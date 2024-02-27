Live Review: Life Of Agony - Düsseldorf 2024

zakk, Düsseldorf, Germany24th February 2023The legendary New York Metal / Crossover band LIFE OF AGONY (‘River Runs Red’, ‘Ugly’ etc.) led by Mina Caputo was scheduled to perform at the cosy Düsseldorf club zakk for the third time in its existence spanning more than three decades. This time, however, the band promised to present their songs as reduced acoustic versions, garnered with a screening of the band’s documentary ‘The Sound of Scars’, a Q&A with co-founders Mina Caputo, Joey Zampella, and Alan Robert, and for super-fans wishing to shell out a little extra, an exclusive meet & greet opportunity.The rather pricey tickets for this special event sold out in a heartbeat. Fans predominately from the same age bracket as the band flocked to the seated venue. As announced, the evening began with the screening of the band’s documentary ‘The Sound of Scars’, which provided very personal and moving insights into the personal lives of the band members from their early childhood, through the meteoric rise of the band, and the subsequent struggles with addiction and the other dark sides of success. The documentary also focused on the pains of the coming out of Mina as a transgender person, which revealed a lot of prejudice and vitriol in the music scene. However, the movie also featured how the band members overcame their struggles over time and set themselves on a path to pursue their shared passion of making music in a more sustainable way, so the movie ended on an upbeat note.After the movie and a short break, the three band members Mina Caputo, Joey Zampella, and Alan Robert came on stage and placed themselves in some cosy looking armchairs. Guitarist Joey picked some questions the audience had submitted earlier from a huge list, and the band members took turns answering these. This happened in a friendly camp fire like situation and created a feeling of intimacy, as the persons which everyone had learned so much about through the film, were now on stage. This went on for another 45 minutes, which was seemingly too long for some members of the audience, who fell asleep during the conversation.Music & PerformanceThings took fortunately a more energetic turn, as the band members decided to grab their instruments. Forget the mosh pits and head-banging; LIFE OF AGONY’s “Up Close & Unplugged” tour was an intimate affair, trading electric fury for acoustic vulnerability. Having witnessed their show in Düsseldorf, Germany on February 24th, 2024, I can confidently say it’s an experience that transcends expectations. Gone were the distorted riffs and pounding drums, replaced by the delicate strum of acoustic guitars and the raw power of Mina’s voice. Familiar anthems like ‘Let’s Pretend’ and ‘Tangerine’ took on new life, their emotional core laid bare. The rawness was palpable, each lyric resonating with a newfound depth. Mina’s vocals were the undisputed star. Her voice, usually soaring over walls of sound, here possessed a haunting intimacy. She navigated vulnerability and strength with equal grace, her pain-tinged rasp adding an undeniable layer of authenticity. The stripped-down arrangements allowed her every nuance to shine, each growl, each tremor, echoing in the quiet venue.The rest of the band provided a subtle yet crucial foundation. Joey's acoustic guitar work was both intricate and emotive, adding layers of texture and melody. Alan’s bass lines, though softened, retained their rhythmic backbone, driving the songs forward. The interplay between them created a cohesive soundscape, perfectly complementing Mina’s vocals. There were moments of pure magic. The stripped-down cover version of NIRVANA’s ‘Something in the Way’ was heart-breaking, the sparse arrangement amplifying the song’s melancholic beauty. The “Up Close & Unplugged” tour is more than just an acoustic set. It’s a testament to LIFE OF AGONY’s song-writing prowess and Mina’s undeniable talent. It’s a chance to reconnect with their music on a deeper level, to appreciate the raw emotion and vulnerability that lies at its core. If you have the opportunity to catch this tour, don’t hesitate, especially as the band announced that they would do something similar in the future. It’s an experience that will stay with you long after the last note fades away.Setlist01. Wicked Ways02. Angry Tree03. The Day He Died04. Let’s Pretend05. Something in the Way (Nirvana cover)06. Redemption Song (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)07. Home (Keith Caputo cover)08. I Surrender09. Tangerine10. My Mind Is Dangerous11. WeedsRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 8 / 10