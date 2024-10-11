Live Review: Powerwolf - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg9th October 2024On Thursday evening, the Rockhal in Esch sur Alzette became a place of pilgrimage for Heavy Metal fans. Three bands from the Power Metal scene shared the stage and delivered a spectacle of pure energy, epic hymns, blazing lights and impressive stage shows. It was an unforgettable evening full of highlights for every Power Metal fan.HAMMERFALL is a Swedish Power Metal band from Gothenburg. The band was formed in 1993 by former Ceremonial Oath guitarist Oscar Dronjak. The band name is taken from the song ‘Lucifer's Hammer’ by the US band WARLORD, which contains the lyric “The hammer will fall on you!”Music & PerformanceAfter the Italian band WIND ROSE got the audience in the right mood, Swedish Metal legends HAMMERFALL took to the Rockhal stage, opening with the powerful tracks ‘Avenge the Fallen’ and ‘Brotherhood’. The band, who have been at the forefront of Power Metal for over 20 years, were in top form. Frontman Joacim Cans wowed the crowd with his unmistakable voice, while guitarist Oscar Dronjak and bassist Fredrik Larsson carried the crowd away with their energetic performance. Classics such as ‘Hearts on Fire’ and ‘Renegade’ turned the hall into one big choir as the fans sang along euphorically. Newer songs such as ‘Last Man Standing’ and ‘Hail to the King’ were also well received.Setlist01. Avenge the Fallen02. Heeding the Call03. Any Means Necessary04. Hammer of Dawn05. Renegade06. Hammer High07. Last Man Standing08. Let the Hammer Fall09. The End Justifies10. (We Make) Sweden Rock11. Hail to the King12. Hearts on FireRatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 7 / 10POWERWOLF is a German Power Metal band formed in 2003 in Saarbrücken, Germany by members of RED AIM. The band consists of vocalist Karsten Brill as “Attila Dorn”, lead guitarist Benjamin Buss as “Matthew Greywolf”, bassist / rhythm guitarist David Vogt as “Charles Greywolf”, keyboardist Christian Jost as “Falk Maria Schlegel” and drummer Roel van Helden. In contrast to traditional Power Metal music, the group uses religious themes and images, as well as corpse paint, gothic compositions and songs about werewolf and vampire legends.Music & PerformanceAfter an energetic performance by HAMMERFALL, there was a short breather. Even before the concert, fans dressed up as nuns or imitating the band’s make-up could be seen among the diverse crowd. Upon entering the main hall of the Rockhal, two things immediately caught the eye: the smell of incense and a huge curtain in front of the stage. When the curtain finally fell, a thunderous cheer went up and the impressive backdrop was revealed. POWERWOLF put a lot of emphasis on the stage design and the digital backdrops seamlessly matched the music. With a dark, mystical atmosphere and unbridled energy, the German band immediately captivated the audience. Even the opener, the new song ‘Bless 'em With the Blade’, left no doubt that POWERWOLF were going to bring the house down.The show was a spectacle of light, pyrotechnics and theatrics, with confetti, flames, and a shower of sparks to keep the fans entertained. Singer Attila Dorn dominated the stage from the start with his powerful voice and charismatic presence. The alternation between German and French was well received by the Luxembourg audience, as the Rockhal is often visited by fans from neighbouring countries. The set included hits such as ‘Army of the Night’, ‘Incense & Iron’ and the rousing ‘Dancing with the Dead’, which the fans sang along to at the top of their voices. The staging of sacred elements, fire fountains and choral singing made the concert an audiovisual experience in a class of its own.Special effects provided highlights between the songs: During ‘1589’ Falk Maria Schlegel landed spectacularly on a funeral pyre such as he playing on his fire organ. The setlist left nothing to be desired - songs like ‘Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend’, ‘Blood for Blood’ and ‘Stossgebet’ brought the hall to boiling point. For the furious finale, POWERWOLF finished with ‘We Drink Your Blood’ and ‘Werewolves of Armenia’, sending the enthusiastic fans off into the night.Setlist01. Bless ’em With the Blade (New song)02. Incense & Iron03. Army of the Night04. Sinners of the Seven Seas (New song)05. Amen & Attack06. Dancing With the Dead07. Armata Strigoi08. 1589 (New song)09. Demons Are a Girl’s Best Friend10. Stossgebet11. Fire and Forgive12. Bête du Gévaudan13. Alive or Undead14. Heretic Hunters (New song)15. Sainted by the Storm16. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)---17. Sanctified With Dynamite18. We Drink Your Blood19. Werewolves of ArmeniaRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 9Total: 8.5 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens