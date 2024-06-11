Live Review: Dogstar - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg9th June 2024On June 9th, 2024, DOGSTAR made their much-anticipated return to the stage at Rockhal in Luxembourg. The trio - Keanu Reeves, Brett Domrose, and Rob Mailhouse - delivered a solid performance, focusing on their music with a minimalist stage setup that emphasized their sound over spectacle.DOGSTAR is an American Alternative Rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1991. The band consists of drummer Robert Mailhouse, bassist Keanu Reeves and guitarist Bret Domrose, who joined in 1994 and later replacing founding member (Gregg Miller) in 1995 to become the vocalist, which he has been since 1995. They were initially active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, during which time the band found moderate success but garnered significant media attention due to the band’s bassist being Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. The band started jam sessions again in 2020, and announced their reunion in 2022. Their latest album, ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’, was released on October 6, 2023.Music & PerformanceThe setlist featured a mix of beloved classics and new tracks from their latest album, ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’. Domrose’s compelling vocals and guitar riffs, along with Mailhouse’s steady drumming, showcased the band’s musical prowess. Keanu Reeves added his cool, laid-back presence, engaging with the crowd in his unique style. The show was very enjoyable, featuring melodic songs like ‘Blonde’,’ Lust’, ‘How the Story Ends’, and ‘Glimmer’. These tracks evoked a nostalgic feeling, reminiscent of your dad making music with his friends in their garage and drinking beers. The songs were beautifully played, showcasing the band’s musical talent. However, the audience’s behaviour was a bit disappointing. Many attendees seemed more interested in capturing moments of Reeves on their phones rather than fully engaging with the music. This focus on Reeves, rather than the band as a whole, detracted from the collective concert experience.Despite this, DOGSTAR’s performance was tight and professional. They played on time and with passion, demonstrating their enduring talent. For fans of the band, it was a fulfilling evening of music, even if the overall excitement level was subdued. In future shows, hopefully, the spotlight can be shared more evenly among all three members of DOGSTAR.Setlist01. Blonde02. Lust03. How the Story Ends04. Everything Turns Around05. Out Of06. Glimmer07. Dillon Street08. Math09. Shards of Rain10. Overhang11. Sleep12. Runway13. Marmalade14. Breach---15. Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)16. Shallow Easy17. Lava Lamp18. JackboxRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 7Light: 6Total: 7.5 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens