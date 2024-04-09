3rd / 5th / 8th April 2024
Depeche Mode - “Memento Mori Tour” 2024
When adult people, some of them beyond the age of 50, are crying and embracing each other, then you know, that was the last concert of the current DEPECHE MODE tour - and who knows, maybe also the last concert ever. Especially the last of the three concerts in Cologne was almost unbeatable in terms of emotionality...
When you know that the writer of this article has been a dedicated fan for 40 years, you also know - this will not be a typical concert review. Let’s start with Wednesday, the first show in Cologne. For me, it was a photo job in the pit and then enjoying the concert from the stands - for this tour a new experience for me, as we had always been in the Golden Circle before. Before the concert, there was a meet-up with friends planned - a large group that has grown together over the past tours. Sitting together and talking about the tour and past times, sharing experiences, discussing what to expect in the future, is just as important as the concert itself. People often ask why one attends so many concerts on a tour... it’s the shared experience, the "hanging out" and not just the concert itself. Meeting many friends, some of whom you haven’t seen in a long time, is a big part of the overall experience. It’s like family, like coming home.
After my photo job, I found my place in the stands - Lower Tier Block 204 - with a great view of the stage and the arena. As soon as I arrived in the block, I happily noticed that no one was sitting in their seat. Everyone was standing and celebrating, and this energy continued throughout the entire show. The setlist on the first concert day didn’t offer any surprises, and if you were hoping that the band would come up with something special at the end, you would be disappointed. Did this dampen the mood? Definitely not. This first concert already had everything you could wish for. Those who watched the mosh pit during ‘Personal Jesus’ in the Golden Circle could already imagine what would happen at the next two concerts. A final picture of our fan group was, of course, a must, and even that was celebrated by other fans. But see for yourself: https://youtube.com/shorts/VMoLfR03pn8?si=dSUrQz7rizRzC1ZL
Setlist 3rd April
01. Intro (Speak To Me)
02. My Cosmos Is Mine
03. Wagging Tongue
04. Walking In My Shoes
05. It’s No Good
06. Policy Of Truth
07. In Your Room
08. Everything Counts
09. Precious
10. Before We Drown
11. Strangelove
12. Home
13. Ghosts Again
14. I Feel You
15. A Pain That I’m Used To
16. Behind The Wheel
17. Black Celebration
18. Stripped
19. Enjoy The Silence
---
20. Waiting For The Night
21. Just Can’t Get Enough
22. Never Let Me Down Again
23. Personal Jesus
While the fan bus from Münster was still on its way (which I would have taken if I still lived in Münster), I had already arrived early in Cologne on this second concert day to meet up with friends again beforehand. One could say that this meeting escalated before the concert; we were running late because we sat together for so long and entered the inner circle with our group when the support act was already over. What we noticed: the Golden Circle was extremely full. Fuller than it should have been. The controls that day had not worked so well, and even the wristbands were all gone, needing to be organized multiple times. Did this stop us from celebrating? Not at all! And today, I was right in the middle of it, instead of just being there. Celebrating with friends in the Golden Circle is somehow different. Sure, I don’t see as much with my height as I would from the stands, but experiencing things together, dancing, jumping, singing, screaming, and embracing each other, that’s what the DEPECHE MODE live feeling is all about for me. And I fully indulged in that feeling at this second concert in Cologne.
Somehow, it became a habit for the band on this tour to sing a birthday serenade to a fan. This led to signs being held up in the front rows at every concert declaring that it was their birthday today. In Cologne, there was also a birthday serenade, but this time not for a fan, but for the arena, with Dave singing “Happy Birthday Cologne.” A welcome change. The setlist itself once again offered no surprises. ‘Home,’ sung by Martin, was replaced by ‘Heaven,’ ‘My Favourite Stranger’ took the place of ‘Before We Drown,’ and in the encore, instead of ‘Waiting For The Night,’ there was the well-known ‘Condemnation.’ Those hoping for at least some variation in the setlist from Martin, as seen in past tours, were unfortunately disappointed this time. The party atmosphere was in full swing during the last three songs. Especially the sea of waving arms during ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ is always something very special. This time, I was even part of the mosh pit during ‘Personal Jesus,’ and I have to say that I can hardly manage to jump through an entire song anymore. Respect to Dave for rocking the hall for two hours every night.
