13th September 2024
Tarja & Marko Hietala - “Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2024” - Special Guest: Chaoseum
After a series of triumphant, sold-out performances in South America, where MARKO HIETALA joined TARJA as a special guest, the dynamic duo has brought their captivating collaboration to Europe, starting in Germany. On September 13, the iconic Gruenspan club in Hamburg became the setting for a highly anticipated reunion, where the two familiar voices once again took the stage together, thrilling the audience with a mix of nostalgia and fresh artistry.
TARJA, who recently released her first greatest hits album, ‘Best of Tarja - Living the Dream’, treated fans to a selection of songs from her career, including both fan favourites and personal picks, many of which are featured on the new album. Adding to the excitement, the concert highlighted the duo’s recent collaboration on the hit single ‘Left On Mars’, a song that has garnered widespread acclaim. MARKO HIETALA, with his unmistakable presence, performed his own songs with his band before joining TARJA on stage, ensuring the night was a memorable fusion of their individual talents and shared history. With high expectations following their success in South America, the Hamburg show did not disappoint, offering fans a powerful combination of both classic hits and new material.
Chaoseum
CHAOSEUM is a Swiss Nu-metal / Metalcore band formed in 2018, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Known for their theatrical live performances, the band incorporates a mix of Metalcore, Heavy Metal, and Nu-Metal influences, drawing comparisons to bands like KORN and SLIPKNOT. The band’s line-up includes vocalist CK Smile, guitarists Loïc Duruz and Valery Veings, and drummer Greg Turini. Their debut album, ‘First Step to Hell’ (2018), set the stage for their unique sound, which blends powerful vocals, dynamic guitar riffs, and energetic stage presence. CHAOSEUM has toured internationally, including a successful collaboration with TARJA (ex-NIGHTWISH) during a Russian tour in 2019. They’ve also performed at major events like NAMM in Los Angeles and released well-received albums like ‘Second Life’ (2020). Their music often explores deep personal themes, such as internal struggles and mental health, which resonates with fans across different genres. For more information about CHAOSEUM, you can visit their official website at www.chaoseum.com.
Music & Performance
At the Hamburg show, CHAOSEUM kicked off the evening with a powerful performance that quickly captured the crowd’s attention. Their setlist, featuring tracks from their latest album ‘Second Life’, delivered a blend of aggressive Metalcore and haunting, melodic elements. The band’s ability to seamlessly fuse hard-hitting guitar riffs with emotional vocal lines kept the energy high and set a compelling tone for the night. One of the most striking aspects of CHAOSEUM’s performance is their bold, dark aesthetic. Each band member dons theatrical, horror-inspired outfits, which not only reflect their Nu-Metalcore sound but also enhance the visual impact of their live shows. The contrast between the dark imagery and the band’s dynamic performance adds an extra layer of intensity.
Vocalist CK Smile’s voice stood out as particularly impressive, moving between gritty, raw screams and cleaner, more melodic vocals. His versatile vocal delivery, combined with the heavy guitar riffs and intricate drum patterns, created a captivating sonic experience. The chemistry between the band members was palpable, amplifying the audience’s enthusiasm throughout their set. Following CHAOSEUM’s electrifying performance, the crowd was treated to equally captivating sets from MARKO HIETALA and TARJA, both of whom delivered with their unique blend of symphonic metal and powerful stage presence. Overall, the night was an unforgettable mix of dark theatrics, high-energy Metal, and musical artistry.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.8 / 10
Marko Hietala
MARKO HIETALA is a legendary figure in the Metal world, best known for his long career as the bassist and male vocalist of the Symphonic Metal band NIGHTWISH. He joined NIGHTWISH in 2001 and played a pivotal role in shaping the band’s sound, contributing both his deep vocals and intricate bass playing. His collaboration with lead vocalist TARJA TURUNEN became one of the most iconic duets in Metal, with songs like ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Wish I Had an Angel’ gaining international fame. Hietala began his solo career in 2019 with the release of his debut album ‘Mustan Sydämen Rovio’ (‘Pyre of the Black Heart’ in English). This album showcased a different side of Hietala, mixing elements of Folk, Progressive Rock, and Heavy Metal, while delving into personal and introspective themes. His distinct voice and poetic lyrics are at the heart of his solo work, earning critical acclaim and solidifying his reputation beyond NIGHTWISH.
