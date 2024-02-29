17th February 2024
Lebanon Hanover - Support: Harsh Symmetry
The British/ Swiss duo LEBANON HANOVER visited the Christus Kirche in Bochum/ Germany on this day. Larissa Georgiou alias Larissa Iceglass and William Maybelline have built up a large fanbase with their Post-Punk in recent years, so that their concerts are very often sold out, just like today in Bochum. The opening act was the band HARSH SYMMETRY from the United States.
Harsh Symmetry
The whole hall slowly filled up and the visitors took their seats in the pews of the church. When things quietened down a little, the band HARSH SYMMERTY took to the sparsely lit stage. Julian Sharwarko took his place on keyboards and vocals, and Julian enlisted the help of a guitarist for the live performance in Bochum. The audience was so enthusiastic about the beautiful melancholic sound that some visitors left their seats and stood at the front of the stage. https://harshsymmetry.bandcamp.com/
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Lebanon Hanover
After the opening programme, the gear of the support act was very quickly dismantled and the instruments for LEBANON HANOVER were set up. Even though it is not customary to stand very close to the stage in the Christuskirche, the front area was already filled with fans before LEBANON HANOVER’s appearance on stage. Larissa and William opened the concert with ‘Die World’ and took it easy for the first few songs. Later came faster songs like the well-known ‘Gallow Dance’. Both changed instruments depending on the song, Larissa played electric guitar, keyboard or an acoustic guitar. William took over the parts with electric bass, keyboard or danced wildly across the stage during the faster songs.
With the enchanting voice of Larissa or the powerful voice of William, melancholic or danceable music, the duo showed a great range of their repertoire. In some places, some visitors complained about the somewhat booming bass, but the most of the visitors were rather enthusiastic about the concert. https://www.lebanonhanover.com / https://www.facebook.com/lebanonhanover
Setlist
01. Die World II
02. Die World
03. Sadness Is Rebellion
04. Kyiv
05. Hard Drug
06. Better Than Going Under
07. Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off
08. Albatross
09. No One Holds Hands
10. I Have a Crack
11. Gallowdance
12. Du Scrollst
13. Totally Tot
---
14. Babes of the 80s
15. Come Kali Come
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8,5 / 10
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