Setlist 5th April
01. Intro (Speak To Me)
02. My Cosmos Is Mine
03. Wagging Tongue
04. Walking In My Shoes
05. It’s No Good
06. Policy Of Truth
07. In Your Room
08. Everything Counts
09. Precious
10. My Favourite Stranger
11. Strangelove
12. Heaven
13. Ghosts Again
14. I Feel You
15. A Pain That I’m Used To
16. Behind The Wheel
17. Black Celebration
18. Stripped
19. Enjoy The Silence
---
20. Condemnation
21. Just Can’t Get Enough
22. Never Let Me Down Again
23. Personal Jesus
And there it was, the last day of the tour. Before that, as the local press reported, DEPECHE MODE had celebrated the tour finale at a bowling alley in Cologne with the crew. Today it was our turn. The last concert of the tour and perhaps forever? These thoughts now lingered, and thus the mood was a mixture of euphoria and melancholy. Somehow, we all knew beforehand that this evening would not pass without tears. A quick meeting with friends for a beer and then it was off to the arena earlier today. So early that we could finally see the support band. DEEPER from Chicago, who started as a Surf and Dream-Pop band, play Indie Rock and Post-Punk today. The band has released a total of four albums since 2018, with the latest ‘Careful!’ released in September last year. The vocals strongly reminded me of Robert Smith from THE CURE. However, DEEPER did not leave a lasting impression on me.
A plus point today: the ticket was scanned multiple times, even at the entrance to the Golden Circle. So, it was much more pleasant today because it wasn’t as crowded. Already before the start of the concert, the atmosphere was noticeably heated. Fans applauded the DJ set, and for the first time on this tour, the hall saw the familiar Mexican waves. Our group couldn’t wait for the start of the concert, and when the band finally took the stage, there was no holding back. Even though the setlist initially offered no deviation from the standard, the atmosphere in the hall today was very special. Instead of ‘Strangelove’ Martin presented ‘Somebody’ today, which was already known from earlier concerts on the tour. A real and especially emotional change occurred when ‘World In My Eyes’ found its way back into the set and ‘Behind The Wheel’ had to make way. Dedicated to Andy Fletcher, who passed away last year and whose image once again graced the screen, this song was one of the highlights of the concert.
With ‘Black Celebration’ and ‘Stripped,’ things continued in the usual manner, but what was this? Instead of the expected ‘Enjoy The Silence,’ the previously omitted ‘Behind The Wheel’ followed, which DEPECHE MODE simply decided to play in addition today, before the set was concluded with ‘Enjoy The Silence’ and a loudly singing crowd. And just when you think it couldn’t get any more emotional, the band takes it up a notch. Dave and Martin stood arm in arm on stage, while Christian and Peter took their places. The two main protagonists were visibly moved as Dave started his short speech. He thanked Peter, Christian, and the entire crew who accompanied them over the past year. Dave emphasized how special the tour was, acknowledging the challenges they faced at the beginning. They had lost Andy Fletcher, a friend. But Martin and he decided to continue, to release the album, and to go on tour. In the end, he thanked the fans for their loyalty to the band over the years.
During the subsequent ‘Waiting For The Night,’ tears were shed not only by me. We lay in each other’s arms, listened reverently, and cried freely. Sometimes you have to let your emotions flow freely. And everyone around me had different memories in their minds at this moment. DEPECHE MODE is simply the soundtrack of our lives, and so much would have been different without the band. So many things that were in our minds, so many thoughts and feelings... and all of this was shared with the best friends, companions, and advisors. It was difficult to switch back to party mode after this song, but we did. We celebrated once more, as if it was the last time. After an intense mosh pit to ‘Personal Jesus’ and incredibly long applause and chants, the lights came on, and everyone realized that it was really over. The farewell was long and intense. There were tears and many hugs once again before everyone went their separate ways home. The memories of this night will remain.
Setlist 8th April
01. Intro (Speak To Me)
02. My Cosmos Is Mine
03. Wagging Tongue
04. Walking In My Shoes
05. It’s No Good
06. Policy Of Truth
07. In Your Room
08. Everything Counts
09. Precious
10. My Favourite Stranger
11. Strangelove
12. Somebody
13. Ghosts Again
14. I Feel You
15. A Pain That I’m Used To
16. World In My Eyes
17. Black Celebration
18. Stripped
19. Behind The Wheel
20. Enjoy The Silence
---
21. Waiting For The Night
22. Just Can’t Get Enough
23. Never Let Me Down Again
24. Personal Jesus
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
