7th December 2024
Blackout Problems - “Riot Tour 2024” - Support: Lake Malice & Heisskalt
An evening among friends - this is the best way to describe what took place on the evening of December 7th at the Muffathalle in Munich. When a hometown show and tour finale align, surprises are almost guaranteed. That’s exactly what happened as BLACKOUT PROBLEMS, along with special guests LAKE MALICE and HEISSKALT, delivered a great evening in the sold-out venue.
Lake Malice
The Brighton-based band, led by vocalist Alice Guala and Blake Cornwal, is a relatively young act that released its debut EP, ‘Post-Genesis’, in 2023. The audience this evening might have been particularly familiar with them due to their recent collaboration with BLACKOUT PROBLEMS on the single ‘Quicker Than Death’. That said, the band’s other tracks often lean much harder into their Alternative Metal style. https://www.lakemalice.com / https://www.facebook.com/lakemalice
Music & Performance
At around 7:40 PM - while half the crowd still seemed to be stuck at the coat check - the lights dimmed, and the band opened with ‘Black Turbine’. A heavy guitar sound, lots of energy, and Alice Guala’s vocals, alternating between melodic and shouted, left a strong impression. Movement on stage was constant, as the band dashed from one side to the other, actively engaging with the audience and delivering a strong set. Tracks like their singles ‘Bloodbath’ and the breakbeat-infused ‘Mitsuko’ won over the crowd. It’s safe to assume many attendees would return if LAKE MALICE headlined their own tour in the future.
Setlist
01. Black Turbine
02. Magic Square
03. Eternal December
04. Nobody Wants To Be You
05. Bloodbath
06. Mitsuko
07. Stop the Party
08. Blossom
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Heisskalt
Positioned at the crossroads of Alternative, Post-Hardcore, and Punk, this German-singing band has built a loyal following since forming in 2010. Their paths first crossed with BLACKOUT PROBLEMS in 2014 when they featured on the ‘Gods’ EP, and again in 2018 with a split 7” vinyl. While HEISSKALT took a hiatus for several years, the friendship between the two bands has endured. https://heisskaltmusik.de / https://www.facebook.com/heisskaltmusik
Music & Performance
The bond between HEISSKALT and BLACKOUT PROBLEMS was clear, not just among the bands but also with the audience. HEISSKALT shirts were already visible beforehand, and the crowd quickly warmed up to their set. Opening with ‘Bürgerliche Herkunft’, they immediately set a gritty, powerful tone. Their raw sound, coupled with socially critical lyrics, captivated the audience. But above all, it was clear that their 45-minute set rocked. Newer tracks like the heavy ‘Mit Worten und Granaten’ and the melancholic ‘Wasser, Luft und Licht’ fit seamlessly alongside quasi-classics like ‘Hallo’. Combined with heartfelt interaction and announcements, it was evident: it’s great to have them back!
Setlist
01. Bürgerliche Herkunft
02. Nicht anders gewollt
03. Nacht ein
04. Mit Worten und Granaten
05. Vampire
06. Gipfelkreuz
07. Wasser, Luft und Licht
08. Hallo
09. Alles gut
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
Blackout Problems
When it comes to bands that have made a meteoric rise, Munich’s Alternative Rock band BLACKOUT PROBLEMS is a standout. My first encounter with them was in 2015 when they opened for MASSENDEFEKT at Kantine Augsburg. Fast forward to today, they’re headlining sold-out venues like the Muffathalle and performing at festivals like Rock am Ring, with their latest album reaching #5 on the charts. https://blackoutproblems.com / https://www.facebook.com/blackoutproblems
Music & Performance
After a brief changeover, the BLACKOUT PROBLEMS took the stage, showcasing a line-up that immediately underscored the term “an evening among friends”. Alongside the album line-up, friends Klara Rebers and Leoni Klinger of UMME BLOCK joined the stage as additional support, having opened for the band on their tour the previous year. Opening with ‘DNA’, just as they do on their album ‘Riot’, the band instantly set a vibrant tone for the homecoming show. The set featured numerous tracks from ‘Riot’ as well as fan favourites from earlier albums, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along. Surprising moments abounded, including an early cover snippet of THE PRODIGY’s ‘Voodoo People’.
When ‘Quicker Than Death’ came up, LAKE MALICE returned to the stage, delivering seamless dual vocals that resonated well live. Even a brief mention of LAKE MALICE’s early-morning flight the next day didn’t dampen the celebratory spirit - it was the final show of the tour, after all. HEISSKALT also made an appearance, lending their voice to ‘How Should I Know’, a track featured on the Gods EP. The atmosphere remained jubilant, with plenty of movement both on and off the stage, underscoring the gratitude felt for such a memorable tour finale. The atmosphere in Munich was electric, but the journey to this tour finale wasn’t without its challenges. Not all shows had the same energy as Munich, though. Vocalist Mario Radetzky reminisced about weekday gigs, like in Manchester, where the audience might have only numbered 45. He shared how, despite such challenges, they managed to tour with LAKE MALICE for the entire run without any disagreements.
This made the sight of a packed, jumping crowd all the more rewarding. And how do you cap off an evening like this? With even more friends! The encore saw none other than SPORTFREUNDE STILLER take the stage, joining forces with UMME BLOCK and the BLACKOUT PROBLEMS for a rendition of ‘Ein Kompliment’, to the audience’s delight. After ‘Funeral’, the evening came to a close. The homecoming and tour finale were truly a great evening. And while ‘Funeral’ might sound sombre in name, it’s truly a compliment to say: “You make me laugh when I wanna cry. You make me smile at my own funeral.”
Setlist
01. DNA
02. Whales
03. Trouble
04. Voodoo People (The Prodigy Cover)
05. Brother
06. Queen
07. Puzzle
08. Blackroom
09. Lady Earth
10. Darling
11. Quicker Than Death (with Lake Malice)
12. Stash (acoustic)
13. Onatrain
14. Germany, Germany
15. How Should I Know (with Heisskalt)
16. Talktome (II)
---
17. Murderer
18. Frontrow
19. Rome
20. Ein Kompliment (with Sportfreunde Stiller)
21. Funeral
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10
All Pictures by Marius Meyer
