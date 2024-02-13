Live Review: Battle Beast - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg8th February 2024The eagerly awaited Finnish band BATTLE BEAST made a triumphant return after twelve years to the Grand-Duchy. Last Thursday, they stormed the stage of the Rockhal and ignited a firework display of energy that sent the fans into wild ecstasy.Hailing from the heart of Helsinki, BATTLE BEAST is not just another metal band. They’re a phenomenon. With their infectious energy, catchy choruses, and a quirky sense of humour that’s uniquely their own, they’ve carved a niche for themselves in the global metal scene. Their recent album, ‘Circus of Doom’, not only topped the Finnish charts for the fourth consecutive time but also made a significant mark at #9 in Germany. Their journey began with a bang in 2010, winning two major band competitions. Since then, there’s been no looking back. Fans from every corner of the globe have been captivated by their explosive sound. Their dedication and talent have been recognized with the prestigious “Metal Album of the Year” award at the Emma Gaala (akin to the Finnish Grammys) not once, but twice - for ‘Bringer of Pain’ in 2017 and ‘No More Hollywood Endings’ in 2019.Music & PerformanceThe album ‘Circus Of Doom’, which opened the evening, took centre stage. From the very first track, the mood of the band was palpable from start to finish. After ‘Straight To The Heart’ and ‘Familiar Hell’, frontwoman Noora Louhimo had her first opportunity to address the fantastic Escher crowd and thank them for their support, as the Rockhal was packed to the rafters that night. ‘Place That We Call Home’ is another track from the current album that the fans are already singing along to. The mix is right and the party picks up even more speed with ‘No More Hollywood Endings’ from the 2019 long-player with the same name. After ‘Eye Of The Storm’, joker and bassist Eero Sipilä took over for a short while and provided a bit of a breather in the exuberant atmosphere with a humorous interpretation of Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’. The audience, of course, knew the song made famous by ‘The Lion King’ and sang along at the top of their voices.BATTLE BEAST pick up the pace again with ‘Where Angels Fear To Fly’ and ‘Bastard Son Of Odin’. There was thunderous applause and cheers after what felt like every song. Singer Noora was visibly moved and promised not to wait 12 years to come back to Luxembourg with her band this time. Of course, there's also the usual show interlude from keyboarder and producer Janne Björkrod, who maltreats the electronic drums as well as his keytar. The self-mixed drinks (gin and tonic) are partly distributed to the audience and partly consumed by them. Before the band can start ‘Russian Roulette’, the keyboarder has to prove his drinking strength by downing a bottle of beer poured for him by funny man Eero Sipilä. The regular set ends with ‘Wings Of Light’ and ‘Eden’ and the cheering crowd brings BATTLE BEAST back on stage for an extended encore, accompanied by the Imperial March.‘Master Of Illusion’, ‘King For A Day’ and ‘Beyond The Burning Skies’ then provide the grand finale to a perfect show of ‘incredible power’, as Noora Louhimo aptly describes it.Setlist01. Circus of Doom02. Straight to the Heart03. Familiar Hell04. Place That We Call Home05. No More Hollywood Endings06. Eye of the Storm07. Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Elton John cover)08. Where Angels Fear to Fly09. Bastard Son of Odin10. Russian Roulette11. Wings of Light12. Eden---13. Master of Illusion14. King for a Day15. Beyond the Burning SkiesRatingMusic 8Performance 9Sound 8Light 8Total 8.3 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens