Live Review: David Garrett Trio - Hannover 2024

Kuppelsaal, Hannover, Germany10th April 2024He is both a Pop star and a classical musician. DAVID GARRETT, with his 400-year-old Stradivari violin, can certainly be called one of the most interesting artists of our time. David Christian Bongartz was born on 4 September 1980 in Aachen and was recognised as a musical wunderkind at a young age. His extraordinary talent for playing the violin has made him one of the most famous virtuosos of our time. At the age of 12, he signed his first recording contract with a record company, which at the time was purely classical. Today he often writes crossover music, such as on the album ‘Rock Synphonies’, where he recreates classic rock compositions on the violin.On Wednesday evening, 10 April 2024, more than two thousand people attended DAVID GARRETT’s magnificent show at the Kuppelsaal in Hanover. Most of the concert programme consisted of pieces from his latest new album ‘CONIC’, which he recorded as a kind of respect for the legendary violinists who inspired him as a child.Music & PerformanceDAVID GARRETT always performs in the most beautiful concert halls, and Hanover’s Kuppelsaal is no exception. It’s a truly stunning sight, when with each song the lighting of the columns in the hall changes smoothly. And the candles placed next to the musicians burn out. And the action acquires an almost magical character. David presented pieces by Mozart, Vivaldi, Dvořák, Gluck, Kreisler, Schumann, Schubert and others in new arrangements for violin and guitar. DAVID GARRETT was accompanied by guitarist Franck van der Heijden and Rogier van Wegberg on bass. In between pieces of music, David spoke very lightly and humorously about his life as an entertainer and answered questions from the audience, which were written on cards before the performance.“I’m well aware of what I’m supposed to play during a concert, but I don’t always know exactly where I am right now. But don’t worry, I’m aware that I’m in Hanover right now,” he joked from the stage. Of course, David’s professionalism is very impressive, his ability to behave on stage, to communicate easily with the audience, and that beautiful kind smile, which is probably like his business card. Well, a successful man is successful in everything. On this marvellous evening David definitely charmed everyone with his mastery and enthusiasm. It is a great joy to be at his live performance, and to get a charge of inspiration and love for classical music.Setlist01. Sicilienne (Maria Theresia von Paradis cover)02. Estrellita (Manuel Ponce cover)03. Melody from the Opera Orpheus and Euridice 2 Act 6 Scene (Christoph Willibald Gluck cover)04. Tempo di minueto im Stile von Gaetano Pugnani (Fritz Kreisler cover)05. Largo f-moll, RV 297 op.8/4 from Concerto for Violin, Strings and B.c. “The Winter” (Antonio Vivaldi cover)06. Danse macabre, op.40 based on H.Cazalis (Camille Saint‐Saëns cover)07. The Swan from Carnival of the Animals (Camille Saint‐Saëns cover)08. Cavatina Nr.3 op.85 Joseph Joachim Raff09. Danny Boy (The Traditional Fools cover)10. Song my mother taught me, op.55/4 (Antonín Dvořák cover)11. Alla turca (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart cover)12. The summer (Antonio Vivaldi cover)---Intermission---13. Träumerei from Kinderszenen op.15 (Robert Schumann cover)14. Greensleeves ([traditional] cover)15. Après un rêve op.7/1 (Gabriel Fauré cover)16. Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (Stephen Foster cover)17. Allegro Moderato, op.75 from 4 Romantische Stücke (Antonín Dvořák cover)18. ‘Ave Maria’ D 839 Instrumental (Franz Schubert cover)19. Asturias (Acoustic Version 2018) (Isaac Albéniz cover)20. Tico Tico (Zequinha de Abreu cover)21. Furious (Franck van der Heijden cover)22. Hora Staccato (Grigoraș Dinicu cover)23. Bella ciao ([traditional] coverRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska