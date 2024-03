Concert Review: Dymytry - Dresden 2024

Beatpol, Dresden, Germany2nd March 2024DYMYTRY from the Czech Republic released their new album ‘Five Angry Men’ on January 26th, 2024. Now they are on tour and last Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 they visited the Beatpol in Dresden. It was a long time ago that I visited the Beatpol but I have very good memories for every concert. It is a very unique venue. The walls are covered with old tour posters and if you have a close look, you will find many gems on these walls. Over the year you can visit many events at the Beatpol and you should check out the website. https://beatpol.de/. The first band on stage that evening was HIRAES. I was looking forward to this because it was the second time, I had HIRAES in front of my camera. First time was last year in Jena at the F-Haus. I liked the band and their Melodic Death Metal straight away. Of course, they played a slightly shorter set that evening as support band. But I can also very well imagine HIRAES as a headliner. Anyway, if you’re looking for a good support band, you can of course recommend HIRAES. The festival season is almost upon us again and I can easily imagine HIARES on festival stages. Clear booking recommendation and for everyone who still doesn’t know HIARES, definitely listen in and go to the concerts. https://www.hiraes.com Setlist01. Through the Storm02. About Lies03. Under Fire04. 1000 Lights05. We owe no one06. Solitary07. Nightflight08. Dormant09. UndercurrentAfterwards the stage belonged to the headliner DYMYTRY. Of course, there were also many fans from the Czech Republic who came that evening. They supported the band with lots of cheers and applause. The band had put together a 19-song set with songs from the new album and also songs from previous albums. The set was interrupted by a top bass solo from Artur “R2R” Mikhaylov and a drum solo from Miloš “Mildor” Meier. WOW! I haven’t seen a drum solo like that in a long time! For several minutes there was real fireworks display on the drums. But all the other band members were also absolutely convincing. With an incredible number of concerts in their home country, the band has grown together and delivers a top overall performance on stage. The band’s songs really pull the audience along and invite you to sing along. If you like HÄMATOM you will definitely like DYMYTRY. They have both been on tour together for good reason.I am sure that DYMYTRY will definitely grow in the next few years and will establish themselves here. The band also belongs on larger stages such as at a festival. The band is still on tour with HIARES and if you have the chance, you should definitely go to the concert. It is worth it. I saw DYMYTRY for the first time that evening and I’m sure we’ll see each other again. Since the release of the singles ‘Enemy List’ and ‘Everything is black’ I can’t get them out of my head just like ‘The Revenant’. https://www.dymytry.cz Setlist01. Revolt02. Stronger03. Enemy List04. Everything is Black05. Wake Me Up06. Never Gonna Die07. Awaking the Monster08. Legends Never Die09. Three Stops to Hell10. In Death We Trust11. Dead Living Dead12. 193913. The Revenant14. Somebody’s Watching Me15. Five Angry Men16. Behind the Mask17. Hope18. Touchedown19. ChernobylAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer