4th February 2024
Buzz Kull & Aux Animaux - “Horror Tour”
The European tour featuring the Australian project BUZZ KULL alongside the AUX ANIMAUX “Horror Tour” promised to be an explosive combination. Describing the scene at the Bike Jesus club on Sunday afternoon as anything less than a sonic storm would be an understatement. The fusion of incredible music, charismatic electronics, and theatricality produced a truly breathtaking effect. I highly recommend attending these concerts if the artists happen to perform near you - and they are on quite an extensive tour at the moment.
Aux Animaux
Established in 2015 by musician Gözde Düzer, AUX ANIMAUX is a music project rooted in Stockholm, Sweden, known for its dark wave and Gothic influences. Originally hailing from Istanbul, Gözde Düzer now resides in Stockholm, with brief stints in Strasbourg. Proficient in bass guitar and Theremin, she defines her musical style as “Hauntwave”. Notably, she has shared the stage with HANTE. and Sólveig Matthildur, and embarked on a tour in Germany and the Netherlands with SHE PAST AWAY in April 2023. Joining her in this musical journey is her husband, Jonas Fransson, drummer for THEN COMES SILENCE. The project’s French moniker, AUX ANIMAUX, meaning “for the animals,” reflects their advocacy for the animal rights movement and veganism. Their video for ‘Lost Souls’ incorporates footage from the animal rights organization Djurrättsalliansen. Additionally, in March 2023, Gözde Düzer released the EP ‘Operatione Daemonum’ under the alias Melaina Chole. https://www.facebook.com/auxanimaux
Music & Performance
Gözde Düzer is an artist of remarkable depth and intensity. Having the opportunity to witness her live performance for the first time left an indelible impression on me. She emanated a powerful surge of artistic energy throughout the concert. The event commenced with a captivating “ritual”, where Gözde emerged onstage veiled in a red robe, orchestrating a spectacle with candles and an enigmatic elixir. As the performance unfolded, it unleashed a sonic tempest - her ethereal yet commanding vocals intertwined with hypnotic melodies, creating a mesmerizing ambiance. Watching AUX ANIMAUX was akin to embarking on a transformative journey; Gözde’s total immersion in her craft evoked a trance-like state, evoking a sense of enchantment. A great bass line and instrumentation are additional strengths of this concert. It was a masterful blend of auditory and visual elements, delivering a truly immersive experience.
Setlist
01. Intro + Omen
02. Blackout
03. Violence
04. Venus Luci
05. Wasting
06. Lost souls
07. Night
08. Sleep Paralysis
09. Devil Inside
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Buzz Kull
Marc Dwyer, the mastermind behind the project BUZZ KULL, has been crafting his unique sound since 2010. Breaking free from the confines of traditional Darkwave, Dwyer infuses his music with aggressive Pop elements, delving into a myriad of emotional states and boundaries. Following several singles and releases over the years, Dwyer unveiled his debut album ‘Chroma’ in 2017. This seminal record showcased a fusion of jagged synth lines and pulsating drum machines, representing the culmination of Marc Dwyer’s sonic journey and exploration over time. The fusion of minimalist stage design and pulsating electronics renders it one of the most captivating projects currently in the industry. https://www.facebook.com/buzzkull
Music & Performance
I first encountered the BUZZ KULL project in 2022 at the Cold Hearted Festival in Dresden, and it was an unforgettable experience. Marc Dwyer’s stage presence is characterized by minimalist aesthetics; essentially, his performance consists of him dancing onstage amidst his equipment, occasionally complemented by the interplay of lighting, depending on the venue and the lighting designer’s creativity. However, the energy emanating from his music is simply electrifying. In Prague, BUZZ KULL enveloped the stage in a cascade of red lights, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere that captivated the audience, who responded enthusiastically to his performance. The music itself is a captivating blend of fast-paced beats, reminiscent of old-school electronics in some songs, while others feature a sharper, more aggressive synth sound, accompanied by distorted vocals.
This diverse sonic palette creates an addictive combination. Each song presented a unique temperature; tracks from ‘Fascination’ leaned towards a more electronic tone compared to those from ‘Chroma’ or ‘New Kind of Cross’. Overall, it was an exceptional concert, and Marc’s deep immersion in the music was palpable, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Bravo to him.
Setlist
01. Dreams
02. A place (that’s meant to be)
03. New kind of cross
04. Last in the club
05. Into the void
06. Destination
07. Do you see
08. Dancing with machines
09. We were lovers
10. Avoiding the light
11. Burn it to the ground
12. Man on the beat
13. Rise from your grave
14. Fascination
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil
