Interview: Buzz Kull - March 2024

Interview withHis concerts are like incredible energetic tornadoes, with the music forming a truly devilish mixture in the best style. Marc Dwyer (BUZZ KULL) has recently wrapped up a massive and incredibly intense European tour and is now gearing up for another one in Mexico and Canada alongside SPIKE HELLIS. Let’s delve into concerts, inspirations, and inner demons.: You perform in overalls and make your show minimalistic visually and loaded with sound. Are you shy?: I used to suffer from social anxiety, and I am still shy at times. It has become less present since I started performing alone, and have become more comfortable with myself. I threw myself in the deep end with performing - there is no better place to learn than outside your comfort zone.: The recent tour - it’s very intensive - how do you handle such experience?: It was a lot! Loneliness is the biggest touring hurdle and it is so easy to get inside your head. I did this recent tour with SPIKE HELLIS and AUX ANIMAUX - without their company, and an extremely supportive partner back home who believes in me more than I do, it would have been difficult. It’s company that gets me through.: Can you tell me about the origins of BUZZ KULL and what inspired you to start the project?: It was never planned and I never imagined it would come this far. I was going through a tough time at home and a break up, I was completely lost and ashamed of who I was. Writing music from home felt comfortable and became my therapy, and a way to understand myself. I thought I had the songs on private on a Soundcloud account, it turns out they weren’t and to my embarrassment they entered the algorithm for people to hear and there was a lot of positive feedback so I continued to pursue it as a project.: How would you describe the sound and style of BUZZ KULL to someone who has never heard your music before?: There are Pop designs that are blanketed with a chaotic and at times melancholy disguise. I am usually not too aware of the direction I’m taking the sound and just let the song take over.: What are some of the main influences behind your music, both musically and thematically?: I watch a lot of films and television series and take notes and create themes based off these the same way I do with my own life. The music will work in a similar way where I can’t explain the mood but only understand it when I hear the right sound to set the emotion in play.: Your music often explores dark and atmospheric themes. What draws you to this particular aesthetic?: Everyone has their demons and mine are unfortunately buried within in me and it’s rare that I talk about them, but instead I am able to explore them in music.: Can you walk me through your songwriting process? How do you typically approach writing and recording new music?: I don’t really plan around a structure. Forcing this kind of process never works in my favour. I tend to have a couple of things going at once and slowly build on each. If I spend too much time on one thing burns me out and leaves me feeling disheartened.: When you perform - does it happen you just delve into your music and forget about the whole world? What I saw in Prague was very much like it.: I have found a way I can just switch into a mode where I focus on nothing but the performance. Everything else becomes transparent and I focus on the movement of the lights and the crowd to give and receive a particular kind of energy.: You’ve released several albums and EPs over the years. How do you feel your sound has evolved since you first started the project?: It has transformed a lot since I first began, my vocals are no longer buried and I have become a lot more experimental and erratic with tones and the speed of the music. The one thing I have always been conscious of is to never change or adjust anything so much that it sounds like a different project or disconnect or alienate myself from what BUZZ KULL is to me.: Collaborations are common in the music industry. Have you collaborated with other artists, and if so, how has that influenced your work?: I have and I find it plays an important role, you get the opportunity to sometimes dissect other artists work and design and vice versa. You can learn a lot from other artists work that way.: What’s next for BUZZ KULL? Are there any upcoming projects or tours that fans can look forward to?: I am currently working on a lot of remixes and some other compilation tracks at the moment before I fly out to tour Mexico, South America and Canada for the first time with Spike Hellis. On my return I will most likely be at home working towards a new album concept and direction.: thank you very much!