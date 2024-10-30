26th October 2024
Thilo am Piano - “Depeche Mode” 2024
On Saturday, October 26, 2024, Berlin’s “Kulturvolk Piscator Saal” was the scene of an unforgettable debut. Munich-based pianist Thilo performed his unique piano program dedicated to the British Synth-Pop legends DEPECHE MODE. With sensitivity and palpable passion, Thilo offered new interpretations of the band’s most iconic tracks, which have shaped the music scene for over four decades.
Music & Performance
The setlist showcased a cross-section of DEPECHE MODE’s diverse career: from classics like ‘Enjoy the Silence’, ‘Everything Counts’, and ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ to special selections cherished by die-hard fans, including ‘Judas’, ‘But Not Tonight’, and the gem ‘Little 15’, which Thilo rendered with moving intensity. His piano arrangements ranged from hauntingly melancholy to boldly pop-inspired, presenting the music’s purest essence and emotional power. Even listeners less familiar with DEPECHE MODE were captivated by hearing these songs in such a fresh, acoustic form.
Throughout the evening, Thilo shared humorous and touching anecdotes from his own experience as a lifelong fan, bringing the audience along on a personal journey. Since attending his first DEPECHE MODE concert in 1988, the band’s music has been a guiding force, and about two years ago, he began reinterpreting their songs on piano. His initial test performances in Munich quickly showed there was great interest in his arrangements, which encouraged him to continue developing the project, infusing his own style to showcase the emotional depth of the music. The connection with the audience was immediate - Thilo created an atmosphere where his passion for the music clearly resonated with everyone in attendance. It was an evening marked by a unique bond between the artist and the audience, one that won’t soon be forgotten.
Following this impressive debut, Thilo has plans for 2025 concerts in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, and Stuttgart, aiming to inspire even more music lovers with his interpretations. His debut at the Piscator Saal made it clear: Thilo’s piano renditions strike a powerful chord with DEPECHE MODE fans and reveal the music’s essence in a uniquely emotional way. A night that touched hearts and offered a fresh perspective on DEPECHE MODE’s iconic songs. www.facebook.com/thiloonpiano / YouTube
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer
