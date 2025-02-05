Live Review: Clan of Xymox - Szczecin 2025

Kosmos, Szczecin, Poland1st February 2025There are concerts that are simply about music, and then there are nights where sound, light, and atmosphere converge into something unforgettable. February 1, 2025, at Kosmos, Szczecin, was one of those rare experiences - where two different yet equally compelling forces in alternative music shared the stage, balancing raw modern intensity with timeless darkwave grandeur.CLAN OF XYMOX, one of the most beloved acts in Poland’s alternative scene, returns to the country multiple times a year, consistently drawing massive, devoted audiences. Their melancholic, immersive sound has shaped generations, and every show is not just a performance but a deeply emotional reunion. Meanwhile, HER OWN WORLD continues to make waves in the dark alternative music world, steadily building their presence with their unique blend of electronic soundscapes, cinematic drama, and theatrical visuals. They are proof that the new wave of dark alternative music is just as innovative and immersive as the classics.The venue itself, Kosmos, was the perfect setting for such an evening. A former cinema, it still carries an air of vintage nostalgia, with an intimate yet expansive interior that enhances sound and atmosphere alike. The lighting design was superb, wrapping the stage in deep hues of blue and red, intensifying the cinematic quality of the night. The staff was professional and welcoming, and with the club nearly filled to capacity, the anticipation in the air was electric.HER OWN WORLD are, at this point, one of the most dynamic and compelling live acts in the Polish alternative scene. They have perfected the art of fusing electronic elements with metal-tinted guitars, creating a sound that is at once visceral and atmospheric, raw and cinematic. But what truly sets them apart is their ability to merge music with visual storytelling, transforming their live performances into something far greater than just a concert - it’s a full-scale experience, a fusion of sound, movement, and emotion.From the moment they stepped on stage, the atmosphere shifted. Their aesthetic - a blend of lunar mystique and vampiric elegance - was striking yet effortless. Yu Simon’s presence was magnetic, commanding the audience with a perfect balance of cool detachment and raw intensity. Her voice - alternating between breathy whispers and full-throttle power - cut through the wall of sound with precision, adding an undeniable emotional weight to each track. But HER OWN WORLD’s true secret weapon is their ability to engage on multiple sensory levels. The sonic landscape was already gripping, but what elevated this performance into something truly extraordinary was Louve’s spellbinding dance and light performance. Her LED and fire-enhanced movement wasn’t just an addition to the music - it was an extension of it, translating the sound into something physical, almost ceremonial. The way she moved with the rhythms, using light and shadow as part of her storytelling, turned every song into a fully realized moment of performance art.The setlist was a masterclass in balance, seamlessly shifting between high-energy Industrial Rock anthems and brooding, synth-laden melodies. ‘This Fire’ was a blazing highlight (both figuratively and literally), the song building in intensity with a gripping, urgent pulse that had the audience completely locked in. ‘My Darkling’ added an eerie, Gothic grandeur to the night, its haunting synths and dramatic vocal delivery making it one of the most atmospheric moments of the set. ‘Guardian Angel’ stood out for its emotional depth, delivered with aching beauty and a touch of cinematic melancholy. The real standout surprise of the night, however, was their stunning cover of THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE’s ‘Walking with Strangers.’ They took a song already drenched in dark nostalgia and gave it an edgier, harder-hitting feel, infusing it with their signature sonic bite. The result? A rendition that felt heavier, more urgent, almost menacing - while still capturing the haunting beauty of the original.Setlist01. Parallel words02. Stalker girl03. Jessie04. Walking with strangers (The Birthday Massacre cover)05. The Queen06. Autumn song part I07. Autumn song part II08. Can’t hear you09. Guarding Angel10. Mistrust11. Like a moth12. Fire13. My darklingThe moment CLAN OF XYMOX appeared on the stage, the spirit of nostalgia passed me by. There is something almost paradoxical about CLAN OF XYMOX - a band that remains unchanged in essence, yet never static. Formed in 1981 in Nijmegen, their music helped define darkwave, and their sound - anchored in melancholic synth textures, shimmering guitars, and Ronny Moorings’ signature vocals - has retained its ability to resonate across generations.This concert was yet another demonstration of why they continue to command such deep respect in the alternative music world. Moorings, ever the charismatic frontman, moved between brooding intensity and disarmingly light-hearted banter with the crowd, keeping the performance balanced between gothic grandeur and engaging immediacy. The setlist was carefully curated, ensuring that longtime fans were given the classics they came for - ‘There’s No Tomorrow’, ‘Jasmine and Rose’, and ‘A Day’ - while also making space for newer material that proves the band remains creatively relevant rather than simply resting on past achievements.One of the more striking aspects of the performance was their ability to shift the atmosphere so seamlessly. Whereas HER OWN WORLD had electrified the room with kinetic, high-impact energy, CLAN OF XYMOX brought a sense of timeless, enveloping melancholy that felt almost cinematic in its effect. ‘Emily’, in this setting, took on an entirely different character - where earlier in the night it had been explosive and visceral, here it became something elegant, restrained, almost spectral in its beauty. By the time the band returned for not one, but two encores, the atmosphere had reached a fever pitch. They played for nearly two hours, proving yet again why they remain one of the most beloved and enduring acts in Darkwave history.Setlist01. Stranger02. Love Got Lost03. No Tomorrow04. X-Odus05. Your Kiss06. Jasmine & Rose07. Louise08. Emily09. All I Ever Know10. Loneliness11. Suffer12. She13. A Day---14. Blood of Christ15. You’re the One16. Hail Mary---17. This World18. Obsession19. In Love We Trust20. FarewellSome concerts fade into memory, while others linger like echoes, refusing to be forgotten. This was the latter. HER OWN WORLD showcased the future of dark alternative music, while CLAN OF XYMOX proved why they remain one of the genre’s most essential pillars. A night of fire and nostalgia, power and elegance - this was alternative music at its finest.All Pictures by: Karo Kratochwil