2nd March 2024
Dymytry - “Five Angry Man Tour 2024” - Special Guest Hiraes
DYMYTRY from the Czech Republic released their new album ‘Five Angry Men’ on January 26th, 2024. Now they are on tour and last Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 they visited the Beatpol in Dresden. It was a long time ago that I visited the Beatpol but I have very good memories for every concert. It is a very unique venue. The walls are covered with old tour posters and if you have a close look, you will find many gems on these walls. Over the year you can visit many events at the Beatpol and you should check out the website. https://beatpol.de/.
Hiraes
The first band on stage that evening was HIRAES. I was looking forward to this because it was the second time, I had HIRAES in front of my camera. First time was last year in Jena at the F-Haus. I liked the band and their Melodic Death Metal straight away. Of course, they played a slightly shorter set that evening as support band. But I can also very well imagine HIRAES as a headliner. Anyway, if you’re looking for a good support band, you can of course recommend HIRAES. The festival season is almost upon us again and I can easily imagine HIARES on festival stages. Clear booking recommendation and for everyone who still doesn’t know HIARES, definitely listen in and go to the concerts. https://www.hiraes.com
Setlist
01. Through the Storm
02. About Lies
03. Under Fire
04. 1000 Lights
05. We owe no one
06. Solitary
07. Nightflight
08. Dormant
09. Undercurrent
Dymytry
Afterwards the stage belonged to the headliner DYMYTRY. Of course, there were also many fans from the Czech Republic who came that evening. They supported the band with lots of cheers and applause. The band had put together a 19-song set with songs from the new album and also songs from previous albums. The set was interrupted by a top bass solo from Artur “R2R” Mikhaylov and a drum solo from Miloš “Mildor” Meier. WOW! I haven’t seen a drum solo like that in a long time! For several minutes there was real fireworks display on the drums. But all the other band members were also absolutely convincing. With an incredible number of concerts in their home country, the band has grown together and delivers a top overall performance on stage. The band’s songs really pull the audience along and invite you to sing along. If you like HÄMATOM you will definitely like DYMYTRY. They have both been on tour together for good reason.
I am sure that DYMYTRY will definitely grow in the next few years and will establish themselves here. The band also belongs on larger stages such as at a festival. The band is still on tour with HIARES and if you have the chance, you should definitely go to the concert. It is worth it. I saw DYMYTRY for the first time that evening and I’m sure we’ll see each other again. Since the release of the singles ‘Enemy List’ and ‘Everything is black’ I can’t get them out of my head just like ‘The Revenant’. https://www.dymytry.cz
Setlist
01. Revolt
02. Stronger
03. Enemy List
04. Everything is Black
05. Wake Me Up
06. Never Gonna Die
07. Awaking the Monster
08. Legends Never Die
09. Three Stops to Hell
10. In Death We Trust
11. Dead Living Dead
12. 1939
13. The Revenant
14. Somebody’s Watching Me
15. Five Angry Men
16. Behind the Mask
17. Hope
18. Touchedown
19. Chernobyl
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
