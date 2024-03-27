Marc Dwyer (vocals) from Buzz Kull
His concerts are like incredible energetic tornadoes, with the music forming a truly devilish mixture in the best style. Marc Dwyer (BUZZ KULL) has recently wrapped up a massive and incredibly intense European tour and is now gearing up for another one in Mexico and Canada alongside SPIKE HELLIS. Let’s delve into concerts, inspirations, and inner demons.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: You perform in overalls and make your show minimalistic visually and loaded with sound. Are you shy?
Marc: I used to suffer from social anxiety, and I am still shy at times. It has become less present since I started performing alone, and have become more comfortable with myself. I threw myself in the deep end with performing - there is no better place to learn than outside your comfort zone.
RoD: The recent tour - it’s very intensive - how do you handle such experience?
Marc: It was a lot! Loneliness is the biggest touring hurdle and it is so easy to get inside your head. I did this recent tour with SPIKE HELLIS and AUX ANIMAUX - without their company, and an extremely supportive partner back home who believes in me more than I do, it would have been difficult. It’s company that gets me through.
RoD: Can you tell me about the origins of BUZZ KULL and what inspired you to start the project?
Marc: It was never planned and I never imagined it would come this far. I was going through a tough time at home and a break up, I was completely lost and ashamed of who I was. Writing music from home felt comfortable and became my therapy, and a way to understand myself. I thought I had the songs on private on a Soundcloud account, it turns out they weren’t and to my embarrassment they entered the algorithm for people to hear and there was a lot of positive feedback so I continued to pursue it as a project.
RoD: How would you describe the sound and style of BUZZ KULL to someone who has never heard your music before?
Marc: There are Pop designs that are blanketed with a chaotic and at times melancholy disguise. I am usually not too aware of the direction I’m taking the sound and just let the song take over.
RoD: What are some of the main influences behind your music, both musically and thematically?
Marc: I watch a lot of films and television series and take notes and create themes based off these the same way I do with my own life. The music will work in a similar way where I can’t explain the mood but only understand it when I hear the right sound to set the emotion in play.
RoD: Your music often explores dark and atmospheric themes. What draws you to this particular aesthetic?
Marc: Everyone has their demons and mine are unfortunately buried within in me and it’s rare that I talk about them, but instead I am able to explore them in music.
RoD: Can you walk me through your songwriting process? How do you typically approach writing and recording new music?
Marc: I don’t really plan around a structure. Forcing this kind of process never works in my favour. I tend to have a couple of things going at once and slowly build on each. If I spend too much time on one thing burns me out and leaves me feeling disheartened.
RoD: When you perform - does it happen you just delve into your music and forget about the whole world? What I saw in Prague was very much like it.
Marc: I have found a way I can just switch into a mode where I focus on nothing but the performance. Everything else becomes transparent and I focus on the movement of the lights and the crowd to give and receive a particular kind of energy.
RoD: You’ve released several albums and EPs over the years. How do you feel your sound has evolved since you first started the project?
Marc: It has transformed a lot since I first began, my vocals are no longer buried and I have become a lot more experimental and erratic with tones and the speed of the music. The one thing I have always been conscious of is to never change or adjust anything so much that it sounds like a different project or disconnect or alienate myself from what BUZZ KULL is to me.
RoD: Collaborations are common in the music industry. Have you collaborated with other artists, and if so, how has that influenced your work?
Marc: I have and I find it plays an important role, you get the opportunity to sometimes dissect other artists work and design and vice versa. You can learn a lot from other artists work that way.
RoD: What’s next for BUZZ KULL? Are there any upcoming projects or tours that fans can look forward to?
Marc: I am currently working on a lot of remixes and some other compilation tracks at the moment before I fly out to tour Mexico, South America and Canada for the first time with Spike Hellis. On my return I will most likely be at home working towards a new album concept and direction.
RoD: thank you very much!
