my ticket and stay home.
But why am I telling you this? Because despite all the frustration and disappointment, it gave me the chance to dive into ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ in exactly the way I prefer: calmly and in one go. Since my supplier only shipped the album on the release date, it arrived on Saturday, 2nd November. And, as luck would have it, I was away for the weekend - ironically, in Leipzig. At least I managed to catch the mail carrier on my way out, sparing my precious package from languishing on my doorstep until Sunday evening. Well, after waiting 16 years, I figured I could wait for the right moment to enjoy it properly. As I mentioned, I wanted to set aside some time and make myself comfortable for that first listen - a challenge given how hectic things had been in recent weeks. I wanted to experience the album in its entirety, letting it sink in completely. That was how it had to be; it’s what I owed my idols. And so, it happened. Since then, I’ve listened to the album extensively and repeatedly.
So, what can listeners expect from ‘Songs Of A Lost World’? Let’s start with the bare facts. ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith and Paul Corkett, and (of course) performed by THE CURE. While the album contains only eight tracks, its total runtime of 49:15 minutes ensures it’s far from short. It was recorded at the Rockfield Studios in Wales. Robert Smith conceptualized the sleeve design, with Andy Vella, a longtime Cure collaborator, handling the album’s artwork and layout. The cover art features “Bagatelle”, a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat. The album has been released in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, and, naturally, digital.
As for me, I’m pretty old-school. CDs and vinyl LPs are still my preferred formats. Yes, sometimes I even buy a cassette - if you still remember what that is. For ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, I choose the Deluxe Edition in a 6-panel digi sleeve. This version includes the album and the instrumentals on two CDs, as well as a Blu-ray with Hi-Res stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes. And since I’m a vinyl lover, and THE CURE’s vinyl releases are still reasonably priced, I also grabbed the LP on Marble Stone Heavyweight Bio Vinyl. This version includes the album on a stylish grey marbled vinyl, all the song lyrics on the sleeve, and a large poster with the album cover design. Both versions are beautifully crafted and of high quality, and together they cost me €63.90. So, once again, THE CURE remains true to their fan-friendly pricing policy with their releases.
For me, ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ picks up the torch from legendary albums like ‘Disintegration’ (1989) and ‘Bloodflowers’ (2000). The voluminous, almost epic intro of ‘Alone’ immediately evokes memories of tracks like ‘Plainsong’ or ‘Closedown’ - dark, somewhere between desolate and sublime. Yet the album doesn’t feel trapped in the past; it’s decidedly contemporary. THE CURE stays true to their signature dark, epic sound. On ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, Smith and company completely forego moments of exuberant joy, playful love songs, and driving pop tracks. Simon Gallup’s basslines provide a robust drive - powerful and deeply rooted. The pulsating drums and ghostly synth melodies conjure associations with the melancholic magic of earlier albums like ‘Faith’ and ‘Pornography’. Smith’s voice remains a powerful instrument even after all these years, having lost not a shred of its enchanting quality.
THE CURE sounds pleasantly unhurried, almost leisurely, and wonderfully elegant and mature. Why try to make up for the last 16 years or reinvent themselves? Instead, they tread their own path at a measured pace, delivering a distilled dose of pure THE CURE. The eight tracks on the album present powerful and insightful stories about transience, death, and the challenge of living in the moment. The feedback and fuzz effects on ‘Warsong’ and the tortured wah-wah on ‘Drone:No Drone’ serve as reminders of how much early shoegaze bands were influenced and inspired by THE CURE. The piano plays a more prominent role on this 14th studio album than usual - taking centre stage in the intro of ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ but mostly serving as a subtle accent in the background throughout the album.
“This is the end of every song that we sing / The fire burned out to ash and the stars grown dim with tears”, are the opening lines sung by Smith in ‘Alone’. However, they don’t reach the listener’s ears until more than three minutes into the track. At nearly seven minutes, the longest single in the band’s history, ‘Alone’ unfolds a dark atmosphere steeped in melancholy. Inspired by Ernest Dowson’s poem ‘Dregs’, Smith summons the shadows of the past and delivers a poignant statement on the transience of human endeavours and the relentless nature of time. Slow, deliberate tones, the iconic melancholic guitar, and Smith’s haunting vocals amplify the feeling of an inexorable cycle of loss and farewell.
‘And Nothing Is Forever’ is a deeply personal meditation on the end of life, but also on what truly matters in the face of that inevitability: love, memories, and connection. The gentle, minimalist composition shifts the focus squarely onto Smith’s voice and the lyrics. “Promise you’ll be with me in the end / Say we’ll be together and that you won’t forget” - a pleading appeal that captures the fear of loneliness in life’s final moments. The chorus, “And nothing is forever”, succinctly encapsulates the central theme: impermanence. Nothing lasts forever, yet there’s solace in the assurance that love and bonds can transcend the fleeting nature of time. It’s one of the most moving tracks on the album.