In 2021, Hietala left NIGHTWISH to focus on his solo career and personal well-being. He now performs with his own band, which includes talented musicians from various backgrounds, continuing to explore new musical territories with a mix of heavy riffs, Folk influences, and progressive sounds. MARKO HIETALA’s performances are characterized by his powerful stage presence, versatile voice, and ability to connect deeply with his audience. His ongoing collaborations with former bandmate TARJA, such as their recent single ‘Left On Mars’, further highlight his lasting influence on the symphonic metal genre. https://www.facebook.com/markohietalaofficial, https://markohietala.bfan.link/left-on-mars
Music & Performance
MARKO HIETALA’s performance in Hamburg on September 13, 2023, was a powerful and emotional showcase of his solo career and collaboration with his new band. Known for his deep, resonant voice and commanding stage presence, Hietala has taken a bold step into his own musical journey since leaving NIGHTWISH in 2021. His Hamburg performance reflected the diversity and strength of his solo work, blending his signature symphonic metal roots with new influences. The set opened with ‘Star, Sand and Shadow’, a haunting and introspective track that set the tone for the evening. Hietala’s band, known for their tight instrumentation and dramatic flair, provided a solid backdrop to his powerful vocals. The next songs, ‘Dead God's Son’ and ‘Isäni ääni’, showcased his ability to explore both personal and mythical themes, using rich, poetic lyrics to connect with the audience.
MARKO HIETALA first ventured into solo work with his album ‘Mustan Sydämen Rovio’ (2019), which he later released in English as ‘Pyre of the Black Heart’. The album was widely praised for its lyrical depth, blending Heavy Metal with progressive and Folk elements, and offering Hietala’s fans a more personal glimpse into his creative world. Songs like ‘For You’, performed in Hamburg, are prime examples of his ability to fuse melancholic melodies with powerful guitar work, while maintaining an intimate, emotional core. One of the highlights of the night was the duet with TARJA TURUNEN on ‘Left on Mars’, their recent collaboration. The chemistry between Hietala and Turunen - former bandmates from NIGHTWISH - was palpable, and the crowd responded enthusiastically. This track, which blends symphonic and progressive elements, has become a fan favourite and underscores the deep musical bond between the two artists.
The band also introduced a new song, ‘Proud Whore’, a bold and provocative piece that hints at new directions for Hietala’s music. His willingness to experiment and push boundaries was evident in this track, which fused heavy riffs with intricate lyrical themes. Another memorable moment was his rendition of ‘Juoksen rautateitä’, a track that delves into Finnish folklore, offering a raw and passionate performance. The setlist concluded with ‘Stones’, a fan-favourite from his debut solo album, followed by an electrifying cover of BLACK SABBATH’s ‘War Pigs’. This iconic track, a staple in heavy metal history, was given new life through Hietala’s commanding vocals and the band’s tight, heavy instrumentation. The crowd roared in approval, closing out the night on a high note. Overall, Hietala’s Hamburg performance with his new band was a testament to his growth as a solo artist. The combination of his seasoned vocals, compelling songwriting, and willingness to explore new musical territories made for a memorable and dynamic show. His ability to seamlessly blend progressive, symphonic, and folk metal elements sets his performances apart, and his new material hints at an exciting future for both his solo career and collaborations.
