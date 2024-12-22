20th December 2024
Currents - “Holiday Show 2024” European Tour - Special Guests: Miss May I, Acres, Invisions
Christmas is coming early for those who heed the call to come to the storied Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen. CURRENTS, the American Metalcore band formed in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2011, was coming to town.
Invisions
Formed in 2016 in York, England, INVISIONS emerged as a fresh voice in the Metalcore scene. Drawing inspiration from titans like PARKWAY DRIVE and BRING ME THE HORIZON, the band quickly established their unique identity. Their debut album, ‘Never Nothing’ (2017), marked the arrival of a promising new force, packed with aggressive riffs and introspective lyricism. Their sophomore effort, ‘Between You & Me’ (2019), showcased a matured sound with cinematic layers and haunting melodies. The 2021 release ‘Deadlock’ solidified their reputation, featuring polished production and powerful anthems. Check out https://invisionsofficial.com for more info.
Music & Performance
The line-up for the night featured vocalist Ben Ville, whose commanding stage presence and guttural screams captivated the crowd; guitarist Alex Scott, whose riffs alternated between crushing heaviness and melodic finesse; bassist Lucas Gabb, anchoring the performance with thunderous low-end grooves; and drummer Josh Hardy, driving the band’s energy with precision and ferocity. As the lights dimmed and the opening chords of ‘Torment’ roared through the venue, the crowd erupted. The band transitioned seamlessly through a setlist that spanned their discography, including fan favourites like ‘Deadlock’, ‘Dissimulate’, and the emotionally charged ‘Gold Blooded’. Ben Ville’s vocals were a highlight of the evening, alternating between guttural growls and clean, soaring melodies. Alex Scott’s guitar solos, especially during tracks like ‘Annihilist’, demonstrated technical brilliance, while Josh Hardy’s drumming provided an unrelenting heartbeat for the performance.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Acres
Up next were fellow Englishmen ACRES. The band was formed in 2011 in Portsmouth, England, as a collective aiming to blend atmospheric textures with raw Post-Hardcore energy. The band’s sound evolved through several lineup changes and EP releases, culminating in their debut full-length album, ‘Lonely World’ (2019). This release showcased their ability to marry melancholic themes with anthemic choruses, earning them a devoted following. In 2023, they released their sophomore effort, ‘Burning Throne’, which delved deeper into themes of loss and redemption while expanding their sonic palette.
Music & Performance
Opening with the poignant track ‘A Different Shade of Misery’, ACRES immediately drew the crowd into their world. The setlist spanned their discography, including highlights like ‘Lost’, ‘Burning Throne’, and the anthemic ‘Nothing’. Ben Lumber’s vocal performance was a standout, effortlessly shifting between delicate, melancholic melodies and soaring, powerful choruses. Alex Freeman and Theo Sandberg created a rich, immersive wall of sound, particularly during tracks like ‘Into Flames’, where their interplay between heavy and ethereal tones was mesmerizing. Max Green’s drumming shone during climactic moments, driving the band’s emotional crescendos with precision and intensity. The most memorable moment came during the performance of ‘My Everything’, where the audience joined in unison, singing every word. The intimacy of the lyrics combined with the band’s raw energy made for a truly transcendent experience.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 6
Sound: 7
Light: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10
Miss May I
Formed in 2007 in Troy, Ohio, MISS MAY I quickly gained recognition in the metalcore scene with their debut album, ‘Apologies Are for the Weak’ (2009), which was released while the members were still in high school. Their sound evolved over subsequent releases, including ‘Monument’ (2010), ‘At Heart’ (2012), and ‘Rise of the Lion’ (2014), each showcasing their growth as musicians and lyricists. Their most recent albums, ‘Shadows Inside’ (2017) and ‘Curse of Existence’ (2022), highlight a band that continues to refine their sound while staying true to their roots. https://missmayimusic.com/
Music & Performance
The contrast could not be greater. Where the two preceding bands were using a blend of virtuous, melodic electronic soundscapes with brutal guitar riffs and breakdowns, MISS MAY I were swinging an axe: The opener ‘A Dance With Aera Cura’ made this abundantly clear. Brutal riffs, thundering double base passages, and relentless growling had entered the chat. The audience loved it, and turned the headbanging, circle pits, and crowd surfing up a notch. The line-up featured vocalist Levi Benton, whose ferocious growls and commanding stage presence set the tone for the night; bassist and clean vocalist Ryan Neff, whose melodic choruses added depth to the songs; guitarists B.J. Stead and Justin Aufdemkampe, who delivered a masterclass in intricate riffing and harmonized solos; and drummer Jerod Boyd, whose thunderous drumming anchored the performance.