‘A Fragile Thing’ is the second single from ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ and an intense exploration of the fragility of love. Smith addresses the pain of emotional drifting apart and the unfulfilled expectations within a relationship. The track masterfully captures the subtleties of human relationships and the emotional fragility that often accompanies them. Smith reminds us that love, while powerful, is also vulnerable and transient. The tempo and structure, balancing melancholic melodies with rock elements, amplify the emotional intensity of the lyrics, allowing the listener to dive into the painful reflection on love and loss.
‘Warsong’ may feel particularly relevant given the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East. At 4:17 minutes, ‘Warsong’ is the shortest track on the album, yet it offers a powerful reflection on the combative nature of human relationships and the impossibility of peace: “But no way out of this / No way for us to find a way to peace” ... “For we are born to war.” The booming wall of sound, the heavy, slow rhythm, and distorted tones amplify the relentless, dark energy that permeates the song. The bleak sonic landscape and the fatalistic message make this track one of the most provocative songs on the album.
With ‘Drone:No Drone’, the album picks up pace and introduces a vicious aggression, primarily driven by the killer bassline. Dense layers of instrumentation, haunting melodies, screeching guitars, and feedback constantly interrupt as Smith screams over the noise, “But the answers that I have / Are not the answers that you want” and “Down, down, down, yeah, I’m pretty much done / Staring down the barrel of the same warm gun”. ‘Drone:No Drone’ is a dark portrait of inner turmoil, deliberately remaining cryptic in its expression. The chaotic energy of the track intensifies the feeling of conflict and confusion, making it one of the album’s most intense moments.
‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ is a poignant exploration of grief over the loss of a loved one, serving as a tribute to Robert Smith’s late brother, Richard. The personal story behind the song gives it a depth that is both universal and intimate. The repeated phrase “Something wicked this way comes” personifies death as an inevitable and terrifying force that steals the life of Smith’s brother: “To steal away my brother’s life / Something wicked this way comes / I can never say goodbye”. This amplifies the feeling of helplessness and fate. The central pain of the song lies in the inability to say goodbye to the beloved brother. Smith’s ability to translate these raw emotions into a poetic and musical form makes ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ one of the standout-tracks on ‘Songs Of A Lost World’.
‘All I Ever Am’ grapples with the feeling of never truly being present in the moment. One is either haunted by the past or overwhelmed by the future. “That all I ever am / Is somehow never quite all I am now” reflects the inner conflict between the past / future and the present - the struggle to accept the present without questioning or doubting the decisions made in the past. The floating, almost hypnotic melody with its melancholic undertones allows the lyrics the space to unfold their philosophical and emotional musings. The track creates a poignant atmosphere, drawing the listener into the introspective nature of its theme.
‘Endsong’ musically and thematically picks up where the album began. Over six and a half minutes, layer by layer, the irresistible groove builds. Melancholic guitars and massive synth lines are finely honed into pure beauty, drawing the listener with full force into the abyss. As the final moments approach, Smith urgently delivers the closing words: “And I’m outside in the dark staring at the blood red moon / Remembering the hopes and dreams I had and all I had to do.” ‘Endsong’ is a meditation on aging, impermanence, and the inevitable loneliness that comes with the end of all things. “I’m outside in the dark wondering how I got so old”, Smith groans, yet at 65, he sounds fresher and more vital than ever on ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, despite all the weariness of the world. The track captures the poignant reality of aging and the profound emotional weight that comes with it, while Smith’s voice remains powerful and resonant, adding a layer of raw emotion to the song’s reflections.
With ‘Songs Of A Lost World’, THE CURE return after 16 years with a deeply personal and emotionally moving album. Smith and company deliver a work full of wisdom and grace, shaped by personal losses. Through compelling lyrics, lush and atmospheric arrangements, and the inherent melancholy of THE CURE, they create a melancholic yet profoundly captivating listening experience. 45 years after ‘Three Imaginary Boys’, THE CURE are far from finished.
Tracklist
01. Alone
02. And Nothing Is Forever
03. A Fragile Thing
04. Warsong
05. Drone:No Drone
06. I Can Never Say Goodbye
07. All I Ever Am
08. Endsong
Line-up
Robert Smith - Voice, Guitar, 6string Bass, Keyboard
Simon Gallup - Bass Guitar
Jason Cooper - Drums, Percussion
Roger O’Donnell - Keyboard
Reeves Gabrels - Guitar
Website
http://www.thecure.com / https://www.facebook.com/thecure
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Comments powered by CComment