Setlist
01. Star, Sand and Shadow
02. Dead God’s Son
03. Isäni ääni
04. For You
05. Rebel of the North
06. Frankenstein’s Wife
07. Left on Mars (with Tarja)
08. Proud Whore (New song)
09. Juoksen rautateitä
10. Stones
11. War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8.3 / 10
Tarja
The TARJA & MARKO HIETALA project was born out of the deep musical and personal connection between the two Finnish musicians, who were former bandmates in NIGHTWISH, one of the most successful symphonic metal bands in the world. Tarja Turunen, the original lead singer of NIGHTWISH, and Marko Hietala, who joined the band in 2001 as bassist and male vocalist, developed an iconic partnership during their time together in the band. Their powerful duets and shared stage presence captivated audiences worldwide, cementing their status as metal legends.
After both had parted ways with NIGHTWISH - Tarja in 2005 and Marko in 2021 - they continued to maintain mutual respect and admiration for each other’s artistry. This reunion, under the Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2024, marks a unique collaboration where the two have come back together to create an extraordinary experience for fans. Overall, the “Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour” 2024 is a celebration of the enduring friendship and musical collaboration between two of symphonic metal’s most iconic figures, making it a must-see event for fans of the genre. https://tarjaturunen.com / https://www.facebook.com/tarjaofficial
Music & Performance
The Gruenspan in Hamburg was packed to the brim with excited fans for the highly anticipated reunion of TARJA TURUNEN and MARKO HIETALA on stage. The hall was sold out, and the atmosphere was electric. As a photographer, capturing photos of the legendary duo proved to be quite the challenge, as the most dedicated fans had already claimed the best spots early on, especially on the second floor, leaving little room for a clear shot. Tarja opened the night with ‘Eye of the Storm’, immediately captivating the audience with her powerful voice and ethereal stage presence. She followed with fan-favourite tracks like ‘Demons in You’ and ‘Falling Awake’, showcasing the range of her Symphonic Metal prowess. The acoustic performance of ‘Oasis’ offered a moment of intimacy, allowing the crowd to connect with Tarja on a more personal level.
As the concert progressed, the energy surged when MARKO HIETALA joined her on stage, reigniting the legendary chemistry that fans remember from their time in NIGHTWISH. Together, they performed ‘Dead to the World’, a NIGHTWISH classic that brought a wave of nostalgia over the crowd. The combination of their voices during songs like ‘Dark Star’ and ‘Dead Promises’ highlighted why their partnership has remained iconic within the Metal world. One of the evening's most unforgettable moments came when the duo performed ‘Planet Hell’, another NIGHTWISH hit, which sent the audience into a frenzy. The song's intensity was magnified by the synergy between Tarja and Marko, reminding everyone of the magic they created during their time together in the band.
Tarja continued the night with powerful renditions of ‘I Walk Alone’ and ‘Victim of Ritual’, both of which have become staples of her solo career. However, the peak of the concert was undoubtedly the encore, where the duo performed the fan-favourite ‘Wish I Had an Angel’, delivering a blistering rendition that had the crowd singing along passionately. The night came to a triumphant close with ‘Until My Last Breath’, leaving the audience both exhilarated and emotionally moved. Overall, the concert was a masterclass in symphonic metal, combining the grandiosity of Tarja’s solo work with the heavy, emotional weight of her and Marko’s shared history. Their undeniable chemistry, powerful vocals, and deep connection to their fans made the “Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour” stop in Hamburg an unforgettable night.
Setlist
01. Eye of the Storm
02. Demons in You
03. Falling Awake
04. Die Alive
05. I Feel Immortal
06. Oasis (Acoustic)
07. Shadow Play
08. Dead to the World (Nightwish song) (with Marco Hietala)
09. Dark Star (with Marco Hietala)
10. Dead Promises (with Marco Hietala)
11. Planet Hell (Nightwish song) (with Marco Hietala)
12. I Walk Alone
13. Victim of Ritual
14. Wish I Had an Angel (Nightwish song) (with Marco Hietala)
15. Until My Last Breath
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 7
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