Their setlist spanned their extensive discography, including fan favourites like ‘Not our Tomorrow’, ‘Hey Mister’, and ‘Porcelain Wings’. Levi Benton’s guttural screams were as powerful as ever, while Ryan Neff’s clean vocals shone during anthemic tracks like ‘Tides’. B.J. Stead and Justin Aufdemkampe brought their signature guitar work to life, seamlessly transitioning between crushing breakdowns and melodic leads. Jerod Boyd’s drumming was relentless, driving the band through tracks like ‘Blessing with a Curse’ with precision and power. The emotional peak of the night came with the performance of ‘Hey Mister’, where Levi Benton shared a heartfelt message about overcoming personal struggles. The crowd responded with a massive singalong, creating a moment of unity and catharsis.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
Currents
CURRENTS was formed in 2011 in Fairfield, Connecticut. After gaining traction with their early releases, they solidified their lineup and sound with their debut full-length album, ‘The Place I Feel Safest’ (2017). The album showcased their ability to blend heavy instrumentation with melodic and atmospheric elements. This was followed by ‘I Let the Devil In’ (2018), an EP that highlighted the band’s growth. In 2020, they released ‘The Way It Ends’, a critically acclaimed record exploring themes of despair, introspection, and hope. Their most recent album, ‘The Death We Seek’ (2023), continues to push boundaries with technical precision and emotional resonance. Check out www.currentsofficial.com.
Music & Performance
CURRENTS opened their set with the explosive ‘Never There’, immediately commanding the crowd’s attention. The band, consisting of vocalist Brian Wille, whose dynamic range seamlessly transitioned between visceral screams and melodic clean vocals; guitarist Ryan Castaldi, delivering both crushing riffs and ethereal leads; bassist and backing vocalist Chris Wiseman, who also contributed technical guitar work; and drummer Jeff Brown, whose relentless rhythms anchored the set, released a storm inside the Turbinenhalle. The energy never wavered as they tore through fan-favourite tracks like ‘Monsters’, ‘Better Days’, and ‘Remember Me’. Brian Wille’s vocal performance was a highlight, perfectly capturing the intensity of the band’s heaviest moments while adding a haunting emotional depth during the melodic sections. Ryan Castaldi and Chris Wiseman’s guitar interplay shone throughout the night, with technical solos and harmonized riffs adding layers of complexity to tracks like ‘Kill the Ache’ and ‘Shattered’.
Jeff Brown’s drumming was equally impressive, driving the energy with precision and power, particularly during breakdown-heavy songs like ‘Second Skin’. The atmosphere was electric from start to finish, with mosh pits erupting during the heavier tracks and fans singing along passionately to the melodic choruses. The band’s connection with their audience was evident, as they frequently interacted with fans, expressing gratitude and sharing the meaning behind their songs. CURRENTS delivered a performance that was both sonically powerful and emotionally stirring. Their ability to balance technical mastery with heartfelt storytelling makes them one of the most compelling acts in modern metalcore. For fans of heavy music with depth and intensity, CURRENTS is a band not to be missed live.
Setlist
01. Never There
02. Monsters
03. Kill the Ache
04. Better Days
05. The Death We Seek
06. So Alone
07. Unfamiliar
08. Living in Tragedy
09. Over and Over
10. Vengeance
11. Gone Astray
12. Remember Me
13. Guide Us Home
14. Into Despair
15. Apnea
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All Pictures by Christian Beyermann
